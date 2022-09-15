ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Ormond Beach man, 20, dies after crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, troopers say

PALM COAST, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man suffered fatal injuries in a crash Friday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 20-year-old was traveling northbound on I-95, driving a motorcycle in the center lane behind an SUV, troopers said. At 11:10 p.m., the front of the man’s vehicle collided with the rear of the SUV because, between the two, the motorcycle was traveling at the faster speed, according to a crash report.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ormond Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Flagler County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Flagler County, FL
Accidents
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Flagler County, FL
Crime & Safety
Ormond Beach, FL
Accidents
palmcoastobserver.com

Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County

A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
palmcoastobserver.com

Ormond Beach man killed in single-car crash at US 1, Old Dixie roundabout in Flagler County

A 40-year-old Ormond Beach man died in a single-car crash at the roundabout at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway in Flagler County in the early morning hours of Sept. 14. The man was driving north on U.S. 1 in a sedan at about 1:45 a.m. when he "failed to negotiate the roundabout" for unknown reasons, and lost control of the car, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#East Bound And Down#Traffic Accident#Old Dixie Highway#Flagler County Sheriff
villages-news.com

Driver who failed to stop at stop sign nabbed with cocaine near Oakland Hills

A driver who failed to stop at a stop sign was nabbed with cocaine near the entrance to Oakland Hills on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Sarah Lynn Matthews, 45, of Ocklawaha, was driving a gray 2008 Ford Focus when she was pulled over at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after failing to come to a complete stop at the stop sign located at the intersection of NE 86th Drive and NE 18th Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
OCKLAWAHA, FL
WCJB

Putnam deputies make several arrests in special operation

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies held “Operation Safe Streets” in Palatka, conducting 93 traffic stops and making several arrests. Three of them involved 28-year-old Richard Curry, who had a warrant out for robbery with a firearm. 21-year-old Elisha Phillips, who had a warrant out...
PALATKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
flaglerlive.com

Huey Magoo’s Opens on Nova Road in Ormond Beach

Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon of Chicken” – celebrated the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Ormond Beach today. This is the second Huey Magoo’s in the area for owner Buck Harris. Huey Magoo’s Ormond Beach is located at 222 N. Nova...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Argument Over Chess Leads to Knife Attack and Felony Assault Charge

Kenneth Stephens, 54, of Sloganeer Trail in Palm Coast, was playing chess with his 41-year-old neighbor at his neighbor’s house Friday evening when the two started arguing. Before it was over, Stephens was captured in surveillance video footage pulling a knife and lunging at his neighbor before retreating to his house. He was arrested, charged with aggravated assault, a felony, and booked at the Flagler County jail, where he remains.
PALM COAST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy