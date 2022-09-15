ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Westchester County, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Westchester County, NY
New Rochelle, NY
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for breaking into Tuckahoe business

Police are searching for the person who stole cash from a Tuckahoe business in September. According to police, a man entered Southampton Excavation, located at 110 North Magee St., through an unlocked window on Sept. 11 at approximately 3:12 a.m. The man rummaged through offices in the business and stole...
TUCKAHOE, NY
News 12

Police: Valley Stream man threatened woman with shotgun

A Valley Stream man was arrested for threatening a woman at gunpoint, according to police. Police say Tayarik Perez-Vargas was involved in an argument with a woman at a home on Sunday. News 12 is told the 42-year-old grabbed a shotgun and racked it back. Detectives later found an illegal...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ex-boyfriend gets 18 years to life for killing new boyfriend

KINGSTON – Walter Post, Jr., the man who shot and killed his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend, was sentenced in Ulster County Court on Friday to 18 years to life in state prison in the death of Michael Hankins on Vinegar Hill Road in the Ulster County portion of Pine Bush.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street

A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man, 55, stabbed to death by drinking buddy in Queens

A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death by his drinking buddy on a Queens street early Monday, police said. The victim was drinking with his killer near 69th St. and Roosevelt Ave. in Woodside when he was stabbed in the upper body at about 2:40 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Queens, but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. ...
Daily Voice

Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation

A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
talkofthesound.com

Contamination Investigation of Former United Hospital Site to Begin

ALBANY, NY (September 18, 2022) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will has announced a Detailed Investigation of contamination to begin at the brownfield site on Boston Post Road in Port Chester, NY. A detailed environmental study will soon begin at the Former United Hospital site...
PORT CHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In Connection To Main Street Shooting In Peekskill

A pair of Northern Westchester residents were indicted in connection with a July 2022 shooting that injured two people. It is alleged that on Friday, July 29, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a 17-year-old adolescent offender, while acting in concert with 18-year-old Shaynna Session, fired approximately 14 gunshots at a vehicle on Main Street in Peekskill, striking the vehicle and the two passengers inside, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said.
PEEKSKILL, NY

