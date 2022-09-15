Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
Installing PostgreSQL on macOS
Postgres is one of the most advanced SQL databases. It provides features from user-defined types to table inheritance and sophisticated locking. There's also foreign key referential integrity, nested transactions, and features you won’t find in other SQL databases. Postgres is ACID (atomicity, consistency, isolation, durability) compliant. You’ll find the...
makeuseof.com
How to Compress Image Files on Linux Using Curtail
Storing and sharing large image files can be a headache. Fortunately, there are several ways to compress image files. If you're on Linux—and prefer native tools—Curtail is one good image compression tool you can use to compress images on your computer. Let's dive in to learn more. What...
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Mac Apps for Bloggers
As a blogger, it pays to have a good inventory of tools to help you get things done. It’s easier when you have a Mac because you can access an incredible collection of optimized apps. However, the diversity of Mac apps can get you confused. So, when you start,...
makeuseof.com
Do You Need to Run Manual Antivirus Scans?
Antivirus (or anti-malware) software is an umbrella term used to describe any program whose primary purpose is to detect and remove malicious programs. But even if you take good care of your cybersecurity hygiene, you may be wondering whether it is necessary to manually scan your computer from time to time, as opposed to just letting the antivirus software work in the background—so do you need to run manual scans? When is the best time to do so?
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Open WebP Images in Windows 11
PNG and JPG remain the dominant image formats on websites. However, Google’s relatively new WebP alternative image format is becoming more prevalent on the web. It’s a high-quality lossy compression format that reduces images’ file sizes. WebP files are estimated to be 34 percent smaller than JPGs on average.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Whiteboard Animation in PowerPoint
Microsoft PowerPoint is a powerful tool that allows you to create all kinds of presentations. You probably already know how to use it to create static slides. However, you may not be aware that you can also use it to create whiteboard animations. Even if you do, you probably may not know how to create whiteboard animations in PowerPoint yourself.
makeuseof.com
The 3 Best Browser Extension Crypto Wallets
There are different types of crypto wallets, including hot and cold. Among hot wallets, browser extension wallets are increasingly popular because they are easy to use without installing any software. This article will examine three of the top browser extension wallets you can use to manage your crypto portfolio. What...
makeuseof.com
Winforms: How to Create and Display an Input Dialog Box
It’s common for desktop applications to use dialog boxes when prompting information from the user. You can create input dialog boxes in a Windows Forms application, by displaying a new window. You can also add UI elements to the new dialog window. These include messages, text boxes, and "Ok"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
What Is Cloud Library and How to Use It
Love reading but have no room for copious amounts of paperback books in your home? Would you rather have free access to a staggering amount of eBooks and audiobooks?. If this is you, take a trip to your local library and get a library card. With this card, you can gain access to fantastic online resources such as Cloud Library.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Custom Windows 11 Desktop Icons With Paint 3D and Junior Icon Editor
Many users add shortcuts for opening software and tools to the Windows 11 desktop. Shortcuts added will have default icons, but you don’t have to stick with them. You can instead design custom icons and add them to shortcuts on the desktop. To set up custom Windows 11 desktop...
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Set Up Grafana on Ubuntu
Data visualization tools make it easy to discern useful information and draw a conclusion from large and complicated data sets. Grafana is one of the popular and open-source interactive data visualization tools that let you analyze and visualize your data from all the sources into a unified dashboard. It allows...
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Bitcoin Mining Software
The Bitcoin mining industry is huge, with around a million miners worldwide working to verify blocks and put new coins into circulation. This venture can earn you a handsome profit, but getting the hardware and software elements right is important. With that in mind, it's time to look at the best Bitcoin mining software programs out there right now.
makeuseof.com
Consuming RESTful APIs With Go
RESTful APIs are popular architectures for data transfer across the web. RESTful APIs typically use HTTP, making them suitable for cases where statelessness is important. Like any server-side language, you can interact with the HTTP protocol and make HTTP requests in Go. Getting Started Consuming RESTful APIs in Go. The...
makeuseof.com
3 Ways You Can Secure Your PC's UEFI/BIOS
In this digital age, there’s no shortage of threats out there that can cause problems for you and your computer. Viruses, spyware, malware, and hackers are just a few examples of the numerous outside sources that can seriously risk your privacy and security. To prevent the risks from becoming...
makeuseof.com
Godot Engine 4.0 Beta Released: What It Means for Developers
Godot, the open-source, cross-platform game engine, has slowly gained popularity since its first stable release in 2014. With the imminent release of Godot 4.0, many game developers are excited to explore the long-awaited September 15th release of Beta 1. What do the new features of Godot 4.0 mean for you?...
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Restore Missing Pinned App Icons on the Windows 11 Taskbar
Pinning apps to the taskbar on your Windows 11 PC is a great way to enhance productivity. Some Windows apps come pre-pinned and you may also have pinned several apps like Office apps, social media apps, or creativity apps for work. However, you might find that some or all the...
makeuseof.com
A Guide to the Graph Data Structure
An effective programmer needs a solid understanding of data structures and algorithms. Technical interviews will often test your problem-solving and critical thinking skills. Graphs are one of the many important data structures in programming. In most cases, understanding graphs and solving graph-based problems does not come easy. What is a...
makeuseof.com
The Pros and Cons of Using a Virtual Machine to Run Windows on a Mac
If you're tired of using macOS, you can replace it with Windows, Linux, or even an older version of macOS using virtual machine software. You may have many reasons to want to install Windows on your Mac. Perhaps you want to play PC games or run Windows-specific programs that macOS doesn't support. Or maybe you just switched from a Windows PC, and you're having a hard time adjusting to macOS.
makeuseof.com
Why You Need XMP to Run RAM at Full Speed
You splurged a ton of money on a RAM kit that could run at a high clock frequency, but when you looked at the memory speed in Task Manager, you were shocked to see that your RAM wasn't running at the advertised speed. So, why is the high-performance RAM on...
makeuseof.com
9 Best iPhone Lock Screen Widgets
Your usual, bland iPhone lock screen is getting a big improvement starting with iOS 16. Using lock screen widgets, you can add information from a wide variety of apps to see at a glance. And with the iPhone 14 lineup, the widgets are part of the always-on screen. We’re highlighting...
Comments / 0