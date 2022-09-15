Read full article on original website
Pickleball event to boost awareness of Shepherd’s Center
The Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia will host a pickleball mixer and happy hour on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lake House, 11450 Baron Cameron Ave. in Reston. The event will include friendly games of pickleball, plus live entertainment, appetizers and refreshments. The event...
Editor’s Notebook: A housing milestone in retreat?
It was last November, well before many people expected, that the average sales price of a single-family home in Fairfax County in the monthly data surpassed the seven-figure mark. It had been at that level in Arlington for some time, but for it to get there in the behemoth that...
Thousands expected for Vienna Oktoberfest celebration
As many as 30,000 people are anticipated for the 2022 Vienna Oktoberfest, to be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on historic Church Street. The free, family-friendly event, now in its 14th year, will feature three stages of entertainment, plentiful food offerings, activities for children, a business expo, a vendor-and-artisan marketplace, two beer and wine gardens and, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a Bavarian car show.
McLean’s Yarborough lauded for business, civic contributions
Reciting most people’s résumés involves hitting a few highlights. If it’s W. Glenn Yarborough Jr.’s, however, some supplemental oxygen may be necessary. Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce board member Ben Rodgers had the pleasure, and lengthy verbal task, of introducing Yarborough as he received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the chamber’s Distinguished Service Awards Sept. 13 at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington.
Police: Sticky-fingered thief steals license-plate sticker
A resident living in the 200 block of Cedar Lane, S.E., told Vienna police that, between Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 7 at noon, someone stole the year-expiration stickers from his vehicle’s license plate. On Sept. 8, a Vienna police officer investigating this case observed an improperly...
Arlington continues moving away from ground-floor-retail edict
Arlington County Board members continue to drive the final stakes into the heart of a one-time local-government policy to force retail uses onto the ground floors of residential and commercial buildings. Board members on Sept. 17 approved a switch from requiring retail uses to accepting “retail-equivalent” in a number of...
BZA still unsatisfied with Mosaic skating-rink plan
The Fairfax County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) on Sept. 14 again deferred its decision on a proposal to allow temporary roller- and ice-skating rinks in Merrifield’s Mosaic District so the applicant could get more input from nearby businesses and residents. The BZA on July 13 deferred decision on...
Flint Hill senior scores a perfect 1600 on SATs
Stephen Kennedy, a senior at Flint Hill School in Oakton, recently learned he had received a perfect 1600 score on the SAT he took at the school in late August. “I worked pretty hard to achieve a score that I wanted,” said Kennedy, who recently turned 18. “I’d taken it a few times before and had always been pretty strong in math. I really wanted to focus on English, writing and grammar.”
Potomac School opens year with salute to outstanding teachers
The Potomac School began the 2022-23 academic year on Sept. 7 with a record 1,069 K-12 students enrolled, and two days later paid tribute to two educators who have changed the lives of many students. A highlight of the school’s annual Opening Assembly, held Sept. 9, was the presentation of...
Yorktown wins big in football action
What a difference a year makes for the Yorktown Patriots. This season, the high-school football team won back-to-back non-district games against the Madison Warhawks at home then the host Oakton Cougars. Last fall Yorktown lost to each of those Vienna teams at reversed sites on consecutive Friday nights. The Patriots’...
Langley golfers extend long winning streak
With a final 6-0 Liberty District record, the Langley Saxons finished first in the regular season standings and now begin postseason play as the defending champion of the league’s 36-hole tournament. Langley (7-0 overall) won its final two district matches with an 8-under par, nine-hole score of 132 over...
