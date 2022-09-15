Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting, Suspect Transported to Hospital with Critical Injuries

Read full article on original website
KSLA
Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman shot in the Mooretown neighborhood has died, and her name has been released by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. On Sept. 18, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of the female victim from the Sept. 16 shooting on Illinois Avenue. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot in the head while she was driving on the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue.
KTAL
Shreveport woman dies in overnight shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that took place late Saturday in the Mooretown neighborhood. The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the victim as 30-year-old Latoya Kellum. SPD officers were called to the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday in response to...
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
Three Louisiana Men Arrested After Allegedly Violently Attacking a Coworker
Three Louisiana Men Arrested After Allegedly Violently Attacking a Coworker. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that investigators apprehended three men for allegedly severely beating up a coworker in Shreveport, Louisiana on Thursday. According to authorities, Caddo deputies were summoned to a business in the...
KTBS
Coroner identifies victim of two-vehicle early morning crash
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash in southwest Shreveport. Bennie Webster Jr., 36, was one of two drivers in the head-on collision that happened just after 7 a.m. on Flournoy-Lucas Road. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died at 7:45 a.m.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver asleep at the wheel booked for 3rd DWI
A man found asleep at the wheel in the middle of a Lincoln Parish road was booked for felony DWI Wednesday evening. About 6:00 p.m., Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the middle of Mutt Hood Road just south of La. Highway 146 with the driver unconscious behind the wheel.
KTAL
Shreveport man arrested, charged with 2nd degree rape
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested and charged with second-degree rape on Monday. The Shreveport Police Department responded to a call on Monday around 3:00 p.m. on reports of a sexual assault. Officers say the victim was brought to the hospital and treated for injuries and detectives with the Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Unit started an investigation of the allegations.
KSLA
Man dead following head-on crash in Southern Hills
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working to learn more about an early morning crash that happened on Sept. 15. Officers got the call just after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Flournoy Lucas Road. That’s not far from Kingston Road. Crews were on the scene to divert traffic.
Bossier Police Seeking Home Depot Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect. The subject was captured on video surveillance taking property valued at $150.00 from Home Depot in Bossier City. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash...
Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots)
The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or sexually related crimes through the dates of 9/9-9/11. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or...
Louisiana deputies share ‘poison napkin’ warning
The De Soto Parish Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
K-9 Officer in Louisiana Assists in the Arrest of Three Suspects in September 5 Shooting
K-9 Officer in Louisiana Assists in the Arrest of Three Suspects in September 5 Shooting. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on September 6, 2022, that on September 5, 2022, at 8:20 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway. Officers arrived to find a person with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers responding to the call were able to get a description of the individuals, and they were able to find two suspects on east Washington Street. Another suspect was apprehended nearby with the help of Shreveport Police K-9 Sepp.
A Louisiana Man Wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Drugs, and Firearms Charges Has Been Arrested, Bond Set at $1 Million
A Louisiana Man Wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Drugs, and Firearms Charges Has Been Arrested, Bond Set at $1 Million. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 7, 2022, that narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, patrol, and K9 deputies all worked together to arrest a Shreveport, Louisiana man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night.
KTBS
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
KTAL
Suspect identified in fatal Labor Day shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Labor Day. According to police 42-year-old Lee Buckner is wanted for one count of second-degree murder related to the shooting that happened Monday in the 4500 block of North Market Street.
Popular Burger Spot in Longview, TX is Closing its Doors Permanently
A popular spot for burgers, fries, and everything nice has announced it will be closing its doors for good--at least in Longview, Texas. It's always sad to hear about our local businesses closing their doors. And even though yes, Five Guys Burgers and Fries is a chain restaurant, it was still enjoyed by many who passed through the Longview, TX area.
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.
