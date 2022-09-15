Read full article on original website
News 12
Police: Valley Stream man threatened woman with shotgun
A Valley Stream man was arrested for threatening a woman at gunpoint, according to police. Police say Tayarik Perez-Vargas was involved in an argument with a woman at a home on Sunday. News 12 is told the 42-year-old grabbed a shotgun and racked it back. Detectives later found an illegal...
Monroe dad arrested for DWI with kids in the car
A father in Monroe has been arrested under Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated, with kids in car.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for breaking into Tuckahoe business
Police are searching for the person who stole cash from a Tuckahoe business in September. According to police, a man entered Southampton Excavation, located at 110 North Magee St., through an unlocked window on Sept. 11 at approximately 3:12 a.m. The man rummaged through offices in the business and stole...
News 12
Attorney: Man charged with assaulting police officer at Oyster Festival was defending young girl
The man charged with assaulting a Norwalk police officer at the Oyster Festival last week told News 12 his side of the story after a court appearance Monday in Stamford. Police say Ezekiel Syphrette, 31, and another man, who police are still looking for, attacked an officer on Saturday, Sept. 10 after police broke up two fights at the Norwalk Oyster Festival.
Man impersonates NYPD officer to steal $90 in merchandise from BX store
A man is wanted for allegedly impersonating a police officer in order to rob a Bronx store earlier this month, authorities said.
Police: Stony Point domestic dispute ends with 1 dead, suspect charged with murder
A Stony Point man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting that happened this past weekend.
Pursuit of stolen car ends with arrest of 3 CT men, recovery of a gun
A police pursuit of a stolen car on I-684 and I-84 this past weekend resulted in the arrest of three Connecticut residents and the recovery of a gun, according to police.
Brooklyn pastor arrested mid-service after physical confrontation with woman in church
Bishop Lamor Miler-Whitehead, the Brooklyn pastor who was robbed of about a million dollars in jewelry during a live-streamed service, is speaking out after he was arrested following a confrontation with a woman during his Sunday sermon.
First court appearance in Bridgeport for Hummer driver in viral video
The Brookfield woman accused of ramming her Hummer into a police cruiser, then leading officers on a multi-town chase that put seven officers in the hospital, appeared in court in Bridgeport for the first time.
Police Raid Two Bike Shops in Ridgewood, Confiscate 14 Motorbikes Being Sold Without VIN Numbers
Two bike shops in Ridgewood have been busted for illegally selling motorcycles without identification numbers. Officers from the 104th Police Precinct on Wednesday raided two stores — H.C. E-Bike Corp, located at 17-02 Gates Ave., and Fly Wing, located at 55-48 Myrtle Ave. — and confiscated more than a dozen motorbikes and scooters.
New York man who died after victims fought back in robbery attempt did time in facility for parole violators
The New York City man, who died after trying to rob two other men with a fake gun, served time in a facility for parole violators with a history of substance abuse for a previous attempted robbery, state records show. Robert Compton, 33, allegedly accosted two Staten Island men early...
Brooklyn man, 22, sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder over stolen baseball cap
A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2016 murder of a man over a stolen baseball cap, authorities said Monday.
Alert Center: Newark police search for man connected to armed robbery
Newark police are looking for a man connected to an armed robbery on Sept. 2.
Police: Man fatally shot in Stony Point
Detectives were on the scene at 101 Mott Farm Road in what a police dispatch report described as a fatal domestic shooting.
Man stabbed to death by drinking buddy in Queens
A 55-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a drinking buddy in Queens early Monday.
Prosecutor: 65-year-old woman found dead in Old Bridge home
The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the death of a 65-year-old Old Bridge woman as a homicide.
Woman criminally charged for clash with Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead during church live stream
A woman who confronted Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead in the middle of his sermon has been charged, police said Monday. Tarsha Howard is charged with trespassing and disrupting a religious service after the Sunday clash that erupted after Whitehead told her to stop videotaping the service, police said. Howard, 47, was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court Monday. Whitehead was also ...
Viral video shows fight involving ax at McDonald’s
The viral video shows over two minutes of back-and-forth, threats, and assault.
Fire at North Lindenhurst home requires 4-department response
A house fire in North Lindenhurst Sunday night required a response from four different departments, authorities say.
police1.com
Family of woman killed by cop in love triangle shooting sues NYPD for not taking officer's gun away
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Jamie Liang, a former Concord woman who was fatally shot by a Staten Island NYPD officer last October in a love triangle dispute, has filed a wrongful death suit against the NYPD for not taking the officer's gun away before the deadly incident, according to a report.
