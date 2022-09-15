Read full article on original website
Let’s do the time warp again!
Kicking off the 2022 / 2023 season, Ti-Ahwaga Community Players, Inc. presents their upcoming production of The Rocky Horror Show. In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Isaac Weber) and Janet (Eleri Rodrigues), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter (Howard Scot Saggiomo). As the night unfolds, their innocence is lost through elaborate dances and rock & roll songs.
Photo: Student cars featured as part of Winners Circle Project at Watkins Glen
Pictured is Owego Free Academy’s build as part of the Winners Circle Project. Here, the students were able to bring their cars to Watkins Glen on Sept. 9. We will have more on the Watkins event, as well as information about an upcoming movie that features the project and the story behind the founder of the Winners Circle Project and his work on the track with youth in an upcoming edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. Provided photo.
Owego Taekwon-do instructor travels to International Instruction Course in Colorado
Before the start of Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center’s Summer Session, TaeKwon-Do instructor Mr. Schuyler attended the International TaeKwon-Do Federation’s International Instructor Course in Colorado. These courses were initially intended to certify Korean instructors teaching abroad and became a way of standardizing ITF technique. The course was broken...
Tioga County Industrial Development Agency announces promotion
The Tioga County Industrial Development Agency recently announced the promotion of Christine Curtis to TCIDA Executive Director. Christine has worked at the TCIDA the past four years supporting successful demolition and site preparation, infrastructure construction; grant administration, expansion of local business, incentive negotiation, and recruitment of industrial and residential developments.
