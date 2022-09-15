Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Related
Fortune
Musk's Starlink seeks approval to operate in Iran as protests threaten Mullah regime
The SpaceX CEO's satellite-based Internet service provider could provide demonstrators with access to social media and the free press as anger mounts over the death of a 22-year-old woman, allegedly at the hands of the morality police.
Daily Mail Quietly Scrubs Article About Trump’s ‘Uncharacteristically Thin Crowd’
The Daily Mail quietly scrubbed its own dispatch from former President Donald Trump’s Saturday rally in Ohio, removing all references to the “uncharacteristically thin crowd” at the event.The right-leaning tabloid wholesale excised several paragraphs from the story without any editor’s note or update and the reporter’s byline was removed and replaced with generic “DailyMail.com Staff Reporter” byline. The headline was also completely changed to a more neutral framing of Trump’s event.The Daily Mail did not respond to a request for comment.The piece as originally published featured Daily Mail politics reporter Elizabeth Elkind’s in-person coverage of the Trump rally in Youngstown,...
'It's a very different pace': An American executive living in Sweden shares his 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily routine
After moving to Sweden in 2021 to work at a green-steel startup, Mark Bula shared what he finds different between working in Sweden and the US.
Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting
Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long-run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden said...
Comments / 0