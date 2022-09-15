Read full article on original website
What the note left on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin says
The note from King Charles III was placed on a wreath of flowers.
Why Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Will Include a Lead-Lined Coffin
When her funeral happens, one long-standing trend will end while Queen Elizabeth follows royal family tradition with her coffin.
Queen Elizabeth II's Will Determines Who Gets Her Beloved Horses, Dogs
Queen Elizabeth II is leaving behind a trove of precious possessions, but probably none more important to her than her beloved horses and dogs. As for who gets them ... it may take nearly a century to find out. The Queen adored her horses ... she had more than 100...
What happens to Queen’s corgis now that she has died?
The Duke and Duchess of York will inherit two of the Queen’s most prized possessions, her corgis. Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September, aged 96, and it was announced on 11 September that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson would take on the animals, named Muick and Sandy. It is not known what will happen to the Queen’s third dog, a dorgi.
Queen Elizabeth II just died. Here’s what will happen to her $500 million fortune
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building of Thames Hospice in Maidenhead, Berkshire, on July 15, 2022. Her Majesty leaves behind over $500 million in personal assets from her 70 years on the throne, which Prince Charles will inherit when he is crowned king.
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Queen's pony watches funeral procession march through Windsor Castle grounds
Queen Elizabeth II's beloved fell pony Carltonlima Emma looked on as a funeral procession for the late monarch travelled through Windsor Castle grounds today, 19 September. Her Majesty's coffin was carried in a state hearse through the streets of Windsor before entering the castle for a committal service. The Queen...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Every Emotional Photo
A final goodbye. The royal family paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during an emotional funeral on Monday, September 19. The event began with a short procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall, where the late monarch had been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14. King Charles III and his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — led the procession alongside three of the queen’s grandchildren: Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.
Queen’s corgis Muick and Sandy await procession carrying coffin to Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis were pictured waiting for the procession carrying the monarch’s coffin to Windsor Castle. Sandy and Muick were gifted to the late Queen by her son, Prince Andrew. Following her death, the Duke and Duchess of York have now become the new owners of the...
‘Frail but smiley’: Photographer recalls taking last official image of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was “frail” but in “good spirits” when photographer Jane Barlow took the last public pictures of her. The monarch was photographed as she met Liz Truss at Balmoral earlier this week, formally appointing her to her new role as prime minister. While waiting...
This is where Queen Elizabeth II will be buried
When Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest after her funeral on Sept. 19, she will be reunited with her husband of more than 70 years and past family members. Queen Elizabeth will be buried at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Her father, King George VI, and her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, are already buried there, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.
Moment Buckingham Palace workers attached easel announcing death of Queen Elizabeth
Two Buckingham Palace aides appeared to be nervous as they fixed an easel display, announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to the gates of the palace.The pair carried out the traditional task in front of the large crowd that had gathered around the palace, with millions more watching on TV around the world.An official easel was also placed outside Holyroodhouse in Edinburg, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.Britain will observe an official royal mourning period until one week after Elizabeth II’s funeral.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updates as King Charles meets mourners at Buckingham PalaceObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Buckingham Palace at exactly 2:22 p.m. Here's why.
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday as her coffin was escorted through Central London to lie in state at Westminster Hall. The queen's coffin left the palace precisely at 2:22 p.m. local time – and for a very specific reason. Biographer, historian and...
All About Queen Elizabeth II’s Burial Site and Its Significance
The Queen will be buried there as part of a long history of burials at the site, including 10 former sovereigns.
Queen Elizabeth loved corgis. Here are 26 adorable photos of the monarch with her dogs over the years.
Queen Elizabeth was a well-known lover of corgis. Her two living corgis, Muick and Sandy, waited for her funeral procession.
Britain lays Queen Elizabeth II to rest
Queen Elizabeth II makes a final journey to Westminster Abbey on Monday morning for a suitably royal funeral. The service follows 10 days of carefully choreographed public events to pay tribute to the U.K.'s longest reigning monarch. Britain has been preparing for the service with a dignified combination of pomp,...
Nicola Sturgeon shares story about ‘tense’ incident with Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis
Nicola Sturgeon has shared an amusing story about an incident she once had with Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis. The monarch’s pets were perhaps the most famous pooches in the world and Scotland’s first minister had quite the run-in with them. “One of the Queen’s young corgis, a...
Queen’s corgis watch on as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at Windsor Castle for her Committal service
Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis were walked inside Windsor Castle this afternoon ahead of the Committal service which will see Her late Majesty laid to rest. Images of the pair, Muick and Sandy, were taken as they took in some fresh air before the arrival of Her late Majesty’s coffin in Windsor.
PETS・
Watch all the key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A solemn royal procession escorted the casket of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Abbey for her funeral service. Later, attention shifted to Windsor Castle where a committal service led by the dean of Windsor ended with the queen's casket being lowered to the Royal Vault.Sept. 19, 2022.
What is a Dorgi? Meet the breed created by Queen Elizabeth II
"What is a Dorgi?" We introduce you to the breed created by Queen Elizabeth II and reveal everything you need to know. What is a Dorgi? If you've never heard of this loyal and energetic little breed, you're not alone - in fact, when Queen Elizabeth II was gifted two Dorgi puppies in 2021 by her son Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, many of us were left asking the same question.
