MONTROSE, Colo. (KREX)–The “Mexican-American Development Association, or MADA–located in Montrose’s “Tortilla Flats” neighborhood–is a haven for Mexican Americans on the Western Slope—which was named for the area’s unique smell of tortillas being cooked. MADA hosts birthday parties, community gatherings, and cooking...
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–Administrators for Western Colorado Community Foundation and District 51 came together today at Central High School in Grand Junction, where D-51 received a check to help with high school extra-curricular activities. The check–worth $100,000–is from the new “Pat and Tillie Bishop Legacy Fund” and will be...
Comments / 0