ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- When Ka Lia Universe steps onto the stage at the MinnesoThai Street Food Festival this weekend – she won't be singing in Thai."For a long time I had a hard time singing in my language," she says. But she's now performing a mix of English and Hmong, or "Hmonglish."Ka Lia says she's been on a 12-year journey of self-discovery."I took a break and I started music again in 2019, that was when I made my first breakthrough, and I found myself having a hard time opening up," she said.Through some hard work dealing with past traumas...

SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO