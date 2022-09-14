Read full article on original website
Related
Harry and Meghan 'turn down Prince Charles' open invitation' to stay with him at Balmoral during their trip to the UK after he 'reiterated' that the couple are 'always welcome' - despite his 'pain' at their jibes towards the Royal Family
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle declined an 'open invitation' to stay with Prince Charles at his Scottish holiday house on the Balmoral estates. The Prince of Wales told the couple they were 'always welcome' at his home ahead of their trip to the UK, palace sources confirmed. The...
King Charles III’s Call Out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Speech Is an ‘Olive Branch,’ Royal Expert Says
Following King Charles III’s first speech as monarch, royal expert Gareth Russell weighed in on why he believes the new sovereign’s mention of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was meant as an “olive branch” to the couple. “I wasn’t surprised, I was pleased,” Russell exclusively revealed...
Meghan Markle’s deep curtsy to Queen’s coffin is sweet echo of her first meeting with Her Majesty
MEGHAN Markle's curtsy to the Queen today was a sweet echo of the moment she first met her grandmother-in-law. The Duchess of Sussex gave a deep curtsy before Her Majesty's coffin in Westminster Hall this afternoon. She followed the Princess of Wales and other wives of Windsor, who gave a...
What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection
This is what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection and what the Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales could inherit.
RELATED PEOPLE
What Does The Queen's Death Mean For Camilla Parker Bowles' Children?
The passing of Queen Elizabeth II will bring plenty of changes to the British royal family. Before his ascension to the throne, King Charles III was already making plans for a slimmed down monarchy, with only a few key senior royal family members taking on duties, per The Telegraph. While...
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
Will the Queen’s funeral be aired on TV and will it be live?
QUEEN Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, has passed away after more then 70 extraordinary years on the throne. Her Majesty’s funeral is set to be the biggest royal funeral in recent history, with thousands travelling to London to witness it in person and millions watching it on TV. Will...
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why is the queen’s oak coffin lined with lead?
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II’s remains were taken to London to lie in state in Westminster Hall. The monarch’s coffin will be placed in the hall for people to pay their respects before it is eventually placed in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Royal Author Reveals Why Prince Charles Will Never Escape His Marriage To Princess Diana
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage has been examined countless times over the years. The Prince and Princess of Wales may have seemed to have a fairytale union from the start, but their marriage had an unhappy end followed by Diana's tragic death. The couple first met in 1977 but didn't begin dating until 1980 (via Brides). The pair tied the knot in a huge wedding that was watched by many across the globe and went on to welcome two sons together, Princes William and Harry.
Will Camilla Parker Bowles’ kids get titles now that she is queen consort?
Camilla Parker Bowles’ children will not get any royal titles — despite the fact their mother is now the queen consort, following Queen Elizabeth’s death on Thursday at age 96. The former Duchess of Cornwall, 75, has two grown children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, with...
The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out
Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed
Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Queen Elizabeth’s youngest grandchild makes appearance at service with royal family
Queen Elizabeth ’s eight grandchildren were present as Her Majesty’s coffin arrived at Westminster Hall on Wednesday. The late monarch’s coffin traveled from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where a short service was held. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward’s respective children...
Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
Sarah Ferguson joins ex-husband Prince Andrew at Queen’s memorial
Sarah Ferguson was spotted for the first time since her former mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week. The Duchess of York joined her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, on Friday to view floral tributes left for the late Queen outside Windsor Castle. Fergie, as she is affectionately known, praised her late...
Harry, Meghan excused from ‘royal protocol’ at Queen funeral events: expert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not break protocol by holding hands at Queen Elizabeth II’s procession on Wednesday – because they are not working members of the royal family. “Harry and Meghan are grieving relatives and are under no obligation to follow royal protocol,” body language expert...
Charles’ royal cypher revealed as he becomes King as Queen’s ER is replaced
THE Queen’s royal cypher has been all around us for the more than seven decades that she reigned. But now King Charles’ symbol will be displayed on British coins, stamps, passports, banknotes and even police uniforms. What is a cypher?. A royal cypher is a monogram used by...
Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry & Meg slammed for dropping ‘truth bomb’ podcast on 25th anniversary of Lady Di death
AN Australian commentator has slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for dropping a "truth bomb" podcast on the anniversary of Diana's death. Speaking on The Morning Show, Peter Ford condemned Meghan Markle's decision to release the second episode of her podcast, Archetypes, on the 25th anniversary of Lady Diana Spencer's death.
‘We Never Saw That From the Queen,’ Commentators Say After King Charles III Loses His Temper When Pen Leaks
Royal correspondents compare King Charles III's outburst after a pen leaks to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, never showing her temper.
Comments / 1