East Lansing — The 39-28 loss to Washington on Saturday abruptly opened the eyes of the Michigan State football coaching staff. They spent hours rewatching the film Monday morning, bright and early at 7:05 a.m. with the entire team. A continuous copy, nonetheless, which is something they don’t normally do. But Tucker thought it was necessary given the circumstances. He wanted everyone to be together to see what, where and why things went wrong, to build a better understanding of when successes and failures come and go. Accountability is the oil for a machine.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO