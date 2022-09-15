Read full article on original website
Digital Literacy Workshops offered by Cobb Public Library and AT&T
From September 26 through December 12 the Cobb Public Library is offering a series of Digital Literacy Workshops, sponsored by ATT&T. The workshops cover a variety of topics, from how to use your android devices, to the basics of keeping yourself secure online. According to an announcement in the county’s...
Show off that hideous tangle of ill-tinted woven yarn at Marietta’s Ugly Sweater Parade
Everybody has owned one at one time or another. Some people have been cursed with multiple ones over their life-time, often provided by well-meaning parents, aunts or uncles. I’m talking about the ugly sweater. Mine was a Christmas sweater, dark green with a muddy-looking flower print. It just screamed...
Public review session for Cobb’s 2023 Action Plan for the Community Development Block Grant to be held September 28, 2022
The public review for Cobb’s 2023 Action Plan for Community Development Block Grants will be held on Wednesday September 28, 2022. The Cobb County newsletter describes the process as follows:. Cobb will submit its 2023 Annual Action Plan this fall with a list of projects to be funded through...
Class in Maximizing your Tablet for Cobb Seniors 55 years of age and older
Are you a Cobb County resident 55 years of age or older who has a tablet computer, but who suspects you are not getting the most out of it?. Cobb Senior Services is hosting an educational event called Maximizing Your Tablet, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 1-2 p.m. at the Freeman Poole Senior Center. The event is free for all senior 55+ years of age.
Marietta’s Strand Theatre has big event planned for Silent Movie Day, featuring live organ accompaniment
September 29 is Silent Movie Day, and Marietta‘s Strand Theatre is celebrating by showing an assortment of silent movies, accompanied in the way they were originally shown in the early movie houses, with live organists provided the soundtrack. The organists include Ron Carter, Ken Double, Larry Davis, John McCall,...
Cobb County weather forecast: Tuesday September 20, 2022
The National Weather Service forecasts Sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday September 20, 2022, with a high near 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. What is the Cobb overnight weather forecast for Tuesday evening?. Overnight it’s expected to be mostly...
Photo gallery of previous “Accidentally car-free” articles
[This is an installment in the series “Accidentally car-free” about getting around Cobb County without the use of a car. To see a list of the entire series visit this link. To see how this project began, read the first article in the series by following this link.]
Upcoming Sankofa Festival previews new museum in Cobb opening in 2023 that will look at life of Africans before slavery
When European slave traders kidnapped Africans from the western and central portions of the African continent during the Transatlantic slave trade, not only were people kidnapped, entire cultures were forcibly ripped away from their origins. The Igbo people, the Wolof people, the Mandinka people, and many other ethnic groups in...
Georgia gasoline prices slide another 7 cents, despite increase in crude oil prices
Georgia gasoline prices continue to slide, in step with the national trend, dropping seven cents per gallon on average for regular unleaded over the past week. But the recent rise in crude oil prices could begin a reversal of that trend. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters...
