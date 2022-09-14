ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan 'turn down Prince Charles' open invitation' to stay with him at Balmoral during their trip to the UK after he 'reiterated' that the couple are 'always welcome' - despite his 'pain' at their jibes towards the Royal Family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle declined an 'open invitation' to stay with Prince Charles at his Scottish holiday house on the Balmoral estates. The Prince of Wales told the couple they were 'always welcome' at his home ahead of their trip to the UK, palace sources confirmed. The...
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
The List

Royal Author Reveals Why Prince Charles Will Never Escape His Marriage To Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage has been examined countless times over the years. The Prince and Princess of Wales may have seemed to have a fairytale union from the start, but their marriage had an unhappy end followed by Diana's tragic death. The couple first met in 1977 but didn't begin dating until 1980 (via Brides). The pair tied the knot in a huge wedding that was watched by many across the globe and went on to welcome two sons together, Princes William and Harry.
The List

The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out

Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
The List

Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed

Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
NBC News

Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
