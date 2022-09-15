ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

wbiw.com

Obituary: Betty Ann Flick

Betty Ann Flick, 96, of Bedford, passed away at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Westview. Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born January 22, 1926, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Earl and Goldie (Tucker) Short. She married William Ottis Flick and he preceded her in death on August 18, 1997. She had been a clerk in the Fayetteville Store and a matron/cook for the Lawrence County Jail. She was a member of the Fayetteville Baptist Church.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Sheila Ruth Brinegar

Sheila Brinegar, 77, of Bedford, IN passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Born December 17, 1944, she was the daughter of Carl and Mary (Turpin) Dougherty. She married Larry Brinegar on June 15, 1961, and he preceded her in death on March 31, 2022.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Dale S. Duncan

Dale S. Duncan passed away peacefully Sunday, September 18, 2022, surrounded by his family after a 14-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer. He was born on April 22, 1951, to LaVerne and Rozella Duncan. He was the middle child of the five Duncan brothers (Mark “Cotton”, Larry, Dennis, and Rick). He met his wife Bobbie Silvers, while working at the same supermarket in 1967 after he tricked her into giving him a ride home. They were married in December of 1969. They had three daughters Kimberly Duncan(Amy Weaver) Sarah Terry(TJ Terry) and April Duncan, who passed away 4 months after her birth from heart complications.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jackie “Jack” Gerald Woods Sr.

July 9,1938 – September 16, 2022. Jackie “Jack” Gerald Woods, Sr., 84, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Westview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born July 9, 1938, in Georgetown, he was the son of James Walter Woods and Bernice Mahala (Hottell) Debler. He married Marilyn Sue Blackerby on October 26, 1955, and she survives.
MITCHELL, IN
Mitchell, IN
Mitchell, IN
Indiana Obituaries
Bedford, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Joseph Bernard Hill

Joseph Bernard Hill, 86, of Bedford, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Born May 30, 1936, in North Vernon, he was the son of Lawrence and Monclova (Fields) Hill. He married Connie Sue Guthrie on November 19, 1982, and she survives. Joe was...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Phylis E. Kinder

Phyllis E. Kinder, 92, of Bedford, passed away at 10:52 p.m., on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born February 25, 1929, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Dwight and Virginia Beatrice (Earley) Prow. She married Jess Kinder on February 28, 1954, and he preceded her in death on August 26, 2007. She had been a secretary in the Limestone industry for 60+ years. She had been a member of the First Baptist Church of Bedford for over 50 years and served as a Sunday School teacher and was active in the church choir.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Donna Rae Napier

Donna Rae Napier, 75, of Bedford, IN passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Born on March 12, 1947, in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of Glynn and Virginia (Chaney) Arthur. She married Nick Napier on April 14, 1973. Donna was a graduate of Wright State University in Ohio...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Nancy Lela Koening

Nancy Lela Koenig, 86, of Bedford, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born November 21, 1935, in Vincennes, she was the daughter of George Franklin and Mildred (Lucas) Wittenmyer. She married Joe L. Koenig on June 15, 1963, and he preceded her in death on July 23, 2017.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Kathleen Row initiated into Altrusa International of Bedford

BEDFORD – Local community service club, Altrusa International of Bedford, Indiana Incorporated, recently initiated Kathleen Row into membership. She is a native of Minnesota, retired from Crane Naval Ammunition Depot, and a pianist at Dive Christian. Church and is a loving wife and mother. She joins President Norma Hoffman,...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Kelli Kendall

Kelli Kendall, 42, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her residence. Born in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of Patricia and Jim Rishforth. She married Travis Kendall, and he survives. Kelli was a homemaker and a mother. She enjoyed the outdoors and always let her...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: James M. Watson

James M. Watson 76 of Bedford passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 2:10 p.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 17, 1946, to James E. Watson and Edith R. (McKnight) Watson. James married Teresa Strader on March 4, 1987, and she survives. James retired from NWSC Crane, he was a veteran of the US Marine Corps.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford closing practices on December 16th

BEDFORD — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing on December 16, 2022, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. According to a statement released on Friday to hospital leadership, providers, and associates as well as external partners plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. The plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services.
BEDFORD, IN
NewsBreak
wbiw.com

Meet the 2022 Little Miss Pageant contestants

MITCHELL – The 75th Annual Persimmon Festival will feature the Little Miss crowning ceremony on Monday, September 19th at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Stage. This year, 20 young ladies are vying to take the crown and be named this years Persimmon Festival Little Miss, following their performances on Saturday, September 17th. This year’s contestants are listed below.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Leasa M. Francis

Leasa M. Francis, 63, of Bedford, passed away at 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at her residence. Born March 23, 1959, in Bedford, she was the daughter of William Eugene and Rudeen (Luttrell) Patton. She married. Clarence L. Francis on April 3, 1995, and he preceded her in...
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

45 years later: Who killed IU student Ann Harmeier?

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Family says Ann Harmeier was a beautiful, talented Indiana University co-ed who was just starting her junior year as a theater major. “I always tell people that Ann had a sparkle about her,” said Ann’s second cousin Scott Burnham. “A certain quality that you don’t find in too many people.” But […]
wbiw.com

Bedford Board of Works will meet today

BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Works will meet today at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center at 931 15th Street. Reading And Approval Of Minutes – August 11th Special Meeting (Amended Minutes), August 15th and August 23rd Special Meeting.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: September 19, 2022

8:13 p.m. Heather Deckard, 41, Heltonville, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 8:32 a.m. Lindsay Turpin, 36, Bedford, wanted on a warrant. 9:00 p.m. Aleczander Bennett, 23, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI Endangerment. 11:09 a.m. Joshua Strange, 30, Scottsburg, providing false information to a government official,...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Laney Wilder crowned 2022 Persimmon Festival Little Miss Queen

MITCHELL – Laney Wilder was crowned the 2022 Persimmon Festival Little Miss Queen Monday night. Feeling good and happy about her victory, Laney knows how it can feel on the other side. She wants everyone to know to not give up, and keep trying, and one day you can be like her.
MITCHELL, IN

