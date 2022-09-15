ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Digital Literacy Workshops offered by Cobb Public Library and AT&T

From September 26 through December 12 the Cobb Public Library is offering a series of Digital Literacy Workshops, sponsored by ATT&T. The workshops cover a variety of topics, from how to use your android devices, to the basics of keeping yourself secure online. According to an announcement in the county’s...
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Class in Maximizing your Tablet for Cobb Seniors 55 years of age and older

Are you a Cobb County resident 55 years of age or older who has a tablet computer, but who suspects you are not getting the most out of it?. Cobb Senior Services is hosting an educational event called Maximizing Your Tablet, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 1-2 p.m. at the Freeman Poole Senior Center. The event is free for all senior 55+ years of age.
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smyrna, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Marietta, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Marietta, GA
Crime & Safety
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County weather forecast: Tuesday September 20, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts Sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday September 20, 2022, with a high near 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. What is the Cobb overnight weather forecast for Tuesday evening?. Overnight it’s expected to be mostly...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Photo gallery of previous “Accidentally car-free” articles

[This is an installment in the series “Accidentally car-free” about getting around Cobb County without the use of a car. To see a list of the entire series visit this link. To see how this project began, read the first article in the series by following this link.]
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Upcoming Sankofa Festival previews new museum in Cobb opening in 2023 that will look at life of Africans before slavery

When European slave traders kidnapped Africans from the western and central portions of the African continent during the Transatlantic slave trade, not only were people kidnapped, entire cultures were forcibly ripped away from their origins. The Igbo people, the Wolof people, the Mandinka people, and many other ethnic groups in...
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Poverty#The Marietta City Council#Mpd

Comments / 0

Community Policy