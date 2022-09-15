ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Retiree and CASA volunteer in Salina looks out for the best interest of each child he serves

By Charles Rankin, Salina Journal
 5 days ago
There are a set of advocates that serve as the eyes and ears of the court for cases involving children, and for one of these volunteers in Salina, like almost all the other advocates, he keeps in mind what's in the best interest of the children he has agreed to serve.

Glenn Gustitus, who has been a Court Appointed Special Advocate in the Ottawa and Salina County program since 2018, has a background in psychology, obtaining a master's degree in clinical psychology from San Diego State University.

Since CASA volunteers are appointed to children in the state's welfare system, knowing that everyone and every case is different is important, so working as a licensed therapist focusing on children aged 13 to 18 at Central Kansas Mental Health for 24 years has helped Gustitus in this unique role.

Gustitus retired from CKMH in 2010 and moved to Kansas City to be with family, including helping raise grandchildren, but later returned to Salina.

"Thinking long term, I wanted to go someplace to really retire," Gustitus said. "(Salina) was where my friends were."

He came back and bought a "nice" house, had a "nice" dog and was living the retired life, but something was missing.

"I was bored out of my mind," Gustitus said. "Talking with my friends, most of whom are therapists (too), someone said, 'what about CASA?'"

Training to understand

Gustitus said he'd worked with and been around CASA volunteers in his time at CKMH and liked what they had to offer for the cases he was involved with there, particularly because of the way the volunteers were able to work and engage with the community of people around the children.

"For one, they had time to talk to people other than just the client," Gustitus said. "They have time to visit the school, talk to the counselors, talk to their doctors, talk to the neighbors...talk to whoever they felt was (necessary for the child)."

There was a weeks-long class for CASA training available to take, and Gustitus said taking it didn't require a commitment to becoming a volunteer.

"You could just take the class and would hope you would find what you like, and I did," Gustitus said. "In (those many) weeks they cover pretty much everything there is to know about being a CASA."

Gustitus said one of the most important things about being a CASA volunteer isn't the knowledge of everything involved in the system, but instead being familiar with the resources and people available to help get the knowledge needed to do what's best for that child.

"The first day of work, you have this general knowledge...but you also have access to all those people who just taught you," Gustitus said. "If you have any questions, they're there, literally day or night, seven days a week, 24 hours a day. If you have a problem, you can call them up and they're going to answer."

Working as a community on behalf of a child

Advocating for children and helping them succeed isn't just down to one person, but a team of people impacting the child's life, with everyone understanding the role they have in it. Even though he has a background in psychology and worked in a clinical setting, Gustitus knows his role as a CASA volunteer for a child isn't that of their therapist.

"They have therapists," Gustitus said. "You don't want to interfere with (that therapy)."

His role as an advocate is more about getting to know the children and helping direct them to achieve their goals.

"It's not our goals, not my goals (and) not the court's goals," Gustitus said. "Sometimes that means finding a place to live without chaos, and sometimes that means getting back home and making home work."

Gustitus said most of the children are able to go back home, with CASA volunteers and others in the child's life trying as hard as they can to keep families together. According to Gustitus, the direct benefit of using CASA volunteers is helping to shorten the time children spend in foster care.

"By definition, we are the eyes and ears of the court," Gustitus said. "Everything we do is to observe and question and investigate, all of that goes into our report to the court."

Doing this, the judges that preside over the cases are able to make better decisions in the best interest of the child. He said the judges need the best information for these cases because of the position they're in.

"(The judge) can't talk to the kids, can't talk to the parents, he's an outsider, a legal entity, making decisions about people he does not (really) know," Gustitus said.

He said CASA volunteers offer honesty in their observations and their recommendations to judges because they spend time getting to know the person and the situation.

"You know (the children) and you know what they need," he said. "You're (not really) recommending to the judge, you're telling them, 'this is what needs to happen Your Honor.'"

CASA volunteers provide this honesty so that the best interests of the children and the best interests of the families are in mind when judges make decisions.

Still a need for more CASA volunteers

While Gustitus said there are many great CASA volunteers throughout the system, there is always a need for more people to step up and help, particularly people with different backgrounds.

"We have a lot of nurses (and) teachers that volunteer when they retire," Gustitus said. "If you think about it in terms of what they did (for a living), they've always been helpers. They've been helping people learn, helping people grow, helping people develop."

He said there are other kinds of people that can be that kind of helper though, coming from backgrounds or situations that can be beneficial for children.

"Someone who can be a good uncle or a good grandpa is just as helpful in making a kid feel like they're cared about," Gustitus said. "(We need people) who are just supportive."

Gustitus said some of the children are coming out of difficult family or difficult home situations, and having someone there to support them and make them feel like they're important is necessary, so he hopes more people will take a look at the CASA program as a way to support the community.

According to the Kansas Judicial Branch's website, CASA volunteers must be at least 21 years old, complete a written application asking for educational background, employment history, and personal experience with child abuse or neglect, provide three written references, be interviewed; pass a background check and complete at least 15 hours of specialized training.

Child Advocacy and Parenting Services (C.A.P.S.) is the sponsoring organization for the CASA program in Saline and Ottawa Counties. If anyone is interested in learning more about the program, they can visit the Advocacy Services tab on the C.A.P.S. website, or contact the program director, Angela Allison-Owens at 785-825-4493 or at angela@capsofsalina.org.

