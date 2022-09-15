Did you feel it? Any time the earth shakes under our feet, it is a reminder that a big earthquake could strike the Bay Area any moment and we need to be ready for it. "We live in earthquake country on the ring of fire -- a red zone of seismic activity that circles the Pacific Ocean. From time to time, with little or no warning, the earth beneath our feet rumbles and shudders -- and sometimes shatters our world."

