Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Toll plaza attendant injured after semi-truck crashes into booth
A semi-truck driver fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into a toll booth plaza on I75 near Alligator Alley in Collier County.
Fort Myers police: Possible carjacking suspect in custody after hit by car
Fort Myers police believe they have caught the man responsible for a carjacking and kidnapping of a 3-year-old boy. The man, they say, was being questioned by police but ran and was clipped by a passing vehicle. The vehicle crash happened at a Shell station on Palm Beach Boulevard and...
Suspect ID wanted in south Fort Myers Sunoco burglary
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person seen breaking into a gas station in south Fort Myers. Crime Stoppers says the suspect broke into the Sunoco off of McGregor Boulevard and Winkler Road early in the morning on September 14. Video from...
Man witnesses Arcadia crash where 12-year-old boy died, two others hurt
Florida Highway Patrol says a driver ran over a 12-year-old boy, a woman and a toddler in a stroller. Troopers say they were in a crosswalk when the crash happened.
1 person shot in Fort Myers on Monday
One person has been shot outside of a store at Palm Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in Lee County Monday evening. According to a Fort Myers Police Officer, a shooting investigation is taking place at the Fort Myers scene. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Monday evening in front of...
12-year-old killed after being hit by pickup truck in Arcadia
Florida Highway Patrol says a 12-year-old is dead and two others are hurt after they were hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Arcadia Saturday afternoon. Troopers say the truck stopped on West Pine Street at the intersection with US-17. Then went to turn left onto US-17, which is when it hit the three pedestrians crossing the street.
1 seriously injured in shooting near Palm Avenue
One person suffered serious injuries following a shooting Sept. 19. Fort Myers police continue an investigation.
Duo arrested after stealing van from 7-Eleven in Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two people were arrested after stealing a van from a 7-Eleven gas station at 1206 Cape Coral Parkway East. According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), the owner of the van left the vehicle unlocked and running at the gas pumps. The victim then noticed two people walking near the vehicle.
Shed wall collapses killing a man in Collier County
A man died in the Golden Gate Estates after a wood frame wall fell on him while doing construction work on a shed at his home. The victim’s wife, Anita Anthony, found him pinned underneath the wooden wall. At the time of the accident, Anita was inside the home taking care of their disabled son.
DeSoto grandmother shares pain after 12-year-old grandson is killed while crossing the street
A family and a community are heartbroken after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car and killed. His mother, who was also hit, is fighting for her life. Someone plowed into them while they were crossing the street in DeSoto County Saturday afternoon. The mom was also pushing a stroller, but the toddler inside was not seriously hurt.
Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia urges drivers to slow down
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who witnessed a family hit by a pickup truck in Arcadia Saturday said passers-by did all they could to help before first responders arrived. “It was something you don’t want to witness,” said Julio Delmonte. “As a father of three daughters, it’s something I would never want to see in my life.”
Construction worker dies at Golden Gate Estates work site
A construction worker is dead after a wall fell on him in Golden Gate Estates on Sunday. Greater Naples Fire and EMS responded to a home under construction on Della Drive after a family member discovered the worker. They say the man was working by himself. While working, it appears...
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run on Palm Beach Boulevard
A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run Saturday night on Palm Beach Boulevard. The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on September 10. The driver is possibly driving a Toyota Rav4, which would be missing a passenger side mirror and have damage to the right front quarter panel. The bicyclist was...
IU student riding electric scooter killed in hit-and-run; driver arrested for OWI
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHR) - Bloomington police arrested a 22-year-old woman Sunday morning after she allegedly hit and killed an Indiana University student riding an electric scooter. The student who died was identified as Nathaniel Stratton, 20, of Miromar Lakes, FL. The Monroe County Coroner said an autopsy will be conducted...
Body of apparent shooting victim found dumped near Charlotte/Lee line
According to the sheriff's department, the body of a 49-year-old man was found Monday morning in a wooded area off U.S. 41, a short distance from the Lee County line.
Charlotte County deputies investigate death of man found in the woods
Charlotte County detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Monday in the woods riddled with gunshot wounds. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO was notified of a body dumped in a wooded area just over the Lee County line on US-41. The 49-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, with the official cause of death pending autopsy results.
Woman sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder
A Lehigh Acres woman has been found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison for first-degree murder.
Lehigh Acres community trapped by flooding from heavy rain
A Lehigh Acres community was trapped by flooding from heavy rain this weekend. The resident that live on or near Green Meadows Road says the flooding is a normal thing. Von Deaton, resident on Green Meadows Road said, “it rained all night. And as we get up this morning, this is what we ran into about three and a half foot deep in some places 4 ft deep in other places. There’s other roads to turn off of Green Meadows Road, which is Willowbrook. Cantera, Richardson, and Milford, they’re all flooded all the way back anywhere from a foot to two and a half deep.”
FMPD release new photos of the kidnapping and carjacking suspect
FMPD released new photos of the suspect who kidnapped a 3-year-old and carjacked a pickup truck from the Citgo on Palm Beach Boulevard on September 16. FMPD said this man is considered armed and dangerous. On September 16, a woman was pumping gas at the Citgo on Palm Beach Boulevard...
