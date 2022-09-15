A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death by his drinking buddy on a Queens street early Monday, police said. The victim was drinking with his killer near 69th St. and Roosevelt Ave. in Woodside when he was stabbed in the upper body at about 2:40 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Queens, but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. ...

1 DAY AGO