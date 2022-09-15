Fayetteville listed as one of the best places in the country to see fall foliage

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – You may have known, but in case you didn’t, Fayetteville, WV, is listed as one of the top 15 towns in the country to visit for fall foliage, according to Trips to Discover.

Located just minutes from New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the country’s newest national park, Fayetteville is surrounded by mountains that will be blanketed with fall foliage in autumn. Named one of America’s Coolest Towns, it’s a popular spot for hikers, mountain bikers, and rock climbers. Look forward to taking part in outdoor adventures like treks on the Long Point and Endless Wall trails with multiple viewpoints of the iconic New River Gorge Bridge before taking advantage of the myriad of shopping and dining opportunities in town.