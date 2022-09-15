Read full article on original website
Corrections officer accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Dutchess County correctional facility
Charlinea Ganzaroli, 23, is charged with attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.
Man impersonates NYPD officer to steal $90 in merchandise from BX store
A man is wanted for allegedly impersonating a police officer in order to rob a Bronx store earlier this month, authorities said.
Woman Assaults Workers, Bites Officers After Being Asked To Leave Milford Restaurant, Cops Say
A Connecticut woman is accused of assaulting several employees and police officers after being asked to leave a restaurant. Police in New Haven County were called shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, with reports that a customer had assaulted employees at Milford’s Stonebridge Restaurant, located on Daniel Street.
Fugitive From Justice Arrested For Stealing 2 Cars In 2 Days In Hudson Valley
A teen was charged with stealing a car in the Hudson Valley. After he was released he was accused of swiping another car. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, members from the Suffern Police Department responded to a report of a stolen car. The car was stolen on Sept. 8, but was reported to police on Sept. 13, police say.
First court appearance in Bridgeport for Hummer driver in viral video
The Brookfield woman accused of ramming her Hummer into a police cruiser, then leading officers on a multi-town chase that put seven officers in the hospital, appeared in court in Bridgeport for the first time.
Pursuit of stolen car ends with arrest of 3 CT men, recovery of a gun
A police pursuit of a stolen car on I-684 and I-84 this past weekend resulted in the arrest of three Connecticut residents and the recovery of a gun, according to police.
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for breaking into Tuckahoe business
Police are searching for the person who stole cash from a Tuckahoe business in September. According to police, a man entered Southampton Excavation, located at 110 North Magee St., through an unlocked window on Sept. 11 at approximately 3:12 a.m. The man rummaged through offices in the business and stole...
Attorney: Man charged with assaulting police officer at Oyster Festival was defending young girl
Syphrette and his attorney Darnell Crosland say they have cellphone video showing the Norwalk police officer swearing at a teenage girl. Crosland says his client was only trying to help.
New York man who died after victims fought back in robbery attempt did time in facility for parole violators
The New York City man, who died after trying to rob two other men with a fake gun, served time in a facility for parole violators with a history of substance abuse for a previous attempted robbery, state records show. Robert Compton, 33, allegedly accosted two Staten Island men early...
Police: Valley Stream man threatened woman with shotgun
A Valley Stream man was arrested for threatening a woman at gunpoint, according to police. Police say Tayarik Perez-Vargas was involved in an argument with a woman at a home on Sunday. News 12 is told the 42-year-old grabbed a shotgun and racked it back. Detectives later found an illegal...
Ex-boyfriend gets 18 years to life for killing new boyfriend
KINGSTON – Walter Post, Jr., the man who shot and killed his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend, was sentenced in Ulster County Court on Friday to 18 years to life in state prison in the death of Michael Hankins on Vinegar Hill Road in the Ulster County portion of Pine Bush.
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NY
Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.
Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
Man, 55, stabbed to death by drinking buddy in Queens
A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death by his drinking buddy on a Queens street early Monday, police said. The victim was drinking with his killer near 69th St. and Roosevelt Ave. in Woodside when he was stabbed in the upper body at about 2:40 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Queens, but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. ...
Hundreds of Hudson Valley building workers prepare to rally in Scarsdale
Hundreds of Hudson Valley building workers are getting ready to rally in Scarsdale Tuesday afternoon and a strike could be on the way.
Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation
A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
Contamination Investigation of Former United Hospital Site to Begin
ALBANY, NY (September 18, 2022) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will has announced a Detailed Investigation of contamination to begin at the brownfield site on Boston Post Road in Port Chester, NY. A detailed environmental study will soon begin at the Former United Hospital site...
Man Sentenced For Strangling Death Of His Mother At Her New Rochelle Home
A Westchester man has been sentenced to state prison for killing his mother by strangling her to death. New Rochelle resident Daniel Flores-Arteaga, age 28, was sentenced to 17 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision, on Thursday, Sept. 15. On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at approximately...
Monroe dad arrested for DWI with kids in the car
A father in Monroe has been arrested under Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated, with kids in car.
Duo Charged In Connection To Main Street Shooting In Peekskill
A pair of Northern Westchester residents were indicted in connection with a July 2022 shooting that injured two people. It is alleged that on Friday, July 29, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a 17-year-old adolescent offender, while acting in concert with 18-year-old Shaynna Session, fired approximately 14 gunshots at a vehicle on Main Street in Peekskill, striking the vehicle and the two passengers inside, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said.
