ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Northside traffic delays continue on I-95 at 8th Street

By Rich Jones
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JeyQM_0hwPdVTB00

Jacksonville, Fl — Daily delays through the northside have been frustrating for drivers all week, and they are only getting worse.

Thursday morning, FDOT closed two left lanes of I-95 from 8th Street to south of West 5th Street. Bridge deck repairs are being made to the I-95 West 5th Street overpass that will likely continue through the end of next week.

The 8th Street on-ramp from I-95 southbound will also be closed, with traffic detours to either Myrtle Avenue North and Kings Road/Union Street or North Davis Street and State Street for I-95 southbound.

Listen to 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates every 6 minutes during Jacksonville’s Morning News.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JFRD: Body found at Dog Wood Park on the Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A body was reportedly found Monday evening at Dog Wood Park on Jacksonville's Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The dog park is located at 7407 Salisbury Road within a business park area. Some viewers reported not being able to leave the business...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Action News Jax

Crash with injuries involves bicycle in Beauclerc

Jacksonville, Fl — A crash with injuries is under investigation in Beauclerc, as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to San Jose Blvd. and Sunbeam Road just before 4:00 a.m. Reporter Kennedy Dendy witnessed a bicycle in the grass, and evidence markers. Officers were also inspecting a vehicle that...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northside#Interstate 95#State Street#Union Street#Fl Daily#Fdot#I 95#Morning News#Cox Media Group
thejaxsonmag.com

The Seven Historic Districts of Jacksonville

Originally advertised as “Riverside’s Residential Ideal”, Avondale was platted by Telfair Stockton’s Avondale Company, on the site of a failed 19th century development called Edgewood. Acquired at a cost of over $500,000 in 1920, the 220-acre tract’s general boundaries were the St. Johns River, West Avenue, Demere Street (Roosevelt Boulevard), and Talbot Avenue and served by a streetcar line to Ortega that was completed in 1908. Conceived during the height of the Great Florida Land Boom, the 4.5 block wide, mile long development was envisioned to become an upscale covenant restricted community that Jacksonville had not witnessed before. The name “Avondale” came from James R. Challen’s former home in Cincinnati, OH. Challen was the former owner of Edgewood.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

The Amtrak Police Department and Operation Lifesaver Mobilize “Operation Clear Track”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Amtrak Police Department and Operation Lifesaver, (OLI), a national rail safety educational non-profit organization, are mobilizing “Operation Clear Track” to reduce deaths and injuries surrounding railroad tracks and crossings. Working in tandem with law enforcement agencies and first responders, Operation Clear Track is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Jacksonville Daily Record

DashMart coming to West Jacksonville

DoorDash is bringing another DashMart to Jacksonville. It opened the first in 2021 in EastPark Center West. A second is in permitting review at 6360 103rd St. in West Jacksonville. DoorDash wants to renovate almost 7,000 square feet of space in Anchor Plaza at 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard. In...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

UPDATE: 11-year-old Jacksonville girl located safe

Jacksonville, Fl — Update, 6:16 am Monday: We are pleased to announce Kanniyah Johnson has been located safe. Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community. Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old child....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JEA: How to reach out and connect, report outages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Electric Authority, also known as JEA can be contacted at these links:. (904)-665-6000 or (800)-683-5542Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Commercial. (904) 665-6250Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Utility Outages. Find out about electrical outages, boil water advisories and water...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Feeding Northeast Florida + Southeastern Grocers Host Hunger Action Month Mobile Food Pantry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida and Southeastern Grocers (parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores) are hosting two mobile pantry food distributions today, Tuesday, September, 20 and tomorrow, September 21. Recognizing September as Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida is leading the effort to highlight hunger and food insecurity across the eight counties of Northeast Florida that they serve.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
112K+
Followers
125K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy