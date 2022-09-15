Read full article on original website
Yankees insider leaves two massive names off projected playoff roster
That sound you hear is Aaron Hicks screaming at the sight of Brendan Kuty’s projected Yankees playoff roster. Or maybe he’s still just slumped over in left field, watching the wheels go ’round and ’round. This year’s Yankees are in a much better playoff position now...
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game 1 Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, September 20 (Expect Runs in Afternoon Matchup)
The Arizona Diamondbacks have dropped four straight games heading into their Tuesday doubleheader with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are already in the playoffs and have clinched the NL West, turning the rest of the regular season into more of a tune up for the postseason. Michael Grove (0-0,...
Top MLB Picks and Predictions Today (Bet Braves, Blue Jays and One Total on Tuesday)
Looking to bet on some Major League Baseball on Tuesday? The BetSided team has you covered with picks for three games on the slate, and previews for several more on our MLB picks page. Let’s jump into today's top picks with odds from FanDuel:. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia...
Cardinals: What is Tyler O’Neill’s future with St. Louis?
Tyler O’Neill was supposed to be the third fiddle to Goldschmidt and Arenado, but now his future is in question. The St. Louis Cardinals came into the 2022 season with high expectations for their offense, due in large part to the emergence of outfielder Tyler O’Neill. Like many...
Mariners vs. Athletics Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, September 20 (Back Seattle's Bats in Oakland)
The Seattle Mariners are stuck in the final Wild Card spot right now, but it may not be reason to worry. They are still five games ahead of the Orioles and now begin their penultimate three-game series with the Oakland Athletics. Tonight, it is Seattle’s big deadline acquisition, Luis Castillo...
MLB Parlay Picks Today (There's Value With Dylan Cease and Zack Greinke in the AL Central)
There are a few divisional races around the MLB, but the one that is most captivating is the AL Central. Sure, the NewYork Mets and Atlanta Braves are going back and forth, but both of those teams will be in the playoffs for sure and a Wild Card spot isn’t so scary with the new format.
MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball
The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
Kyler Murray allegedly slapped in face by fan after Raiders-Cardinals game (Video)
Las Vegas police are investigating allegations that a fan struck Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the face immediately following the Week 2 game against the Raiders. One of the more exciting games of Week 2 was the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray...
