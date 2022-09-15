(Oblong) – Several people are in custody following yesterday’s threat to the Oblong Schools. According to Oblong Police Chief, Chad Pusey, the suspects in custody are in another state and are being detained on charges. Pusey says that all evidence from the ongoing investigation will be forwarded to Crawford County, State’s Attorney, Cole Shaner. Yesterday morning both the High School and Grade School in Oblong received phone calls from individuals claiming to be on campus and threatening to “shoot up the schools” which prompted a lockdown of both buildings for the majority of the day. A multi-agency search of both campuses found no evidence of a shooter or shooters at either location. The Oblong Police Department was assisted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police.

