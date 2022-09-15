Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
Michigan’s Most Popular and Best-Loved “Trashy” Beer is No Surprise
Michiganders love their beer...they really love their beer. We've taken to crafting our own, selling our own brands, collecting beer cans, attempting to sample every Michigan beer out there...holy cow, it never ends. As the Detroit Free Press said, even Michigan's “trashy” beers have become iconic and popular.....and the most...
ClickOnDetroit.com
It’s corn! ... and other foods grown in Michigan, by the numbers
It’s a viral TikTok song, it’s a beloved fall food, it’s ... not really a major agricultural product in the state of Michigan. Don’t get me wrong, our Great Lakes State produces a lot of corn, but it doesn’t rank among the nation’s top producers. There are some crops, though, that Michigan is much more known for.
Detroit News
Mel Tucker, Michigan State football pore over what went wrong at Washington
East Lansing — The 39-28 loss to Washington on Saturday abruptly opened the eyes of the Michigan State football coaching staff. They spent hours rewatching the film Monday morning, bright and early at 7:05 a.m. with the entire team. A continuous copy, nonetheless, which is something they don’t normally do. But Tucker thought it was necessary given the circumstances. He wanted everyone to be together to see what, where and why things went wrong, to build a better understanding of when successes and failures come and go. Accountability is the oil for a machine.
Detroit News
DeBoer: Community corrections incentives work | Opinion
Right now, 85% of Michigan’s prisoners will eventually be returning to our neighborhoods. How are we preparing these individuals for the transition to society?. The Legislature has an opportunity to adopt bills to incentivize our state’s prisoners to participate in and complete educational and vocational programs that promote job training and give them the skills needed to be effective members of the community.
Detroit News
'Sky's the limit' for potent Michigan offense averaging 55 points to start season
Ann Arbor — Michigan leads the nation in scoring, but as far as the offensive players have said, it sounds as though they’ve only used plays from the “Keeping it Vanilla” chapter of the playbook and have yet to unleash what they can really do. The...
As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price
The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Is this the week most of Michigan will turn on the furnace?
We’ve all felt it in the last few weeks: Crisper air, earlier sunsets and a scattering of leaves on the ground that have already turned their autumn hues. After a really nice stretch of late-summer warmth, the National Weather Service is saying this is the week the daily high temperatures will make a transition from summer to fall.
1051thebounce.com
Here’s When Michigan Fall Colors Will Peak
The weather has felt like fall at least a few days in September, although we’ve had some warmer days, too. Regardless, people are ready for autumn and have pumpkin everything already in full swing. With the anticipation of autumn and the spooky season, many people are looking forward to the fall colors that radiate throughout Michigan each season.
Meet the Ann Arbor-area slaughterhouse founders working to bring local meat to your table
WASHTENAW COUNTY — It began with 200 barbeque chicken sliders. Wendy Banka, a biologist by training who raises chickens in her Ann Arbor backyard, wanted the sandwiches for a 2014 fundraiser at Bill’s Beer Garden supporting small farmers. Naturally, she thought, the chicken should come from local poultry...
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
New data shows hazy outlook for Michigan marijuana shops
Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency showed that prices are dropping 40 to 50-percent, and supply is outgrowing consumption.
Detroit News
Niyo: Another system failure for Michigan State's defense in Seattle
It didn’t take long amid the Purple Reign and the pulsating noise for Mission Critical to feel like Mission Impossible for Michigan State. A road trip to Seattle took a sharp turn shortly after kickoff Saturday, and well before the “Over-Rated!” chants rang out and the scoreboard offered a final taunt — Washington 39, Michigan State 28 — it was clear Mel Tucker’s message hadn’t traveled as well as he’d hoped.
This Facility Was Rated as Michigan’s #1 Worst Prison
Michigan has had its share of 'worst criminals'...but what is considered to be Michigan's worst prison?. Based on crime rate and living conditions, the following information was culled by – and according to – prisons.info.com. The data used for this information was based on these factors:. a) Drug...
Detroit News
New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities
A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
Detroit News
'Game-changers': Michigan's special teams show their value in nonconference finale
Ann Arbor — The focus typically is on the offense and defense, but Michigan’s special teams made sure people noticed them in the final nonconference game. In the Wolverines’ 59-0 win over Connecticut on Saturday, A.J. Henning returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown, Caden Kolesar blocked a punt that was recovered deep in Huskies territory to set up a touchdown, and Brad Robbins had a 62-yard punt downed at the UConn 4-yard line.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Michigan
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
1051thebounce.com
Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
Detroit News
Eastern Michigan basketball's Emoni Bates suspended as he faces gun charges
Ypsilanti — Eastern Michigan University basketball player Emoni James-Wayne Bates, a one-time five-star recruit, is facing gun charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night in Washtenaw County. Bates, 18, faces two felony charges in Washtenaw County's 14A-1 District Court, online court records show. One charge...
