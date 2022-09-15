AFI Fest said Tuesday that its lineup for the upcoming 2022 edition will include red-carpet premieres for six films including the latest movies from Alejandro González Iñárritu and Guillermo del Toro as well as the Harvey Weinstein exposé story She Said and Florian Zeller’s The Son starring Hugh Jackman. The list of pics getting the red-carpet treatment at the 36th annual festival, which runs November 2-6 at the TCL Chinese Theatre: González Iñárritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths and Zeller’s The Son, both off their Venice Film Festival premieres; del Toro and Mark Gustafson’s Pinocchio, which will open...

