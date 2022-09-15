ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HDPE Pipe Electrofusion Guide Updated

Information about electrofusing polyethylene pipe procedures can be found in the updated MAB Generic Electrofusion Procedure for Field Joining of 12 Inch and Smaller Polyethylene (PE) Pipe (MAB-01-2022), one of two electrofusion documents available for free on the PPI MAB website www.plasticpipe.org/municipaladvisoryboard. New Document Now Available from the Municipal Advisory...
