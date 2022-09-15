Read full article on original website
4 recent St. Louis Cardinals whose careers went awry
These four recent St. Louis Cardinals seemingly vanished after having some productive years for the team. Playing baseball is a tough, demanding job, and usually only a few draft picks per team every year will make it to the major leagues. Far fewer players will have lengthy or noteworthy careers, with many simply appearing in the major leagues for a couple of days as injury replacements or roster expansion fillers.
Cardinals: What is Tyler O’Neill’s future with St. Louis?
Tyler O’Neill was supposed to be the third fiddle to Goldschmidt and Arenado, but now his future is in question. The St. Louis Cardinals came into the 2022 season with high expectations for their offense, due in large part to the emergence of outfielder Tyler O’Neill. Like many...
Cardinals: Pujols, Arenado and Goldschmidt slugging at historic rate
Cardinals stars Albert Pujols, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt have been historic players at launching baseballs. The St. Louis Cardinals are known for having Hall of Famers throughout the generations. When it comes to slugging percentage though, few players in history have mashed the ball like Albert Pujols, Nolan Arenado, and Paul Goldschmidt.
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position
The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
