ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Stream, NY

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police: Valley Stream man threatened woman with shotgun

A Valley Stream man was arrested for threatening a woman at gunpoint, according to police. Police say Tayarik Perez-Vargas was involved in an argument with a woman at a home on Sunday. News 12 is told the 42-year-old grabbed a shotgun and racked it back. Detectives later found an illegal...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for breaking into Tuckahoe business

Police are searching for the person who stole cash from a Tuckahoe business in September. According to police, a man entered Southampton Excavation, located at 110 North Magee St., through an unlocked window on Sept. 11 at approximately 3:12 a.m. The man rummaged through offices in the business and stole...
TUCKAHOE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valley Stream, NY
Valley Stream, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#7 Eleven#911#Petit#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily News

Woman criminally charged for clash with Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead during church live stream

A woman who confronted Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead in the middle of his sermon has been charged, police said Monday. Tarsha Howard is charged with trespassing and disrupting a religious service after the Sunday clash that erupted after Whitehead told her to stop videotaping the service, police said. Howard, 47, was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court Monday. Whitehead was also ...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy