Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora wants to lead region out of homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Related
fox26houston.com
Family mourns Houston man murdered after chasing down robbery suspects
HOUSTON - The hearts of Joel and Laura Cappuchino are shattered after their 20-year-old son Jordan Cappuchino was shot and killed Saturday night in northwest Houston. PREVIOUS: Man killed by robbers after chasing them for taking necklace in NW Houston. The Cappuchinos say Jordan was out with friends he'd known...
HPD bodycam video shows woman run from her kidnapper before suspect killed
Houston police released body camera video, showing a woman's tense escape from her kidnapper before officers confront the suspect and later open fire on him.
73-year-old good Samaritan describes fight with robber after he rescued young woman being robbed
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a man accused of hitting a good Samaritan in his head with a handgun during a violent robbery caught on cellphone video, according to the Houston Police Department. The 73-year-old good Samaritan pulled over when he saw the robber choking a young woman...
KHOU
Get unwanted stains, odors and allergens out of your carpet with the help of Zerorez of Houston
HOUSTON — Zerorez Of Houston has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The next 50 callers... receive three rooms of carpet cleaned for $119, with a fourth room free using the promo code "GREAT." But you have to call today!. Call to book your carpet cleaning at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onscene.tv
Driver Killed In Awful Crash | Houston
09.17.2022 | 2:30 AM | HOUSTON – HCCO Pct 3 & HCSO responded to a 2 vehicle major crash. A white Lexus & a gold Toyota crashed. It is unclear if one driver ran a red light causing the crash. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased at the hospital. There re no immediate signs of intoxication. HCSO VCD is handling the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Click2Houston.com
Suspect still on the run after shooting man during fight outside NE Houston business, police say
HOUSTON – A man was left in critical condition and another has been charged following a shooting outside a northeast Houston business, according to the Houston Police Department. Carl Penny, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He is still...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspect steals woman’s truck, pistol-whips good Samaritan in north Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying a suspect they said stole a woman’s truck at gunpoint, and pistol-whipped a man who was trying to help her. The incident happened in the 6500 block of Airline around 12:30 p.m. on...
Massive alligator captured in Atascocita neighborhood, constable says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — Someone needs to yell Jumanji after another large alligator was spotted Monday morning, this time in Atascocita. According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to a neighborhood on North Lake Branch Lane near Lake Houston after reports of a gator in the road. Herman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shelter in place lifted at Lone Star College-Houston North Greenspoint after police chase ends near campus, police say
HOUSTON — A shelter-in-place was issued for Lone Star College-Houston North Greenspoint Monday after a police chase ended near the campus, according to officials. Lone Star College Police Chief Paul Willingham tweeted about the incident shortly after 2 p.m. He said, "this is not a drill" and directed students and staff to "shelter in place."
KHOU
73-year-old grandpa describes how he fought with robber after coming to the rescue of young woman
The Houston grandpa of 11 was forced out of his truck and pistol-whipped when he stopped to help a woman being robbed. He punched the robber before he got away.
Woman, unborn child die after she and her boyfriend were found shot inside a car in N. Harris Co., sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A pregnant woman and her unborn baby died after she and her boyfriend were found shot in a car in north Harris County on Friday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the woman, 20-year-old Jennifer Hernandez, was eight months pregnant at the time of...
HCSO: 3 shot during party at rental property with nearly 200 people, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three people were shot during a large party at a rental property in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened just before midnight at a home on Bridge Springs Lane, which is near Clay Road and the Grand Parkway. Gonzalez said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Katy Freeway reopens after deadly, fiery crash near Washington
HOUSTON — A deadly crash had all westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue closed Monday morning for several hours. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. and we're told it involved multiple vehicles, including a big rig. One of the vehicles then caught fire on the freeway.
Click2Houston.com
20-year-old killed over necklace worth more than $7K; Family speaks out
HOUSTON – The parents of Jordan Capuchino, 20, are asking for the public’s help in finding and identifying the people responsible for their son’s death. Jordan was shot and killed early Saturday morning after investigators with the Houston Police Department said he and his friends were robbed by a group of men.
Child in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Grand Parkway and Katy Freeway, deputies say
Authorities urge drivers to please avoid the area as they investigate the two-vehicle crash.
KHOU
East Freeway reopens after major crash near Baytown
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A rollover crash on the East Freeway near Baytown has cleared after causing major delays for drivers Monday morning. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lanes of I-10 all the way to Channelview for several hours. The delays stemmed from a rollover crash that...
Man killed after robbery suspects trap victims and open fire in NW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A search is underway for two robbery suspects who killed a man after trapping their victims in a neighborhood and opening fire, according to Houston Police. The incident began around 2:30 Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Volcan Club on Little York Road and the North Freeway.
KHOU
Nan's "Hojarascas" Cookies
HOUSTON — Nan's "Hojarascas" Cookies are made with a recipe from the heart of Mexico. Raul Ibarra, Azaneth Bazan's father, was a baker in Mexico. Bazan's parents had a bakery in Monterrey Nuevo León, Mexico. During the early 70s bakers were needed in Texas, so Ibarra applied for a green card and made his way to Texas. It did not take him long to realize this was the land of opportunity, and started the process to get his wife and kids' paperwork in order to make the move to Texas.
Couple claims they were turned away from condos because they are Black
KATY, Texas — A couple says they wanted to buy condos in Katy but were turned away because they were Black. Misty and James Ra-Amari have filed a federal lawsuit, saying their civil rights were violated. “We’re hoping in this situation everyone will learn, discrimination is just not acceptable,"...
HCSO: Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Highway 6 in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was hit and killed by a driver while trying to cross Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, according to deputies. The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Highway 6 and Huffmeister Road. Deputies said the pedestrian was attempting to...
KHOU
Houston, TX
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0