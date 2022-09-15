Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
Brews for a good cause as annual Kegs for Cats is held benefiting organizations helping cats in need
KENSINGTON - The Philadelphia Brewing Company held a fun-filled event all for a good cause. Their annual Kegs for Cats was held Sunday, to benefit Mac’s Fund, a foundation that helps community cats across Philadelphia. There was beer and cider, an Algorithm Taco Truck, spa items, liquor baskets, a...
Police: Wawa offering $5,000 reward after armed robberies in Philadelphia neighborhoods
PHILADELPHIA - Wawa is taking action in the search for an armed robber in Philadelphia. Police say the man in his 50s stole $250 from a Wawa on Castor Avenue on September 8. Just three days later, the same suspect reportedly stop;e $200 from a different Wawa on Roosevelt Boulevard.
Over 100 volunteers gather in Oxford Circle to restore historic cemetery
Har Nebo Cemetery was founded in 1890 and is considered Philadelphia’s oldest privately-owned Jewish cemetery. It covers 28 acres and is the resting place of nearly 34,000 people.
'Viva Mexico!' Over 10K turn out to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day at Penn's Landing
OLD CITY - Almost 13,000 people packed Penn’s Landing to enjoy everything about that beautiful country down south and celebrate Mexico’s independence. Southwest Philadelphia resident Gloria Velazquez declared, "We are very happy we are very proud to be Mexican and American, too. We are proud!" Pride in the...
Weather Authority: Warm, humid Monday ahead of last days of summer
PHILADELPHIA - Kids may be back at school again today, but it's still feeling like summer!. The last Monday of summer 2022 is set to be a warm and humid one as temperatures hit a high of 88 degrees. FOX 29's Sue Serio says the day begins with a B...
Man sought in apparent unprovoked attacks of young girls at different SEPTA stations
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a man accused of at least two unprovoked attacks of teenage girls at different SEPTA stations in Philadelphia. The first attack, according to police, happened during the Friday morning rush hour on Sept. 9 at the Walnut-Locust Street Station. The 17-year-old victim was reportedly...
'RIP Jim': Family and friends pays tribute to Philadelphia bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - A memorial has been erected in Northeast Philadelphia to mourn the loss of a man who became the victim of hit-and-run last month. James B. Doughty, 42, was reportedly riding his bike with another bicyclist when he was struck by a vehicle near Bustleton and Cottman Avenues on August 22.
Police: Dispute between groups erupts into double shooting, killing woman in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - An argument between two groups quickly escalated into a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one, and left another fighting for theirs. Police say the dispute began around 5:40 a.m. on the 1700 block of Lehigh Avenue, where a man in his 30s was shot three times. He is said to be in critical condition.
Philadelphia organizations team to prevent gun violence, through education and engagement
EAST GERMANTOWN - Several organizations came together on Saturday at Belfield Recreation Center to hold a Gun Violence Prevention Day event. It was hosted by the Omega Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Philadelphia Police officers were there holding a gun buyback and handed out gift cards in exchange for guns.
Police: String of robberies plague one road in Delaware County, armed suspects sought
DELAWARE COUNY - Authorities in a normally quiet Pennsylvania community are investigating a string of robberies involving men in ski masks approaching residents right outside their homes. The Haverford Township Police Department said one of the robberies happened last Friday night on County Line Road when an armed man emerged...
Police: Suspects sought after catalytic converters stolen from 9 school buses in Burlington County
MOORESTOWN, N.J. - The search is on for two suspected thieves after police say several catalytic converters were stolen from school buses in Burlington County this weekend. Nine school buses parked at Moorestown High School were robbed of their catalytic converters late Friday night, according to the Moorestown Police Department.
Police: 3-car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard sends 3 to hospital, forces hours-long closure
PHILADELPHIA - Three people were rushed to the hospital after multiple cars collided in Northeast Philadelphia early Sunday morning. Police say three cars crashed on Roosevelt Boulevard near Holmes Avenue around 3 a.m. Three people were reportedly transported to a local hospital, however their conditions are not known at this...
3 students sent to hospital after school bus crash in West Philadelphia, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - The morning school run took a terrifying turn for a group of students as their bus crashed at a West Philadelphia intersection Tuesday morning. Officials say three students were onboard when a school bus crashed on the corner of 52nd and Spruce Street. The bus was on its way to Dobbins High School.
NJ casino, online, sports betting revenue up 10% in August
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - New Jersey's casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $470.6 million from gamblers in August, up more than 10% from a year earlier. The amount of money won from in-person gamblers at casinos was nearly...
Police: 2 injured in broad daylight Kensington double shooting
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a Saturday afternoon double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 3000 block of B Street just before 2 p.m. Saturday. 24th District officers responded to the call and found two young men with gunshot wounds, when they...
Man stabbed confronting car thieves outside his home in Montgomery County, police say
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A car theft took a violent turn when police say a victim confronted a group of men right outside his front door early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 200 block of Grove Avenue in Cheltenham Township around 3 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They...
Woman shot while sleeping as suspect allegedly fires into two homes in Reading, police say
Shot as she slept, a woman became an unexpected victim of a shooting over the weekend in Reading. Police say the 43-year-old woman, identified as Heather Kerns, was struck by gunfire on the 300 block of 7th Street early Saturday morning. She was reportedly sleeping in the first-floor front room...
Man, 45, hospitalized after being injured in early morning shooting in Logan, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital recovering after he was injured in an early morning shooting in Logan on Tuesday. Police say the shooting happened near 15th and W Duncannon Streets around 8:33 a.m. According to authorities, a 45-year-old man suffered from two gunshot wounds to his right...
2 dead after small plane crashes in New Jersey, officials say
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Two men have died following an airplane crash in a residential area of Cumberland County, New Jersey Monday afternoon. New Jersey State Police say troopers responded to a report of a plane crash on Parvin Mill Road around 1:52 p.m. The identities of the victims have...
