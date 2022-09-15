ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

Is the S&P 500 All You Need to Retire a Millionaire?

Retirement is becoming more expensive, and $1 million may be a realistic goal. S&P 500 index funds are a relatively safe, low-maintenance investment. By investing a few hundred dollars per month, you could wind up with more than you might think.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Could This Be Pfizer's Next Billion-Dollar Vaccine?

Pfizer is working on a flu vaccine that could address shortcomings of current options. The healthcare giant isn't the only one looking to make waves in this market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

Loop Energy produces fuel cells that may be better than Plug Power's fuel cells. Plug Power also produces green hydrogen to fuel those fuel cells.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Under-the-Radar Chip Stock Is Up 30% in the Last 12 Months. Is It a Buy?

Wolfspeed is a company in transformation after divesting its lighting business last year. Its aim now is to serve high-growth areas like EVs, renewable energy, and mobile networking. While the business is growing fast, the stock is priced at a premium right now.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Oil and Gas Stocks Dropped on Monday

Oil prices dropped 3.5% early on Monday before recovering in the afternoon. Oil and gas stocks followed the commodity markets and have been under pressure from falling prices for months.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Where Will Roblox Stock Be in 1 Year?

After a year of sluggish revenue growth, management is taking steps to improve user monetization. Changes to the marketplace are designed to lift average spending per user. The company plans to launch 3D ads next year, targeting the growing $12 billion in-game advertising market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today

Challenges from supply chain constraints will lower deliveries and raise costs in Ford's third quarter. The company told investors it expects inflation-related costs to increase by another $1 billion. Investors will be focusing more and more on whether the company can profitably transition to electric vehicles.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Tesla Stock Recession-Proof?

Recessionary fears have crushed tech stock valuations in 2022. Although electric vehicle giant Tesla hasn't been completely immune to these pressures, its shares have held up better than most of its peers' in 2022. Tesla's loyal shareholders and its long-term growth opportunity are two reasons its stock has been able
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2023 Will Bring 3 Big Changes to Social Security. Here's What Retirees Must Know.

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023 could be the largest in the last four decades. The earnings limits for individuals who work while receiving Social Security retirement benefits will likely increase. The maximum retirement benefit for newly minted retirees could reach $4,500.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Is Adobe Stock a No-Brainer Down 57% From High?

Adobe stock was already decimated by market weakness. Then it dropped more than 20% after Q3 earnings and the proposed acquisition of Figma. This could be the opening investors have been waiting for.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

AbbVie is well-prepared for Humira's patent cliff next year. GlaxoSmithKline has seen its shares drop because of lawsuit concerns. Both companies have dividends with yields of 4% or above.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

Pfizer trades at an incredibly low earnings multiple despite having a diverse and growing business. Investors shouldn't expect United Parcel Service to fall along with rival FedEx, as the former's financials are stronger.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is This Monthly Dividend Stock Worth Buying Today?

A shaky economy and rising rates could pressure the stock near term. But the REIT is poised to continue generating solid investment returns.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

WeWork and Latch Team Up

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Pinterest's Down 60%, but Will a New CEO Unlock Massive Potential?

Despite recent headwinds, long-term user growth has been strong. Monetizing international users presents a massive opportunity. The new CEO has the resume and vision to unlock untapped potential.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Here's Why Splitting Up Amazon Could Mean Huge Returns for Shareholders

Amazon has many segments that don't relate to its primary business. Cloud computing is an important part of Amazon's investment thesis.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why October Is a Critical Month for Retirees on Social Security

The Social Security Administration will be announcing the latest cost-of-living adjustment. Seniors could receive hundreds of dollars more per month in 2023.
PERSONAL FINANCE

