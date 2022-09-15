ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Will Moving Affect My Social Security Benefit?

By Kailey Hagen
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • Social Security benefits are set by the federal government.
  • But state law can affect how much you actually get to keep each month.
  • Leaving the country can affect your ability to receive Social Security checks.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Retirement means you're no longer tied to a job, and that could also mean you're no longer tied to the city you call home. If you want to move to enjoy better weather or more affordable living costs, you can do that. But moving brings its obstacles, especially for seniors who are already living on a fixed income.

They may wonder how their move will affect their budget, including their Social Security benefits. Fortunately, this doesn't affect people's Social Security checks in most cases. However, there are three exceptions discussed below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tc1Jw_0hwPZfhX00
Image source: Getty Images.

Moving to another state could affect how much you pay in taxes on your benefits

The federal government taxes some of the benefits of all Social Security beneficiaries if their provisional income -- adjusted gross income (AGI), plus any nontaxable interest and half your annual Social Security benefit -- exceeds $25,000 for single adults or $32,000 for married couples. But things are much different at the state level.

Only 12 states currently tax the Social Security benefits of their residents, and each has its own formula for determining who owes and how much they'll pay. While many won't owe any benefit taxes, those who do need to budget for this so they don't face surprises at tax time.

Seniors moving from a state that doesn't tax benefits to one that does may have to get by on less each year, while those moving from a state that taxes benefits to one that doesn't may have some extra cash to play with.

It's a good idea to review how the state you're moving to handles Social Security benefit taxes to find out if you'll owe anything. Check with the state department of taxation to learn more. And if you have any questions, reach out to an accountant who is familiar with your chosen state's tax laws.

Moving to another country could render you ineligible for benefits

The Social Security Administration pays monthly benefits to qualifying people living abroad in many countries, but there are a few countries it won't pay benefits to, including:

  • Azerbaijan
  • Belarus
  • Cuba
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Moldova
  • North Korea
  • Tajikistan
  • Turkmenistan
  • Uzbekistan

If you move to one of the countries above, you may be able to qualify for an exemption that will enable you to claim benefits while living there. But you might have to agree to more restricted payment conditions. Contact the Social Security Administration to learn more.

If you don't qualify for an exemption, you won't be able to receive Social Security benefits while living in the above countries. However, if you later move to another country that's not on the above list, the Social Security Administration will pay you all the benefits it previously withheld and then resume regular monthly payments.

Moving to another state could affect your Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a monthly benefit administered by the Social Security Administration, but it's not funded by Social Security taxes. It's available to blind and disabled people, as well as seniors 65 or older who demonstrate significant financial need.

The federal maximum SSI benefit for 2022 is $841 per month for a single adult and $1,261 for a couple. But all states, excluding Arizona, Arkansas, Mississippi, North Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia, provide additional SSI benefits to their qualifying residents.

Seniors receiving SSI benefits could find that their monthly checks either grow or shrink, depending on how the supplement their new state provides compares to the one their old state offered.

Make sure you notify the Social Security Administration

Make sure to update your address and, if necessary, your bank account information, with the Social Security Administration. You can do this from your my Social Security account, by calling the Social Security Administration, or by visiting your nearest Social Security office. Do this as soon as possible after you've moved to avoid disruptions to your benefits.

Comments / 1

Related
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
The Motley Fool

How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look

More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: New direct $3,200 one-time check payment to be sent out next month

The state of Alaska is gearing up to give eligible people a round of $3,200 checks beginning next month. The state's legislature had approved the annual budget in May, and included in the budget was a provision of $3,200 payments for eligible residents before the end of 2022. The budget was then approved by Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-AK), and residents can expect the direct payments in their bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska Public Media.
ALASKA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly SSDI checks worth up to $3,345 to go out in 4 days

Recipients who are eligible for the maximum payment of Social Security Disability Insurance are set to receive their $3,345 checks in just four days. Eligible recipients whose birthdays fall on the first through the 10th of the month are set to receive their SSDI payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. The SSDI differs from other financial assistance that comes through Supplemental Security Income as it only supports people who are disabled and have a qualifying work history.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Social Security Income#Linus Wealth#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Business Welfare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment 2022: Second half of double monthly $1,682 checks to be sent in 18 days

People who are enrolled to receive Supplemental Security Income will be given their second payments in less than three weeks. Eligible recipients will receive payments of $841 on Sept. 30 for the same amounts they received on Sept. 1. The recipients will be given a total of $1,682 after their two payments, while eligible couples will have two payments of $1,261 this month, totaling $2,522, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
221K+
Followers
107K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy