ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect ID wanted in south Fort Myers Sunoco burglary

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person seen breaking into a gas station in south Fort Myers. Crime Stoppers says the suspect broke into the Sunoco off of McGregor Boulevard and Winkler Road early in the morning on September 14. Video from...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
North Fort Myers, FL
North Fort Myers, FL
Accidents
North Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Fort Myers, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

1 person shot in Fort Myers on Monday

One person has been shot outside of a store at Palm Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in Lee County Monday evening. According to a Fort Myers Police Officer, a shooting investigation is taking place at the Fort Myers scene. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Monday evening in front of...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

12-year-old killed after being hit by pickup truck in Arcadia

Florida Highway Patrol says a 12-year-old is dead and two others are hurt after they were hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Arcadia Saturday afternoon. Troopers say the truck stopped on West Pine Street at the intersection with US-17. Then went to turn left onto US-17, which is when it hit the three pedestrians crossing the street.
ARCADIA, FL
NBC 2

Duo arrested after stealing van from 7-Eleven in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two people were arrested after stealing a van from a 7-Eleven gas station at 1206 Cape Coral Parkway East. According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), the owner of the van left the vehicle unlocked and running at the gas pumps. The victim then noticed two people walking near the vehicle.
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
WINKNEWS.com

Shed wall collapses killing a man in Collier County

A man died in the Golden Gate Estates after a wood frame wall fell on him while doing construction work on a shed at his home. The victim’s wife, Anita Anthony, found him pinned underneath the wooden wall. At the time of the accident, Anita was inside the home taking care of their disabled son.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia urges drivers to slow down

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who witnessed a family hit by a pickup truck in Arcadia Saturday said passers-by did all they could to help before first responders arrived. “It was something you don’t want to witness,” said Julio Delmonte. “As a father of three daughters, it’s something I would never want to see in my life.”
ARCADIA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Construction worker dies at Golden Gate Estates work site

A construction worker is dead after a wall fell on him in Golden Gate Estates on Sunday. Greater Naples Fire and EMS responded to a home under construction on Della Drive after a family member discovered the worker. They say the man was working by himself. While working, it appears...
GOLDEN GATE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WINKNEWS.com

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run on Palm Beach Boulevard

A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run Saturday night on Palm Beach Boulevard. The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on September 10. The driver is possibly driving a Toyota Rav4, which would be missing a passenger side mirror and have damage to the right front quarter panel. The bicyclist was...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County deputies investigate death of man found in the woods

Charlotte County detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Monday in the woods riddled with gunshot wounds. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO was notified of a body dumped in a wooded area just over the Lee County line on US-41. The 49-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, with the official cause of death pending autopsy results.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres community trapped by flooding from heavy rain

A Lehigh Acres community was trapped by flooding from heavy rain this weekend. The resident that live on or near Green Meadows Road says the flooding is a normal thing. Von Deaton, resident on Green Meadows Road said, “it rained all night. And as we get up this morning, this is what we ran into about three and a half foot deep in some places 4 ft deep in other places. There’s other roads to turn off of Green Meadows Road, which is Willowbrook. Cantera, Richardson, and Milford, they’re all flooded all the way back anywhere from a foot to two and a half deep.”
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FMPD release new photos of the kidnapping and carjacking suspect

FMPD released new photos of the suspect who kidnapped a 3-year-old and carjacked a pickup truck from the Citgo on Palm Beach Boulevard on September 16. FMPD said this man is considered armed and dangerous. On September 16, a woman was pumping gas at the Citgo on Palm Beach Boulevard...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy