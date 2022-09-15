Read full article on original website
Serious crash causing traffic on I-69 east in Bath Twp.
This crash has been cleared. CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — If you find yourself traveling east on I-69 from Lansing near Nichols and Center Road, you may be re-directed due to a serious car crash. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone traveling on that stretch of the road find another route to their […]
US-23 Northbound re-opens following crash
Flint, Mich - US-23 northbound has re-opened following a crash in Genesee County. Northbound US-23 is closed after Grand Blanc Road in Genesee County due to a crash according to the Michigan Department of Transporation. No word on the details of the crash or if there are any injuries.
Police investigating after body found in vehicle in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle in Bay City. The body was discovered shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 in the 200 block of Fitzhugh Street. The man had been deceased for...
One killed, another critically injured when car speeds from traffic stop and crashes
FLINT, MI -- One person died and another was critically injured when a car fled from police early Saturday, Sept. 17, crashing into another vehicle. Flint police said 26-year-old Vondreece Davis died in the 2:07 a.m. crash.
1 dead, 1 in critical condition from fatal traffic crash in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — A fatal traffic crash occurred Saturday night near the intersection of Pierson Rd and Martin Luther King Ave leaving one dead at the scene and one critically injured. On September 17 around 2:00 a.m., Flint Police Department pulled over a Chevrolet Impala attempting to make a...
Michigan State Police trooper injured when struck by drunk driver on I-94
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A Michigan State Police suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a drunk driver early Monday, police said. The trooper was investigating a crash involving an intoxicated driver at roughly 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19, on westbound I-94 near Zeeb Road in Scio Township, according to Michigan State Police The trooper was blocking part of the lane for the tow truck when another driver struck the patrol car, which was occupied by the trooper at the time, police said.
Flint police: Man dies after fleeing traffic stop, another driver critical
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 26-year-old Flint man died early Saturday after he fled from a traffic stop, lost control at a high rate of speed and crashed into another vehicle. The Flint Police Department says officers pulled over Vondreece Davis around 2:05 a.m. in the 5500 block...
Bay City’s John Street closing for two month-long rehabilitation project
BAY CITY, MI - Work is scheduled to start soon on Bay City’s west side which is designed to rehabilitate the pavement and ultimately extend the life of the street. Work is scheduled to start the week of Sept. 18 on E. John Street from S. Wenona to S. Walnut. The roadway will be rehabilitated over the next two months, according to the city. Crews will be removing the existing asphalt pavement and replacing it with four inches of new asphalt. The project will also include the replacement of portions of the curbs and gutters as well as sidewalks along the roadway.
Staffing shortages continue to impact bus routes for local school district
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Mid-Michigan's schools are not immune to the staffing shortage of bus drivers. Grand Blanc Community Schools has once again announced bus route cancelations due to staff shortages. Below are the cancellations for Monday, September 19, 2022:. Bus #4 (WMS & Brendel Elem) does not have a...
Police: Suspect who tried to flee from officers dies in crash
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect is dead and another person is hospitalized after Flint police say the suspect tried to flee from a traffic stop. Investigators said officers were conducting traffic control in the 5500 block of N. Saginaw Street Saturday, Sept. 17 around 2 a.m. when the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Impala refused to stop.
Video shows Bay City Public Safety director’s interaction with teens that resulted in suspension
BAY CITY, MI — Officials have confirmed Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini was placed on administrative leave after he had a heated exchange with riders of Bird Scooters, an incident recorded on video. The director’s conduct, as depicted in the footage, has also resulted in an...
Flint Township man dead after apartment complex shootout
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI – A 29-year-old man is dead after an exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon at a Flint Township apartment complex. Flint Township police say they arrested a 32-year-old Flint Township man in connection with the homicide. The incident was reported around 1:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at...
Flint Twp. Police investigate death of 29-year-old man
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man found shot at Sunridge Apartments. Officers responded to the scene Saturday around 1:05 p.m. where they found the victim shot. He was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead. Investigators said there...
Driver shot at 10 times while driving on I-75, MSP investigating
Michigan State Police are investigating after a man said another driver opened fire on his car along I-75 Saturday night, shooting around 10 times near Hazel Park
Officials: Traffic crash-turned-pedestrian crash kills 35-year-old 'John Doe' in Oakland County
A two-vehicle crash in Southfield led to a pedestrian fatality after a 35-year-old driver got out of his car and was struck by an SUV on Thursday, authorities said.
Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An adult and four juveniles were taken into custody Friday morning after a pursuit across Ionia and Kent counties. According to authorities, officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Crosswinds Apartments’ parking lot on reports of multiple people going through vehicles. Police said they located the suspects, who fled in a Ford pickup truck that had been stolen from Howell.
Michigan State Police, Lansing police recover guns, stolen vehicles from ‘chop shop’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple guns and stolen property were recovered by officers from the Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police. According to authorities, the two police departments worked together to recover two illegal guns, seven stolen vehicles, two stolen trailers and dozens of stolen tools from a “chop shop” located near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Prospect Street.
Man gets time served after acquittal in 2020 homicide at Flint Township diner
FLINT, MI – A Flint man who had originally been accused in a fatal quadruple shooting at a Flint Township restaurant in July 2020 has been given time served as his punishment more than two years after the incident. Taj Andrico Jackson II, 27, appeared before Genesee County Circuit...
Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors
James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
Bay City Public Safety Director placed on administrative leave following citizen complaint
BAY CITY, Mich. - Officials said Bay City Director of Public Safety, Michael J. Cecchini, has been placed on administrative leave after the city received a complaint from a resident. According to the city, they will cooperate with the Michigan State Police on any investigation they may undertake. Mid-Michigan NOW...
