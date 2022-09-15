Read full article on original website
Fisker Picks Wallbox As Global Partner For Home EV Charging Solutions
Fisker ($FSR) and Wallbox ($WBX) Partner to Deliver Home EV Charging Solutions across North America and Europe
Ford Motor Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ford Motor. Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
Tesla Sued To Hold Elon Musk 'Accountable' For 'Misleading And Deceptive Statements' On Autopilot, FSD
A California-based Tesla Inc TSLA owner has sued the electric carmaker, saying that the company and its CEO Elon Musk are "deceptively and misleadingly" marketing the Autopilot and "Full Self-Driving" software. Tesla owner Briggs Matsko has said that he paid a $5,000 premium for his 2018 Tesla Model X to...
If You Want To Keep Driving For Uber, You'll Need To Switch To An Electric Vehicle By...
Carbon emissions decreased 17% in 2020 compared to 2019 during the Covid-19 epidemic, which put nearly two-thirds of the world's population under lockdown. Mega ride-sharing firm Uber Technologies Inc UBER was prompted by this data to reconsider how it contributes to carbon emissions. On Monday, the company announced that it...
Caramelo Chains: World's first sustainable designer jewelry brand offering never before seen range of Cuban Link Chain color finishes
Caramelo Chains specializes in unique and sustainable Cuban Link designer jewelry using recycled stainless steel. Before its launch, the Caramelo Chains team realized that shoppers have always had a color limitation when it comes to designer jewelry and Cuban Link chains. Cuban Link jewelry designs for bracelets and necklaces have always been yellow gold, rose gold, stainless steel or iced out, leaving customers with a limited selection. Caramelo Chains is the first jewelry designer to explore other color finishes, offering a wide range of colors that have never been seen before in the industry.
