Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana B.Port Orange, FL
Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is ArrestedJeffery MacPort Orange, FL
Driver and student taken to hospital after car slams into school bus in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A driver needed to be rescued after they were trapped inside their car after running into the back of a school bus in Daytona Beach. Officials said the crash happened at around 7:11 a.m. on West International Speedway Boulevard, near Fire Tower Road. >>> STREAM...
WESH
Child dies after three-vehicle Daytona Beach crash, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police were on the scene of a deadly crash involving three vehicles. The crash occurred in the area of Orange Avenue and South Keech Street. According to police, a person was thrown from an SUV during the crash. Investigators said the SUV was...
click orlando
Ormond Beach man, 20, dies after crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, troopers say
PALM COAST, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man suffered fatal injuries in a crash Friday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 20-year-old was traveling northbound on I-95, driving a motorcycle in the center lane behind an SUV, troopers said. At 11:10 p.m., the front of the man’s vehicle collided with the rear of the SUV because, between the two, the motorcycle was traveling at the faster speed, according to a crash report.
flaglerlive.com
20-Year-Old Ormond Beach Motorcyclist Killed Rear-Ending SUV on I-95
A 20-year-old Ormond Beach man was killed in a rear-end collision as he traveled north on I-95 late Friday night, two miles north of the Old Dixie Highway interchange in Flagler County. The crash was reported at 11 :15 p.m. when a couple traveling in a 2020 Dodge Journey reported...
Volusia County man arrested for DUI after smashing into back of deputy cruiser
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A DeLeon Springs man is under arrest for DUI after smashing into the back of a patrol car, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Friday night while deputies were working a traffic crash on U.S. 17 near Lingering Lane. >>>...
flaglerlive.com
Gas Prices in Palm Coast Lower than $3.40 a Gallon, Continuing 30% Drop Since Mid-June
Palm Coast gas prices dropped below $3.40 a gallon on Monday, to $3.39 at most service stations along Guzzlers’ Alley on State Road 100, and at several stations gas was selling for $3.33 in Flagler, lower than the Florida average of $3.42 per gallon on Sunday. RaceTrac, Shell and...
WESH
Police: Multi-vehicle Daytona Beach crash seriously injures 1 person
The Daytona Beach Police Department was on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles Friday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Ridgewood Avenue, according to police. WESH 2's Claire Metz reports one person was transported as a trauma alert. The person has been...
palmcoastobserver.com
Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County
A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
palmcoastobserver.com
Ormond Beach man killed in single-car crash at US 1, Old Dixie roundabout in Flagler County
A 40-year-old Ormond Beach man died in a single-car crash at the roundabout at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway in Flagler County in the early morning hours of Sept. 14. The man was driving north on U.S. 1 in a sedan at about 1:45 a.m. when he "failed to negotiate the roundabout" for unknown reasons, and lost control of the car, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Missing Florida Student Found Dead Following Lightning Strike Incident
Florida officials recently recovered the body of a student who went missing after lightning struck near a middle school. At the time, the student was at rowing practice at an Orlando lake. According to Fire Department Executive Deputy Chief Ian Davis, the possible lighting strike occurred on Thursday evening when...
Deputies: Woman’s SUV hit by 7 bullets during road-rage shooting; man, 18, arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man told Volusia County deputies that he shot several rounds into a woman’s SUV early Thursday morning because he said she’d cut him off in traffic. Deputies said the woman’s car was hit by seven bullets as she drove south on...
1 killed in crash along US Highway 1 in Bunnell
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man died in a crash along U.S. Highway 1 in Bunnell early Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway around 1:45 a.m. Investigators said the man was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 when he approached a...
villages-news.com
Driver who failed to stop at stop sign nabbed with cocaine near Oakland Hills
A driver who failed to stop at a stop sign was nabbed with cocaine near the entrance to Oakland Hills on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Sarah Lynn Matthews, 45, of Ocklawaha, was driving a gray 2008 Ford Focus when she was pulled over at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after failing to come to a complete stop at the stop sign located at the intersection of NE 86th Drive and NE 18th Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen caught driving nearly 100 mph because he 'didn't want to be late for school', deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was ticketed after being caught driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The excuse? He didn't want to be late for school. In a Facebook post, Orange County deputies showed a picture of their speedometer that clocked the...
flaglerlive.com
416-Unit Apartment Complex on SR100 Near Colbert Ln. Adds to Growth Cluster Totaling 1,320 Units
The Palm Coast planning board this evening will consider recommending approval of Ocean Village, a 416-unit apartment complex to be built on 46 acres on the north side of State Road 100, just west of Colbert Lane. The complex would total seven buildings–three four story buildings and four three-story, along...
WCJB
Putnam deputies make several arrests in special operation
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies held “Operation Safe Streets” in Palatka, conducting 93 traffic stops and making several arrests. Three of them involved 28-year-old Richard Curry, who had a warrant out for robbery with a firearm. 21-year-old Elisha Phillips, who had a warrant out...
flaglerlive.com
Huey Magoo’s Opens on Nova Road in Ormond Beach
Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon of Chicken” – celebrated the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Ormond Beach today. This is the second Huey Magoo’s in the area for owner Buck Harris. Huey Magoo’s Ormond Beach is located at 222 N. Nova...
click orlando
Woman spends months in recovery after being struck by Orlando police car
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 27-year-old Orlando woman has spent the past 10 months in recovery after being struck by an Orlando Police cruiser last year. Miranda Ehrich said on the night of Nov.12, 2021, she and a friend were walking home from the EDC Music Festival. [TRENDING: Here’s when...
flaglerlive.com
Argument Over Chess Leads to Knife Attack and Felony Assault Charge
Kenneth Stephens, 54, of Sloganeer Trail in Palm Coast, was playing chess with his 41-year-old neighbor at his neighbor’s house Friday evening when the two started arguing. Before it was over, Stephens was captured in surveillance video footage pulling a knife and lunging at his neighbor before retreating to his house. He was arrested, charged with aggravated assault, a felony, and booked at the Flagler County jail, where he remains.
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for man who allegedly struck victim with car in Dollar General parking lot
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of intentionally striking a victim with his car in the parking lot of a Dollar General store. On July 24, 2022, the man (pictured below) was yelling at the victim...
