Business

Comments

AP_001844.d6a9995c291b4c3582f10b1afb53f899.0951
5d ago

Trump warned of this, Chuck Shummer said first we take Georgia then we change America! You voted for it! Thanks Biden voters for ruining The United States Of America👏👏👏 well done!!!

Reply
665
Robert Sklodowski
5d ago

The reason you can't see the article is because it is a contradiction to the Biden speech that says to ignore the stockmarket. That Idiot actually said that the stockmarket was not an indicator of how great the economy under his administration is doing.

Reply
291
Anthony Schooler
5d ago

people still blame trump 2 years later yet nothing is bidens fault like he hasn't been giving away money to other countries and allowing the borders to be overrun the Dems have rude awakening when elections come up

Reply
263
