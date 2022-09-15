ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Fisker Picks Wallbox As Global Partner For Home EV Charging Solutions

Fisker Inc FSR has named electric vehicle and energy management solutions provider Wallbox NV WBX as its global partner for home EV charging solutions. The partnership will offer Fisker EV owners Wallbox home EV chargers for purchase through the Fisker website in the U.S., Canada, and European launch markets. The...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Ford Motor Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ford Motor. Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Benzinga

Caramelo Chains: World's first sustainable designer jewelry brand offering never before seen range of Cuban Link Chain color finishes

Caramelo Chains specializes in unique and sustainable Cuban Link designer jewelry using recycled stainless steel. Before its launch, the Caramelo Chains team realized that shoppers have always had a color limitation when it comes to designer jewelry and Cuban Link chains. Cuban Link jewelry designs for bracelets and necklaces have always been yellow gold, rose gold, stainless steel or iced out, leaving customers with a limited selection. Caramelo Chains is the first jewelry designer to explore other color finishes, offering a wide range of colors that have never been seen before in the industry.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
85K+
Followers
167K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy