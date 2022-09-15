Caramelo Chains specializes in unique and sustainable Cuban Link designer jewelry using recycled stainless steel. Before its launch, the Caramelo Chains team realized that shoppers have always had a color limitation when it comes to designer jewelry and Cuban Link chains. Cuban Link jewelry designs for bracelets and necklaces have always been yellow gold, rose gold, stainless steel or iced out, leaving customers with a limited selection. Caramelo Chains is the first jewelry designer to explore other color finishes, offering a wide range of colors that have never been seen before in the industry.

