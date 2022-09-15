Read full article on original website
Thunderstorms rumbled through the region Saturday night
..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WAS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN DICKINSON AND WESTERN MORRIS COUNTIES... At 1209 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Woodbine to 4 miles south of Herington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph...
K-State Honors Fort Riley, 1ID Soldiers
FORT RILEY, Kan. - Kansas State University’s annual Fort Riley Day kicked off Saturday, September 17 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan. This tradition is a celebration of the long-standing partnership between the university and the military community. 1st Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General-Support, U.S. Army Brig. Gen....
15-year-old Kan. girl hospitalized after pedestrian accident
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 10:30a.m. Monday in Atchison County. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a 15-year-old girl was in the highway median in the 1900 block South U.S.73. She stepped from the median and ran into the side of...
Man hospitalized after pickup rolls on I-70
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 7p.m. Monday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Dodge Ram driven by Walter Glen Chapman, 52, Guthrie, Oklahoma, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of Snokomo Road. The pickup entered the center median and...
Kansas woman dies after struck by pickup on I-435
JOHNSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 8p.m. Saturday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford F150 driven by David E. Nottingham, 75, Olathe, was merging onto Interstate 435 from State Line Road. The pickup was unable to stop and struck...
Man hospitalized after SUV strikes a moped in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2007 a 2007 Saturn Vue driven by Kiara Islam, 18, of Manhattan turned onto Old Claflin Road and struck a 2021 Genuine moped driven by Hunter Chambers, 19, of Round Rock, Texas who was southbound on N. Manhattan Avenue.
Historical Society celebrates 50 years
Members of the Geary County Historical Society celebrated 50 years for that organization with their ice cream social on Sunday. Heather Hagedorn, Executive Director, said there was a strong turnout and music provided by the Kansas Brigade Band, JCHS Jazz Band and JCHS Orchestra. The event, which is a fundraiser...
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
Sheriff: Kan. felon attempted to steal trailer full of horses
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon for alleged theft involving horses. Just before midnight Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to the 8100 block of SE California Avenue to check the welfare of a woman, according to Sheriff Brian Hill. The caller was on his way home with...
Kan. man accused of murder on Kickapoo Reservation
TOPEKA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a man with one count of murder in the second degree, according to the United State's Attorney. Stryder Dane Keo, 34, is accused of shooting and killing William Blacksmith, 35, Whiting, a member of the Kickapoo tribe on the Kickapoo Reservation in July 2022.
Manhattan woman injured after car goes airborne, lands on its side
RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity reported a 2013 Honda Civic driven by Shelby Innes, 23, Manhattan, struck an embankment in near the intersection of Pillsbury Drive and Garibay Lane in Manhattan.
4 guilty in massive Kansas City drug, street gang conspiracy
KANSAS CITY – Four Kansas City men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, according to the United State's Attorney. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV,...
Kan. man sentenced after performing autopsies using false credentials
TOPEKA – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to 69 months in prison for engaging in a wire fraud scheme, according to the United State's Attorney. In May 2022, Shawn Lynn Parcells, 42, of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. According to court documents, in July...
No burning will be allowed in Geary County Tuesday
Outdoor burning will not be allowed in Geary County on Tuesday due to anticipated gusty winds. The notice was provided by Geary County Emergency Management.
Kan. woman injured after crash when driver attempts illegal u-turn
GEARY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford Mustang driven by Robert S. Collins, 21, Sarona, Wisconsin, was westbound on Interstate 70 three miles east of U.S. 77. A 2014 Subaru XV Crosstech driven...
RCPD: Suspect damaged tires of home improvement contractor
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage involving a home improvement contractor in Manhattan. Just after 9a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1800 block of Fair Lane in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Weisbender...
Police: 25-year-old Kan. woman found dead after shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Shawnee. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a medical emergency at at apartment in the 7400 Block of Flint, according to a media release from police. At the scene, officers located...
Kan. woman wanted for burglary was transporting cocaine
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 3:30a.m. Sept. 14, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet sedan for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Kansas man accused of aggravated identity theft
OSAGE COUNTY —A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Todd James Lewis, 54, of Carbondale, on seven counts of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, and one count of theft of government funds, according to the United State's Attorney. The FBI and the U.S. Department...
Renewal of community college lease is on the county commission agenda
Geary County Commissioners will meet Monday at approximately 2:30 p.m. with Cloud County Community College representatives to talk about the renewal of the lease for the school's Geary County campus. Other items on the agenda range from reports by the county clerk and HR Director to public works and the...
