Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Oktoberfest returns to Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Northeast Minneapolis' Oktoberfest is back. Fulton Brewery is inviting the community to dance in their lederhosen to classic and modern live polka bands, enjoy contests, Edelweiss dancers and rub elbows with the terrifying folklore icon Krampus. Fulton will be serving up traditional German platters, a secret recipe...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN (Photos and Maps)

Roseville is one of the cities perfect to live in, as there are many parks, coffee shops, and restaurants to visit. If you are planning to stay in the city or already residing there, put these 14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN, on your bucket list. Chianti Grill. $$ |...
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Culture and languages collide when Ka Lia Universe steps on stage

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- When Ka Lia Universe steps onto the stage at the MinnesoThai Street Food Festival this weekend – she won't be singing in Thai."For a long time I had a hard time singing in my language," she says. But she's now performing a mix of English and Hmong, or "Hmonglish."Ka Lia says she's been on a 12-year journey of self-discovery."I took a break and I started music again in 2019, that was when I made my first breakthrough, and I found myself having a hard time opening up," she said.Through some hard work dealing with past traumas...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
idesignarch.com

Charming Lakeside Home with Nautical Lighthouse Effect

Located in a lake-side community in Wayzata, Minnesota, this unique nautical themed house features American original cedar shake siding and stone details. Small nautical round windows enhance the design. The custom built property by Pillar Homes has a Cape Cod style exterior anchored by an octagonal lighthouse, which encloses the...
MIX 94.9

With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?

If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Cirque Italia at the Maplewood Mall this weekend

There's a big top tent in the parking lot of Maplewood Mall, where Cirque Italia will be held Sept. 15-18, 2022. FOX 9's Shayne Wells has a preview of the high-flying show, where performers showcase their innovative human talents. The event incudes a unique water stage and light show atmosphere.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

PETA aims attack billboards at Minnesota's Jucy Lucy burger

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's an attention grabbing campaign attacking a Minnesota tradition - the Jucy Lucy burger.The billboard takes aim at Minnesota's iconic cheese-filled burger by saying "Juicy Lucys Tear Families Apart." To bring the point home, the sign sits above Ray J's American Grill in northeast Minneapolis, which sells the Jucy Lucy."It's a little bit of mudslinging I'd say, a low down place to put it," said Alex Ranta, who noticed the sign after having a burger for lunch at Ray J's. "People choose what they choose to eat, regardless of the signage."Jeff Anshus thinks the billboard is perfectly placed."It's funny,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
klfdradio.com

MN Broadcasting Hall of Fame Inductees

The Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame ceremony will take place tomorrow. The Pavek Museum of Broadcasting has announced that 5 more inductees will be added to the Hall of Fame this year – including farm broadcaster Lynn Ketelsen. Ketelsen is a familiar voice on farm reports on numerous radio...
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center to Begin Seeing New Stores, Redevelopment

Brooklyn Center residents will have new places to shop, dine and call home. Michaels craft store has been vacant for about two years, and now another retailer is moving in, Burlington. “I like Burlington, and I think it offers a lot more options for people with families,” said shopper Mary...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave

There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
CANNON FALLS, MN
TheDailyBeast

‘Abuse, Fear, and Gaslighting’: Ex-Members on Life in Food Truck Owner’s ‘Cult-Like’ Group

Amber Yanes was a high school senior when her parents met New Age teacher Soulaire Allerai at a health and wellness expo around 2008. They soon began driving two and a half hours each way to attend her “channeling” sessions in Minnesota, where followers would sit in a circle while Allerai embodied a god-like entity known as “G” and delivered spiritual guidance.In a newly filed court affidavit, Yanes says her father’s involvement with Allerai’s group, Soulful Journey, led him to relocate his children from Iowa to the Minneapolis area in 2009 and sell his stake in his family farm for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

