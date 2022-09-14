Read full article on original website
Oktoberfest returns to Northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Northeast Minneapolis' Oktoberfest is back. Fulton Brewery is inviting the community to dance in their lederhosen to classic and modern live polka bands, enjoy contests, Edelweiss dancers and rub elbows with the terrifying folklore icon Krampus. Fulton will be serving up traditional German platters, a secret recipe...
Grape stomps and Apple Days: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend
🍚 Graze Food Hall in North Loop is celebrating its 3-year anniversary this weekend, spotlighting fan favorite Union Hmong Kitchen and other restaurants. Free entry. 🍎 Excelsior Apple Days is today and tomorrow. Watch some live music, run a 5k or compete in the pie eating contest. Free.
14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN (Photos and Maps)
Roseville is one of the cities perfect to live in, as there are many parks, coffee shops, and restaurants to visit. If you are planning to stay in the city or already residing there, put these 14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN, on your bucket list. Chianti Grill. $$ |...
Culture and languages collide when Ka Lia Universe steps on stage
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- When Ka Lia Universe steps onto the stage at the MinnesoThai Street Food Festival this weekend – she won't be singing in Thai."For a long time I had a hard time singing in my language," she says. But she's now performing a mix of English and Hmong, or "Hmonglish."Ka Lia says she's been on a 12-year journey of self-discovery."I took a break and I started music again in 2019, that was when I made my first breakthrough, and I found myself having a hard time opening up," she said.Through some hard work dealing with past traumas...
Japanese restaurant Kyatchi closes its St. Paul location
Sushi restaurant Kyatchi has confirmed the closure of its location in St. Paul. The restaurant first opened at 38th and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis in 2014, before adding a second location around the corner from CHS Field in St. Paul's Lowertown in late 2017. But in a message on its...
Charming Lakeside Home with Nautical Lighthouse Effect
Located in a lake-side community in Wayzata, Minnesota, this unique nautical themed house features American original cedar shake siding and stone details. Small nautical round windows enhance the design. The custom built property by Pillar Homes has a Cape Cod style exterior anchored by an octagonal lighthouse, which encloses the...
Demolition of old Kmart plaza in Minneapolis to begin this fall
MINNEAPOLIS — Everybody living on the south side of Minneapolis knows the old Uptown Kmart building now serves as a post office. "I worked there for three months — only lasted three months," laughed Luz Gonzalez, who frequents the area. It was a short employment run in a...
With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?
If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
Cirque Italia at the Maplewood Mall this weekend
There's a big top tent in the parking lot of Maplewood Mall, where Cirque Italia will be held Sept. 15-18, 2022. FOX 9's Shayne Wells has a preview of the high-flying show, where performers showcase their innovative human talents. The event incudes a unique water stage and light show atmosphere.
Lake Harriet Bandshell to be painted a new color if petitioners get their way
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A few hundred people have signed a petition asking the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to restore the Lake Harriet Bandshell back to its original blue-gray color. The bandshell, which is now tan, is undergoing renovations in the coming months. The Change.org petition, started by Steve...
PETA aims attack billboards at Minnesota's Jucy Lucy burger
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's an attention grabbing campaign attacking a Minnesota tradition - the Jucy Lucy burger.The billboard takes aim at Minnesota's iconic cheese-filled burger by saying "Juicy Lucys Tear Families Apart." To bring the point home, the sign sits above Ray J's American Grill in northeast Minneapolis, which sells the Jucy Lucy."It's a little bit of mudslinging I'd say, a low down place to put it," said Alex Ranta, who noticed the sign after having a burger for lunch at Ray J's. "People choose what they choose to eat, regardless of the signage."Jeff Anshus thinks the billboard is perfectly placed."It's funny,...
MN Broadcasting Hall of Fame Inductees
The Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame ceremony will take place tomorrow. The Pavek Museum of Broadcasting has announced that 5 more inductees will be added to the Hall of Fame this year – including farm broadcaster Lynn Ketelsen. Ketelsen is a familiar voice on farm reports on numerous radio...
Cannon Falls, Minn. cave house: Inside the unusual property up for sale
CANNON FALLS, Minn. - A split-level home in the middle of Cannon Falls boasts four bedrooms, two baths, and new carpets and floors. But it also has a bonus feature that most house hunters won't find anywhere else. "You don't see many caves. This is the first house I've listed...
Why KFAN and other local radio stations are engaging listeners through games
KFAN has never been a normal sports talk station, so perhaps it should not have surprised anyone that more and more at various times of day, I find it not talking about sports but playing games. Smart games, dumb games, inventive games, ripped-off games. It should shock no one that...
Downtown Minneapolis streets to close ahead of Warehouse District Live
MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple streets in Downtown Minneapolis are scheduled to close ahead of the upcoming Warehouse District Live event. These roads, from Third to Seventh Street, will be closed to all motor vehicles during the evenings of Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. The following streets will be...
North Minneapolis bar manager says the neighborhood is a 'warzone'
The situation in North Minneapolis has worsened as northside business owners and managers are calling it a “warzone,” saying drugs have flooded the streets.
Brooklyn Center to Begin Seeing New Stores, Redevelopment
Brooklyn Center residents will have new places to shop, dine and call home. Michaels craft store has been vacant for about two years, and now another retailer is moving in, Burlington. “I like Burlington, and I think it offers a lot more options for people with families,” said shopper Mary...
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
‘Abuse, Fear, and Gaslighting’: Ex-Members on Life in Food Truck Owner’s ‘Cult-Like’ Group
Amber Yanes was a high school senior when her parents met New Age teacher Soulaire Allerai at a health and wellness expo around 2008. They soon began driving two and a half hours each way to attend her “channeling” sessions in Minnesota, where followers would sit in a circle while Allerai embodied a god-like entity known as “G” and delivered spiritual guidance.In a newly filed court affidavit, Yanes says her father’s involvement with Allerai’s group, Soulful Journey, led him to relocate his children from Iowa to the Minneapolis area in 2009 and sell his stake in his family farm for...
