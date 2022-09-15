Read full article on original website
Jerome A Allen
5d ago
People are losing their freaking minds here in San Antonio. Just try to let it go and let Karma take care of it.
Christy Butler
4d ago
I had a driver chase me cause I honk at him. over dazavala and I / 10 wasn't sure what was wrong with him. I got on the hwy cause I wasn't gonna stop for a crazy person cause I honk at him 🤷
RGQ
5d ago
This happens way too much in San Antonio. It makes no sense.
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
KSAT 12
Man runs to meat market for help after getting shot at home on near North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man ran to a meat market for help after he was shot in the chest Monday afternoon. The shooter is still on the run, police said. The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. at a home near N. Flores Street and W. Poplar Street north of downtown.
KTSA
Man hit by train on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who survived getting hit by a train is recovering at a hospital this morning. FOX 29 is reporting that it happened at around 9:30 P.M. Monday at South Zarzamora and Merida. The man was thrown from the tracks after he was hit...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID second teen who was fatally shot in car on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second teenager who died in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday. Omar Neal, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said Tuesday morning. The office previously identified another shooting victim as Devin Taylor, 17.
KSAT 12
Two hospitalized, two detained after East Side shooting, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are injured and hospitalized after a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. Two persons of interest are in custody. Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, SAPD responded to the 200 block of Noblewood Drive for a report of a shooting. When...
KTSA
KTSA
Witnesses report seeing 5 men open fire on San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nobody was hurt when a group of people opened fire on a home on San Antonio’s Northwest side. FOX 29 reports it was around 2:30 A.M. Tuesday when the group stood outside a home on Waverly Avenue and started shooting. They say more...
KTSA
Trail of blood leads SAPD to suspect in double-stabbing on south east side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused of stabbing two different people at different locations on the south east side. Police were called around 3:15 a.m. to the H-E-B location on S. New Braunfels Ave. on report a...
KSAT 12
Smoke shop employee shoots, injures suspect during robbery attempt, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An employee at a smoke shop on the West Side shot a suspect during a robbery attempt, according to San Antonio police. That suspect is now recovering in an area hospital. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The smoke shop is located in a shopping...
Two men stabbed in 'random' attacks at San Antonio H-E-B, VIA bus stop
One victim is in critical condition.
Police: 8-year-old shot while playing video games inside room
SAN ANTONIO — An 8-year-old was at home playing video games when he was shot in the leg by someone who opened fire at the house. The San Antonio Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday in the 7000 block of Hallie Spirit on the city's west side.
KSAT 12
2 teens shot in car on Sunday have died; Medical Examiner identifies one victim
SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers injured in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday morning have died, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The M.E. identified one of the victims as Devin Taylor, 17. The identity of the other teen victim has not been released. The shooting...
KTSA
KSAT 12
news4sanantonio.com
Motorcyclist slams into concrete barrier after losing control along North Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Traffic was at a standstill for about 45 minutes after a motorcycle accident on the North Side. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. along Interstate 10 near Vance Jackson Road. Police said a man on a motorcycle lost control and slammed into a concrete ramp. A...
KSAT 12
‘We love her. She’ll be missed:’ Family grieves after fatal Capstone Ridge shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a woman involved in a fatal domestic violence attack in San Antonio shared their concerns in hopes of reaching other people who may be impacted by similar situations. The woman, 41, who was killed at her home on Capstone Ridge Saturday has been...
KSAT 12
