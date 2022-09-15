ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 BEST Mexican Restaurants in San Antonio (Fresh, Spicy Flavors!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. San Antonio is home to some of the best Mexican food restaurants outside of Mexico. Regional cuisines from south of the border and local taste influence the flavors that go into what makes these restaurants so unique.
Air Force software unit moves into San Antonio Light building

SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Air Force software development unit is the newest tenant at the historic San Antonio Light building. The 90th Cyberspace Operations Squadron is charged to be the best in the world at delivering solutions for cyberspace operations. “This team here is ultimately building the software...
Atlanta company to build 154 rental townhomes in San Antonio

An Atlanta-based company has begun construction on 154 built-to-rent townhomes, a booming segment of the U.S. property market. RangeWater Real Estate said the homes off Loop 1604 and O’Connor Road in north San Antonio will average 1,600 square feet and include plans with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The...
Where to Hike This Fall in San Antonio

After this epically hot summer, San Antonians are ready to welcome cooler temperatures and outdoor activities that don’t require being within arm’s length of water. While fall might not always be crisp and cool, the temperatures are finally becoming a little more comfortable for hiking and exploring the area’s many trails and parks. Here are just a few to consider.
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
