HOUSTON — Nan's "Hojarascas" Cookies are made with a recipe from the heart of Mexico. Raul Ibarra, Azaneth Bazan's father, was a baker in Mexico. Bazan's parents had a bakery in Monterrey Nuevo León, Mexico. During the early 70s bakers were needed in Texas, so Ibarra applied for a green card and made his way to Texas. It did not take him long to realize this was the land of opportunity, and started the process to get his wife and kids' paperwork in order to make the move to Texas.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO