Read full article on original website
Related
wabi.tv
Governor Mills attending annual Blue Mass in Portland Sunday
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills will attend the 2022 Blue Mass later this morning at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. It’s to honor the service and sacrifice of first responders in our state as well as pay tribute to those who died in the line of duty.
wabi.tv
St. Michael Parish names temporary administrator
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A priest familiar to the Bangor region has been named temporary administrator of St. Michael Parish. Father Frank Murray is taking over after the the unexpected death of Father John Skehan in August. The Parish includes churches and schools in Augusta, Gardiner, Hallowell, Whitefield, and Winthrop.
wabi.tv
Woman dies after 30-foot fall from Scarborough cliff walk
(WMTW) - Officials say the woman who fell from a Scarborough cliffside Monday morning has died. Police say Romona Gowens of Georgia fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Officials say the fall happened in the Prouts Neck area. Gowens’ sister, as well as an...
wabi.tv
Maine man critically injured in Auburn motorcycle crash
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A man from Carthage was critically injured Saturday night in a motorcycle crash in Auburn. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Center Street near Bowdoin Street. Witnesses told police that a Toyota Rav 4 was headed south on Center Street and turned left to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
465 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 additional deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 465 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. This number reflect cases gathered since Saturday. There are also 3 additional COVID related deaths. Two people were residents of Cumberland County, the third was from Aroostook County.
wabi.tv
Missing dog from turnpike crash found safe
Maine (WABI) - A happy ending to a story we brought you earlier this week. Wednesday morning, William Funkhouser of West Virginia and a friend, along with their ten hunting dogs were on their way to Maine to go bear hunting. According to police, Funkhouser fell asleep at the wheel...
wabi.tv
Lepage unveils his Student Success Plan and Parental Bill of Rights
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former Gov. Paul LePage was joined by a group of parents in Augusta on Monday as he unveiled what he calls his Student Success Plan and Parental Bill of Rights. LePage says parents should know what their kids are being taught in school and schools need...
wabi.tv
Jury selection this week for Gardiner man charged with murder
GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - A jury will be selected this week for the trial of a Gardiner man charged with murdering one man and attempting to murder another. Police say then 21-year-old Dylan Ketcham shot 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January 2020 in Gardiner. Investigators say Ketcham also used a knife...
Comments / 0