Are you a Cobb County resident 55 years of age or older who has a tablet computer, but who suspects you are not getting the most out of it?. Cobb Senior Services is hosting an educational event called Maximizing Your Tablet, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 1-2 p.m. at the Freeman Poole Senior Center. The event is free for all senior 55+ years of age.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO