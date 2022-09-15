ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernslopenow.com

Historic MADA Mural Lost in Asbestos Abatement

MONTROSE, Colo. (KREX)–The “Mexican-American Development Association, or MADA–located in Montrose’s “Tortilla Flats” neighborhood–is a haven for Mexican Americans on the Western Slope—which was named for the area’s unique smell of tortillas being cooked. MADA hosts birthday parties, community gatherings, and cooking...
MONTROSE, CO
westernslopenow.com

D51 Receives Check From Pat and Tillie Bishop Legacy Fund

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–Administrators for Western Colorado Community Foundation and District 51 came together today at Central High School in Grand Junction, where D-51 received a check to help with high school extra-curricular activities. The check–worth $100,000–is from the new “Pat and Tillie Bishop Legacy Fund” and will be...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy