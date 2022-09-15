Read full article on original website
townandtourist.com
10 BEST Mexican Restaurants in San Antonio (Fresh, Spicy Flavors!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. San Antonio is home to some of the best Mexican food restaurants outside of Mexico. Regional cuisines from south of the border and local taste influence the flavors that go into what makes these restaurants so unique.
KSAT 12
Air Force software unit moves into San Antonio Light building
SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Air Force software development unit is the newest tenant at the historic San Antonio Light building. The 90th Cyberspace Operations Squadron is charged to be the best in the world at delivering solutions for cyberspace operations. “This team here is ultimately building the software...
Planes believed to be carrying more immigrants fly out of San Antonio
Sheriff Salazar has opened an investigation into the flights.
MySanAntonio
Atlanta company to build 154 rental townhomes in San Antonio
An Atlanta-based company has begun construction on 154 built-to-rent townhomes, a booming segment of the U.S. property market. RangeWater Real Estate said the homes off Loop 1604 and O’Connor Road in north San Antonio will average 1,600 square feet and include plans with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The...
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar praised for investigating migrant flights
Congressman Joaquin Castro calls it 'deceptive human trafficking.'
Colorado-based fresh fast food franchise opens spots in San Antonio
The franchise says 'fast food can be better food.'
San Antonio passes de-construction ordinance to give new purpose to housing material
SAN ANTONIO — It’s estimated 500 homes are demolished each year in San Antonio, and staff estimate that number is going up. During a presentation to city council, the city’s Office of Historic Preservation compared de-construction to organ donation. “Sometimes buildings are going to come down; their...
Chicken-and-waffle chain Chick’nCone opens San Antonio store, one of six planned in Texas
The Pennsylvania-based chain is known for its proprietary fried chicken-filled waffle cones.
San Antonio boxer Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez defends world title in Vegas
He remains the youngest active world champion in boxing.
Comfort Cafe announces opening date for downtown San Antonio food truck
The 'on the go' concept will be arriving soon.
Lisa's Mexican Restaurant celebrates 40 years of serving San Antonio
There's a Rosario's connection.
Mighty Oaks BBQ food truck parks flavorful brisket in New Braunfels
It was an opportunity they couldn't pass up.
Guess the rent of this 800-square-foot Southside San Antonio home
This home is 'cozy' in size. How much would you pay per month?
sanantoniomag.com
Where to Hike This Fall in San Antonio
After this epically hot summer, San Antonians are ready to welcome cooler temperatures and outdoor activities that don’t require being within arm’s length of water. While fall might not always be crisp and cool, the temperatures are finally becoming a little more comfortable for hiking and exploring the area’s many trails and parks. Here are just a few to consider.
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as Rammstein set San Antonio's Alamodome on fire (literally)
German metal band Rammstein played San Antonio on Saturday as part of its first U.S. tour in five years. And it was worth the wait for the 40,000 fans who flocked to the Alamodome. The veteran act plowed through a lengthy set list while unleashing crazy amounts of pyrotechnics and...
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
mySanAntonio.com
