A Lehigh Acres community was trapped by flooding from heavy rain this weekend. The resident that live on or near Green Meadows Road says the flooding is a normal thing. Von Deaton, resident on Green Meadows Road said, “it rained all night. And as we get up this morning, this is what we ran into about three and a half foot deep in some places 4 ft deep in other places. There’s other roads to turn off of Green Meadows Road, which is Willowbrook. Cantera, Richardson, and Milford, they’re all flooded all the way back anywhere from a foot to two and a half deep.”

LEHIGH ACRES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO