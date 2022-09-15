ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

Comments / 6

anon
5d ago

What’s stopping you from finding a better paying job ? O ya your probably smoking marijuana and Amazon is the only decent job you can land . Count all the expired tags in the parking lot , count all the people parked in handicapped parking that aren’t really handicapped . You want to know why you don’t get paid more . Because your morons who don’t realize 2 buildings over is Best Buy that pays 18.50 to start …. Doing the same thing .

Reply
3
Related
5 On Your Side

After taste and smell complaints, St. Charles says water is still safe to drink

ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles City residents can safely drink water despite complaints about taste and smell, officials said Monday. A pipeline failure Friday, Sept. 16 at the St. Louis Howard Bend Water Treatment Plant was responsible for the odd taste and smell of the drinking water, according to the city. The treatment plant supplies half of the water in St. Charles.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
WGNtv.com

Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Charles County, MO
Business
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
County
Saint Charles County, MO
City
Albany, MO
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staten Island#Working Conditions#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
FOX2Now

Missouri ranks high on 2022 ‘confrontational driver’ list

ST. LOUIS, Mo.- Forbes put together a list of the most confrontational drivers in the United States. Missouri ranks high in the rude behavior ranking. They surveyed 5,000 drivers across the country in August to come up with this list. The questions that scored the highest are whether people had been bumped into on purpose, yelled at, forced off the road, or had a gun pulled on them. Questions with lower scores include if someone had been cut off, honked at in frustration, tailgated, or threatened with a gesture.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri Democrats decline to endorse marijuana ballot measure

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Democratic Party’s state committee decided not to take a position on a ballot measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, citing concerns with the wording of the plan. While the party said Democrats support legalization, Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers

A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case

Two Newton County sheriff deputies were dispatched to a trailer park north of Neosho to evict a man and his wife on Nov. 13, 2017. According to the deputies, the man refused to leave, fought off the deputies and stole a patrol car that he would later crash in town. The local prosecutor would go […] The post Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
Missouri Independent

‘This job is impossible’: High turnover, low morale plague Missouri child welfare agency

Eighty open cases of child abuse and neglect sat on Matt Cordova’s desk in 2017 during the height of the “hole I found myself buried in,” he remembers. Twenty open cases would have been a lot to handle; 80 was impossible. An investigator at Missouri’s child welfare department for two years, Cordova was tasked with […] The post ‘This job is impossible’: High turnover, low morale plague Missouri child welfare agency appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy