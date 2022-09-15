Dale S. Duncan passed away peacefully Sunday, September 18, 2022, surrounded by his family after a 14-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer. He was born on April 22, 1951, to LaVerne and Rozella Duncan. He was the middle child of the five Duncan brothers (Mark “Cotton”, Larry, Dennis, and Rick). He met his wife Bobbie Silvers, while working at the same supermarket in 1967 after he tricked her into giving him a ride home. They were married in December of 1969. They had three daughters Kimberly Duncan(Amy Weaver) Sarah Terry(TJ Terry) and April Duncan, who passed away 4 months after her birth from heart complications.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO