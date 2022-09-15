Read full article on original website
IECC Schools Celebrating Adult Education and Family Literacy Awareness”
(Undated) – This week is “Adult Education and Family Literacy Awareness” week. According to Illinois Eastern Community Colleges Director of Marketing, Chris Forde, the IECC Adult Education Program is committed to helping students succeed and strengthen their communities. Forde says that the faculty and staff at all four IECC colleges and the offsite locations in Lawrenceville, Albion, and Flora have assisted 40 students in completing the GED program in the last year alone. If you know of individuals that could benefit from the IECC Adult Education and Literacy services, learn more at iecc.edu/adulted.
Robinson Unit 2 Board to Hold Budget Hearing Ahead of Regular Meeting
(Robinson) – The Robinson Unit 2 Board will meet this afternoon. On the agenda in “Old Business,” the board will adopt the Fiscal Year 2023 District Budget. In “New Business,” they will review a resolution to adopt the Supplemental Savings Plan Employer Participation Agreement, discuss the extension of the Robinson TIF Districts for an additional 12 years and possible letter of support, as well as consider an application for the Fiscal Year 2023 School Maintenance Grant. In “Other Business,” the Unit 2 Board will consider an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Robinson regarding the property at Condit and Robb. The Robinson Unit 2 Board meets this afternoon at 5:30 pm at the District Office. There will be a budget hearing at 5:15 pm.
Suspects in Custody Following Threats to Oblong Schools
(Oblong) – Several people are in custody following yesterday’s threat to the Oblong Schools. According to Oblong Police Chief, Chad Pusey, the suspects in custody are in another state and are being detained on charges. Pusey says that all evidence from the ongoing investigation will be forwarded to Crawford County, State’s Attorney, Cole Shaner. Yesterday morning both the High School and Grade School in Oblong received phone calls from individuals claiming to be on campus and threatening to “shoot up the schools” which prompted a lockdown of both buildings for the majority of the day. A multi-agency search of both campuses found no evidence of a shooter or shooters at either location. The Oblong Police Department was assisted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police.
Enjoy a Night of Guitar and Flute Friday
(Undated) – The Arts at Lincoln Trail College will host an evening of guitar and flute music featuring Michael Patilla and Sophie Kershaw-Patilla. The concert is set for this Friday at the Zwermann Arts Center Theater and will mark the first of three concerts the duo will be performing. They will be playing at Michael Patilla’s alma mater, the University of Montevallo, on October 6th. The final concert is for the Rochester Music Guild in Rochester, Minnesota on May 19th, 2023. Admission for Friday’s show at Lincoln Trail College is $5 at the door. Showtime is set for 7 pm.
Oblong Schools Were on Lockdown for Several Hours Following Threat
(Oblong) – A threat of violence had the Oblong Schools on lockdown for several hours today. According to Oblong Police Chief, Chad Pusey, around 8:35 am this morning the high school secretary received a call from someone threatening to “shoot up the school.”. Pusey said that he arrived...
Oblong Volleyball Team Falls to Robinson
(Oblong) – The Oblong Volleyball Team fell in straight sets to Robinson yesterday 25-21, 25-20. According to Head Coach, Pam Johnson, the girls started out hitting everything and then started to “tip the ball.” She says while the defense was awesome the offense needs to stay tough. Grace Flexter and Layla Krick each finished with nine digs. They will be back in action this afternoon when they hit the road to face Dugger.
Robinson Golf Team Finishes Second in Three Team Meet
(Robinson) – The Robinson Golf Team finished second in a three team meet yesterday. Marshall finished first with a team score of 176. The Maroons carded a 182. Robinson’s Nathan Rich was the “low card leader” shooting a 38. Newton finished third with a team score of 190. The RHS Golf Team will be back in action tomorrow when they hit the road to Teutopolis.
Wildcats Fall in Palestine Homecoming Action
(Palestine) – The OPH Wildcats came up short in Saturday grid-iron action. It was Palestine’s Homecoming and OPH fell to Pinkneyville 26-8. With the loss, the Wildcats fall to 0-4 on the season. They will be back in action this Saturday for the Oblong Homecoming game against Red Hill at Ron Welsh Field. Kick-off is set for 2 pm. The RHS Maroons will be looking to continue their winning streak when they welcome the Newton Eagles to Crosby Field Friday night. The Maroons are 2-2 on the season following Friday’s Homecoming win over Casey-Westfield.
