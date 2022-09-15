ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fall River library's Stephen King night was a total scream. Check it out, if you dare.

By Dan Medeiros, The Herald News
 5 days ago
FALL RIVER — Chamber music and bone-chilling screams — a few of them real — reverberated through the halls of the Fall River Public Library on Wednesday night as the staff celebrated the work of horror novelist Stephen King.

“Other Worlds: A Tribute to Stephen King” saw the library turned into a haunted house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., ushering guests from room to room decorated in recreation of scenes from the renowned master of terror’s books and films. The staff was in character with guests, performing roles like the homicidal novelist Jack Torrance from “The Shining,” the sledgehammer-wielding psychopathic nurse Annie Wilkes from “Misery,” doomed convict John Coffey from “The Green Mile” — even Pennywise the Clown from “It” giving visitors a jump-scare.

“In New England, everybody likes really spooky things. I thought Stephen King would be perfect for that,” said Fellisha Desmarais, adult services librarian, dressed in a prom gown and covered in blood as telepathic teen Carrie White.

Desmarais developed and organized the event, and along with the crew at the library chose iconic scenes from the prolific horror author’s works and assembled the necessary props to carry visitors on the terrifying trip.

Week 1 Highlights:Four takeaways as Fall River area football teams start their season

Saving history:Fall River OK'd the Community Preservation Act 10 years ago. Has it been worth the money?

“And all of our staff is really creative in different ways, so I used all of their skills to make it happen,” she said.

David Mello of children’s services was stationed on the first floor, portraying the devilish Leland Gaunt from the King novel “Needful Things.”

“She’s been working on it for the past couple of months,” Mello said. “What’s wonderful is the entire staff is involved.”

Library Administrator Liane Verville said the library had a line of people at the door waiting to check out the scenes — Desmarais said part of her goal with the event was to bring different audiences to the library.

And, she said, it was a good way “to kick off spooky season.”

“I know David Mello has some programs coming up too. So just getting everyone ready.”

Dan Medeiros can be reached at dmedeiros@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

