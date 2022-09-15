Read full article on original website
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income programBeth TorresMountain View, CA
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA BakehouseDinh LeeSan Jose, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Young Mother Tragically Murdered in San CarlosAnthony J LynchSan Carlos, CA
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Court Eliminates $50 Million in Late Fees for Traffic Fines
Tens of thousands of San Francisco residents are having debt from late fees for traffic fines wiped from the books. The San Francisco Superior Court eliminated $50 million in outstanding fees last week, according to a statement from the city treasurer's office. The move cancelled 180,000 civil assessments. The change,...
NBC Bay Area
BART Service Restored Between Oakland, SF After Equipment Problem Disables 2 Trains
BART has restored service in the Transbay Tube after two trains stopped moving near Oakland, the public transportation service announced on Sunday morning. Just before 1:30 p.m., BART officials said they restored service through the Transbay Tube in both directions. Red and Green line service was also restored. At 11:14...
Here’s where the most rain has fallen in the San Francisco Bay Area so far
"Any little bit helps."
The Daily 09-16-22 Projected Bay Area rainfall totals keep going up
A cold front diving down from the Gulf of Alaska toward California this weekend is forecast to deliver widespread rain to the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend and into early next week, and projected rainfall totals keep going up. • Salesforce has unusual safety advice for Dreamforce attendees
NBC Bay Area
Van Crashes Through CVS Store in Oakland, Leaving Trail of Destruction
A van crashed through the front of a CVS store in Oakland early Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of destruction. Video of the aftermath shows a white van stopped deep inside the CVS store at 2964 Broadway in Oakland. The damage throughout the store also is visible. The incident occurred...
NBC Bay Area
Forecast: Thunderstorms Possible in Parts of the Bay Area
A weekend storm is expected to linger on Monday with shower chances in parts of the Bay Area. There is also a slight chance for thunderstorms developing, especially over the inland hills from midday into the early evening. About 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across the North Bay...
FOXBusiness
San Francisco airport workers 'arrested and cited' after 'civil disobedience'
A food workers union at San Francisco International Airport says 41 protesters were arrested and cited for blocking traffic. The union, Unite Here Local 2, said in a Friday press release that the group intended to practice "civil disobedience" with the potential to "block traffic" in protest for higher wages.
NBC Bay Area
12 Pianos Spread Throughout Golden Gate Park in San Francisco
A colorful musical event has returned to San Francisco. A dozen pianos have been placed throughout Golden Gate Park for the public to enjoy. The event runs through Tuesday and is expected to go on despite the rain in the forecast. NBC Bay Area photojournalist Robbie Beasom has more in...
State Route 9 closed due to tree being down
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV): Both lanes of State Route 9 are closed due to a tree being down on the road according to CHP. CHP confirmed that a tree has closed both lanes and that Caltrans is on scene to remove the tree. Drivers are asked to take Highway 236 until the road reopens. The post State Route 9 closed due to tree being down appeared first on KION546.
How full are Bay Area reservoirs?
(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought. California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
These SF Bay Area cities will see heaviest rain during weekend storm
Sunday is forecast to be the wettest day across the Bay Area, with showers pushing into Monday and lingering into Tuesday.
NBC Bay Area
Dreamforce Returns to SF in Person, With 40,000 Expected to Attend
San Francisco on Tuesday welcomes back Dreamforce, the annual convention hosted by tech giant Salesforce, for its 20th year. An estimated 40,000 people are expected to show as the event returns to in-person attendance for the first time since the start of the pandemic. That number still is far short of the pre-pandemic crowds in the 170,000 range at the event.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain is here, this is how much could fall across the Bay Area
A storm from the Gulf of Alaska is heading for the Bay Area is bringing rain, wind and colder temperatures with it. The rain has started ot fall throughout the Bay Area and will likely continue through early Wednesday. According to the National Wether Service, Oak Ridge received over two...
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Family Mourns Man Killed During Apparent Road Rage Incident
An East Bay mother says her newlywed son was on his way to the grocery store when he was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident in San Lorenzo Sunday afternoon. Rienhart Asuncion, 30, was fatally shot just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards in San Lorenzo. As of Monday evening, the shooter was still at large.
Two vehicle crash in San Jose leaves driver with life-threatening injuries
(KRON) — Three people have been transported to local hospitals following a collision between two vehicles in San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose PD. Units are reportedly at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Tully and Senter Roads. Of the three people taken to the hospital, one suffered life-threatening […]
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Did you feel it? Any time the earth shakes under our feet, it is a reminder that a big earthquake could strike the Bay Area any moment and we need to be ready for it. "We live in earthquake country on the ring of fire -- a red zone of seismic activity that circles the Pacific Ocean. From time to time, with little or no warning, the earth beneath our feet rumbles and shudders -- and sometimes shatters our world."
NBC Bay Area
Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
NBC Bay Area
Crews Control 2-Alarm House Fire in Oakland
Firefighters successfully stopped a residential fire near Mills College, Oakland Fire Department announced Saturday morning on social media. Crews responded to a 2-alarm blaze Saturday morning at 2 a.m. in the 6100 block of Oakdale Avenue in Oakland. The fire affected multiple floors of the residential building, according to Oakland...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Typhoon Rains Might Blow Into the Bay This Weekend
Sonoma County saw another small earthquake today at 11:55 a.m., the third in the area in 18 hours, this one a 2.7M centered just east of the town of Sonoma near El Verano. [NBC Bay Area]. One person died in an apparent suicide and fall from a building early Wednesday,...
