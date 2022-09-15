Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Is the S&P 500 All You Need to Retire a Millionaire?
Retirement is becoming more expensive, and $1 million may be a realistic goal. S&P 500 index funds are a relatively safe, low-maintenance investment. By investing a few hundred dollars per month, you could wind up with more than you might think.
Motley Fool
Could This Be Pfizer's Next Billion-Dollar Vaccine?
Pfizer is working on a flu vaccine that could address shortcomings of current options. The healthcare giant isn't the only one looking to make waves in this market.
Motley Fool
Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today
Loop Energy produces fuel cells that may be better than Plug Power's fuel cells. Plug Power also produces green hydrogen to fuel those fuel cells.
Motley Fool
This Under-the-Radar Chip Stock Is Up 30% in the Last 12 Months. Is It a Buy?
Wolfspeed is a company in transformation after divesting its lighting business last year. Its aim now is to serve high-growth areas like EVs, renewable energy, and mobile networking. While the business is growing fast, the stock is priced at a premium right now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Why Oil and Gas Stocks Dropped on Monday
Oil prices dropped 3.5% early on Monday before recovering in the afternoon. Oil and gas stocks followed the commodity markets and have been under pressure from falling prices for months.
Motley Fool
Here's What Your Social Security Increase Would Be As Things Stand Right Now
Based on inflation levels for July and August, the Social Security increase would be 8.7% to 8.9%. Social Security recipients are in store for a big raise no matter what, but it still might not be enough.
Motley Fool
Here's How the Fed's Rate Hikes Will Impact Your Retirement Plan -- for Better or Worse
401(k) and IRA account values will drop in the short term. Yields on bonds and dividend stocks will rise for income investors and retirees. Growth stocks are available at cheaper valuations for long-term investors.
Motley Fool
Where Will Roblox Stock Be in 1 Year?
After a year of sluggish revenue growth, management is taking steps to improve user monetization. Changes to the marketplace are designed to lift average spending per user. The company plans to launch 3D ads next year, targeting the growing $12 billion in-game advertising market.
Motley Fool
Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today
Challenges from supply chain constraints will lower deliveries and raise costs in Ford's third quarter. The company told investors it expects inflation-related costs to increase by another $1 billion. Investors will be focusing more and more on whether the company can profitably transition to electric vehicles.
Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock Recession-Proof?
Recessionary fears have crushed tech stock valuations in 2022. Although electric vehicle giant Tesla hasn't been completely immune to these pressures, its shares have held up better than most of its peers' in 2022. Tesla's loyal shareholders and its long-term growth opportunity are two reasons its stock has been able
Motley Fool
2023 Will Bring 3 Big Changes to Social Security. Here's What Retirees Must Know.
The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023 could be the largest in the last four decades. The earnings limits for individuals who work while receiving Social Security retirement benefits will likely increase. The maximum retirement benefit for newly minted retirees could reach $4,500.
Motley Fool
Is Adobe Stock a No-Brainer Down 57% From High?
Adobe stock was already decimated by market weakness. Then it dropped more than 20% after Q3 earnings and the proposed acquisition of Figma. This could be the opening investors have been waiting for.
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
AbbVie is well-prepared for Humira's patent cliff next year. GlaxoSmithKline has seen its shares drop because of lawsuit concerns. Both companies have dividends with yields of 4% or above.
Motley Fool
2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years
Pfizer trades at an incredibly low earnings multiple despite having a diverse and growing business. Investors shouldn't expect United Parcel Service to fall along with rival FedEx, as the former's financials are stronger.
Motley Fool
Is This Monthly Dividend Stock Worth Buying Today?
A shaky economy and rising rates could pressure the stock near term. But the REIT is poised to continue generating solid investment returns.
Motley Fool
WeWork and Latch Team Up
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Pinterest's Down 60%, but Will a New CEO Unlock Massive Potential?
Despite recent headwinds, long-term user growth has been strong. Monetizing international users presents a massive opportunity. The new CEO has the resume and vision to unlock untapped potential.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Splitting Up Amazon Could Mean Huge Returns for Shareholders
Amazon has many segments that don't relate to its primary business. Cloud computing is an important part of Amazon's investment thesis.
Motley Fool
Down Between 11% and 62%: 3 Reliable Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold for Decades to Come
Stanley Black & Decker will reward long-term investors. Despite its long track record for dividend growth, 3M stock is out of favor. SJW Group distinguishes itself among other water stock Dividend Kings with its higher forward yield.
Motley Fool
Why October Is a Critical Month for Retirees on Social Security
The Social Security Administration will be announcing the latest cost-of-living adjustment. Seniors could receive hundreds of dollars more per month in 2023.
