Obituary: Betty Ann Flick
Betty Ann Flick, 96, of Bedford, passed away at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Westview. Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born January 22, 1926, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Earl and Goldie (Tucker) Short. She married William Ottis Flick and he preceded her in death on August 18, 1997. She had been a clerk in the Fayetteville Store and a matron/cook for the Lawrence County Jail. She was a member of the Fayetteville Baptist Church.
Obituary: Sheila Ruth Brinegar
Sheila Brinegar, 77, of Bedford, IN passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Born December 17, 1944, she was the daughter of Carl and Mary (Turpin) Dougherty. She married Larry Brinegar on June 15, 1961, and he preceded her in death on March 31, 2022.
Obituary: Dale S. Duncan
Dale S. Duncan passed away peacefully Sunday, September 18, 2022, surrounded by his family after a 14-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer. He was born on April 22, 1951, to LaVerne and Rozella Duncan. He was the middle child of the five Duncan brothers (Mark “Cotton”, Larry, Dennis, and Rick). He met his wife Bobbie Silvers, while working at the same supermarket in 1967 after he tricked her into giving him a ride home. They were married in December of 1969. They had three daughters Kimberly Duncan(Amy Weaver) Sarah Terry(TJ Terry) and April Duncan, who passed away 4 months after her birth from heart complications.
Obituary: Jackie “Jack” Gerald Woods Sr.
July 9,1938 – September 16, 2022. Jackie “Jack” Gerald Woods, Sr., 84, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Westview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born July 9, 1938, in Georgetown, he was the son of James Walter Woods and Bernice Mahala (Hottell) Debler. He married Marilyn Sue Blackerby on October 26, 1955, and she survives.
Obituary: Joseph Bernard Hill
Joseph Bernard Hill, 86, of Bedford, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Born May 30, 1936, in North Vernon, he was the son of Lawrence and Monclova (Fields) Hill. He married Connie Sue Guthrie on November 19, 1982, and she survives. Joe was...
Obituary: Phylis E. Kinder
Phyllis E. Kinder, 92, of Bedford, passed away at 10:52 p.m., on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born February 25, 1929, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Dwight and Virginia Beatrice (Earley) Prow. She married Jess Kinder on February 28, 1954, and he preceded her in death on August 26, 2007. She had been a secretary in the Limestone industry for 60+ years. She had been a member of the First Baptist Church of Bedford for over 50 years and served as a Sunday School teacher and was active in the church choir.
Obituary: Donna Rae Napier
Donna Rae Napier, 75, of Bedford, IN passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Born on March 12, 1947, in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of Glynn and Virginia (Chaney) Arthur. She married Nick Napier on April 14, 1973. Donna was a graduate of Wright State University in Ohio...
Obituary: Nancy Lela Koening
Nancy Lela Koenig, 86, of Bedford, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born November 21, 1935, in Vincennes, she was the daughter of George Franklin and Mildred (Lucas) Wittenmyer. She married Joe L. Koenig on June 15, 1963, and he preceded her in death on July 23, 2017.
Kathleen Row initiated into Altrusa International of Bedford
BEDFORD – Local community service club, Altrusa International of Bedford, Indiana Incorporated, recently initiated Kathleen Row into membership. She is a native of Minnesota, retired from Crane Naval Ammunition Depot, and a pianist at Dive Christian. Church and is a loving wife and mother. She joins President Norma Hoffman,...
Obituary: Kelli Kendall
Kelli Kendall, 42, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her residence. Born in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of Patricia and Jim Rishforth. She married Travis Kendall, and he survives. Kelli was a homemaker and a mother. She enjoyed the outdoors and always let her...
Obituary: James M. Watson
James M. Watson 76 of Bedford passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 2:10 p.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 17, 1946, to James E. Watson and Edith R. (McKnight) Watson. James married Teresa Strader on March 4, 1987, and she survives. James retired from NWSC Crane, he was a veteran of the US Marine Corps.
Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford closing practices on December 16th
BEDFORD — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing on December 16, 2022, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. According to a statement released on Friday to hospital leadership, providers, and associates as well as external partners plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. The plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services.
Meet the 2022 Little Miss Pageant contestants
MITCHELL – The 75th Annual Persimmon Festival will feature the Little Miss crowning ceremony on Monday, September 19th at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Stage. This year, 20 young ladies are vying to take the crown and be named this years Persimmon Festival Little Miss, following their performances on Saturday, September 17th. This year’s contestants are listed below.
Obituary: Leasa M. Francis
Leasa M. Francis, 63, of Bedford, passed away at 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at her residence. Born March 23, 1959, in Bedford, she was the daughter of William Eugene and Rudeen (Luttrell) Patton. She married. Clarence L. Francis on April 3, 1995, and he preceded her in...
45 years later: Who killed IU student Ann Harmeier?
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Family says Ann Harmeier was a beautiful, talented Indiana University co-ed who was just starting her junior year as a theater major. “I always tell people that Ann had a sparkle about her,” said Ann’s second cousin Scott Burnham. “A certain quality that you don’t find in too many people.” But […]
Bedford Board of Works will meet today
BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Works will meet today at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center at 931 15th Street. Reading And Approval Of Minutes – August 11th Special Meeting (Amended Minutes), August 15th and August 23rd Special Meeting.
Dancing with the Vincennes Stars fundraiser to benefit Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse is a safe place for people with severe mental illness to recover, connect with others and build confidence. The Clubhouse opened its doors in November 2020. As memberships continue to grow, the clubhouse is outgrowing its current space on 7th Street...
Police Log: September 19, 2022
8:13 p.m. Heather Deckard, 41, Heltonville, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 8:32 a.m. Lindsay Turpin, 36, Bedford, wanted on a warrant. 9:00 p.m. Aleczander Bennett, 23, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI Endangerment. 11:09 a.m. Joshua Strange, 30, Scottsburg, providing false information to a government official,...
Laney Wilder crowned 2022 Persimmon Festival Little Miss Queen
MITCHELL – Laney Wilder was crowned the 2022 Persimmon Festival Little Miss Queen Monday night. Feeling good and happy about her victory, Laney knows how it can feel on the other side. She wants everyone to know to not give up, and keep trying, and one day you can be like her.
Briscoe’s Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang will be on display on Sept. 23 in Mitchell during Persimmon Festival
MITCHELL – Their hometown connection grew to take on the national stage when the travel industry powerhouse and Authorized Disney Vacation Planner announced the sponsorship of Briscoe’s No. 14 Team for five NASCAR Cup Series races. Briscoe drove the Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang at the All-Star Race...
