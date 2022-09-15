ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What happens to Queen’s corgis now that she has died?

The Duke and Duchess of York will inherit two of the Queen’s most prized possessions, her corgis. Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September, aged 96, and it was announced on 11 September that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson would take on the animals, named Muick and Sandy. It is not known what will happen to the Queen’s third dog, a dorgi.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Fergie
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Every Emotional Photo

A final goodbye. The royal family paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during an emotional funeral on Monday, September 19. The event began with a short procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall, where the late monarch had been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14. King Charles III and his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — led the procession alongside three of the queen’s grandchildren: Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#King George Vi#Horse#Riding Horses#Dog
TODAY.com

This is where Queen Elizabeth II will be buried

When Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest after her funeral on Sept. 19, she will be reunited with her husband of more than 70 years and past family members. Queen Elizabeth will be buried at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Her father, King George VI, and her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, are already buried there, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Moment Buckingham Palace workers attached easel announcing death of Queen Elizabeth

Two Buckingham Palace aides appeared to be nervous as they fixed an easel display, announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to the gates of the palace.The pair carried out the traditional task in front of the large crowd that had gathered around the palace, with millions more watching on TV around the world.An official easel was also placed outside Holyroodhouse in Edinburg, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.Britain will observe an official royal mourning period until one week after Elizabeth II’s funeral.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updates as King Charles meets mourners at Buckingham PalaceObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS News

Britain lays Queen Elizabeth II to rest

Queen Elizabeth II makes a final journey to Westminster Abbey on Monday morning for a suitably royal funeral. The service follows 10 days of carefully choreographed public events to pay tribute to the U.K.'s longest reigning monarch. Britain has been preparing for the service with a dignified combination of pomp,...
U.K.
PetsRadar

What is a Dorgi? Meet the breed created by Queen Elizabeth II

"What is a Dorgi?" We introduce you to the breed created by Queen Elizabeth II and reveal everything you need to know. What is a Dorgi? If you've never heard of this loyal and energetic little breed, you're not alone - in fact, when Queen Elizabeth II was gifted two Dorgi puppies in 2021 by her son Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, many of us were left asking the same question.
ANIMALS
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
841K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy