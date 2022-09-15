ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webberville, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

It’s corn! ... and other foods grown in Michigan, by the numbers

It’s a viral TikTok song, it’s a beloved fall food, it’s ... not really a major agricultural product in the state of Michigan. Don’t get me wrong, our Great Lakes State produces a lot of corn, but it doesn’t rank among the nation’s top producers. There are some crops, though, that Michigan is much more known for.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Mel Tucker, Michigan State football pore over what went wrong at Washington

East Lansing — The 39-28 loss to Washington on Saturday abruptly opened the eyes of the Michigan State football coaching staff. They spent hours rewatching the film Monday morning, bright and early at 7:05 a.m. with the entire team. A continuous copy, nonetheless, which is something they don’t normally do. But Tucker thought it was necessary given the circumstances. He wanted everyone to be together to see what, where and why things went wrong, to build a better understanding of when successes and failures come and go. Accountability is the oil for a machine.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

DeBoer: Community corrections incentives work | Opinion

Right now, 85% of Michigan’s prisoners will eventually be returning to our neighborhoods. How are we preparing these individuals for the transition to society?. The Legislature has an opportunity to adopt bills to incentivize our state’s prisoners to participate in and complete educational and vocational programs that promote job training and give them the skills needed to be effective members of the community.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price

The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Here’s When Michigan Fall Colors Will Peak

The weather has felt like fall at least a few days in September, although we’ve had some warmer days, too. Regardless, people are ready for autumn and have pumpkin everything already in full swing. With the anticipation of autumn and the spooky season, many people are looking forward to the fall colors that radiate throughout Michigan each season.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Niyo: Another system failure for Michigan State's defense in Seattle

It didn’t take long amid the Purple Reign and the pulsating noise for Mission Critical to feel like Mission Impossible for Michigan State. A road trip to Seattle took a sharp turn shortly after kickoff Saturday, and well before the “Over-Rated!” chants rang out and the scoreboard offered a final taunt — Washington 39, Michigan State 28 — it was clear Mel Tucker’s message hadn’t traveled as well as he’d hoped.
EAST LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

This Facility Was Rated as Michigan’s #1 Worst Prison

Michigan has had its share of 'worst criminals'...but what is considered to be Michigan's worst prison?. Based on crime rate and living conditions, the following information was culled by – and according to – prisons.info.com. The data used for this information was based on these factors:. a) Drug...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities

A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

'Game-changers': Michigan's special teams show their value in nonconference finale

Ann Arbor — The focus typically is on the offense and defense, but Michigan’s special teams made sure people noticed them in the final nonconference game. In the Wolverines’ 59-0 win over Connecticut on Saturday, A.J. Henning returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown, Caden Kolesar blocked a punt that was recovered deep in Huskies territory to set up a touchdown, and Brad Robbins had a 62-yard punt downed at the UConn 4-yard line.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location

Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Eastern Michigan basketball's Emoni Bates suspended as he faces gun charges

Ypsilanti — Eastern Michigan University basketball player Emoni James-Wayne Bates, a one-time five-star recruit, is facing gun charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night in Washtenaw County. Bates, 18, faces two felony charges in Washtenaw County's 14A-1 District Court, online court records show. One charge...
YPSILANTI, MI

