BAY CITY, MI - Work is scheduled to start soon on Bay City’s west side which is designed to rehabilitate the pavement and ultimately extend the life of the street. Work is scheduled to start the week of Sept. 18 on E. John Street from S. Wenona to S. Walnut. The roadway will be rehabilitated over the next two months, according to the city. Crews will be removing the existing asphalt pavement and replacing it with four inches of new asphalt. The project will also include the replacement of portions of the curbs and gutters as well as sidewalks along the roadway.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO