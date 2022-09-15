ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Thunderstorms rumbled through the region Saturday night

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WAS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN DICKINSON AND WESTERN MORRIS COUNTIES... At 1209 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Woodbine to 4 miles south of Herington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

K-State Honors Fort Riley, 1ID Soldiers

FORT RILEY, Kan. - Kansas State University’s annual Fort Riley Day kicked off Saturday, September 17 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan. This tradition is a celebration of the long-standing partnership between the university and the military community. 1st Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General-Support, U.S. Army Brig. Gen....
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Man hospitalized after pickup rolls on I-70

WABAUNSEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 7p.m. Monday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Dodge Ram driven by Walter Glen Chapman, 52, Guthrie, Oklahoma, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of Snokomo Road. The pickup entered the center median and...
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
City
Olathe, KS
JC Post

Kansas woman dies after struck by pickup on I-435

JOHNSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 8p.m. Saturday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford F150 driven by David E. Nottingham, 75, Olathe, was merging onto Interstate 435 from State Line Road. The pickup was unable to stop and struck...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Man hospitalized after SUV strikes a moped in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2007 a 2007 Saturn Vue driven by Kiara Islam, 18, of Manhattan turned onto Old Claflin Road and struck a 2021 Genuine moped driven by Hunter Chambers, 19, of Round Rock, Texas who was southbound on N. Manhattan Avenue.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Historical Society celebrates 50 years

Members of the Geary County Historical Society celebrated 50 years for that organization with their ice cream social on Sunday. Heather Hagedorn, Executive Director, said there was a strong turnout and music provided by the Kansas Brigade Band, JCHS Jazz Band and JCHS Orchestra. The event, which is a fundraiser...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Kan. high schools

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Harris
JC Post

Sheriff: Kan. felon attempted to steal trailer full of horses

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon for alleged theft involving horses. Just before midnight Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to the 8100 block of SE California Avenue to check the welfare of a woman, according to Sheriff Brian Hill. The caller was on his way home with...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kan. man accused of murder on Kickapoo Reservation

TOPEKA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a man with one count of murder in the second degree, according to the United State's Attorney. Stryder Dane Keo, 34, is accused of shooting and killing William Blacksmith, 35, Whiting, a member of the Kickapoo tribe on the Kickapoo Reservation in July 2022.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect damaged tires of home improvement contractor

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage involving a home improvement contractor in Manhattan. Just after 9a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1800 block of Fair Lane in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Weisbender...
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
JC Post

Police: 25-year-old Kan. woman found dead after shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Shawnee. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a medical emergency at at apartment in the 7400 Block of Flint, according to a media release from police. At the scene, officers located...
SHAWNEE, KS
JC Post

Kan. woman wanted for burglary was transporting cocaine

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 3:30a.m. Sept. 14, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet sedan for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas man accused of aggravated identity theft

OSAGE COUNTY —A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Todd James Lewis, 54, of Carbondale, on seven counts of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, and one count of theft of government funds, according to the United State's Attorney. The FBI and the U.S. Department...
CARBONDALE, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy