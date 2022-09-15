ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DCist

21 D.C.-Area Restaurant Openings We’re Looking Forward To This Fall/Winter

After a summer that brought high profile openings such as the colorful outpost of Mi Vida on 14th Street — a growing local chain that expects to expand again to Penn Quarter this fall — a tavern from Bar Rescue’s Jon Tapper, the first full-service eatery at Skyland Town Center, and the wildly popular breakfast taqueria La Tejana, the D.C. area has plenty more restaurant openings slated for the rest of the year.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Three MoCo Thai Restaurants Make Eater DC’s ’15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ List

Three That restaurants located in Montgomery County have made Eater DC’s ‘15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ list. Per the article, “While suburban neighborhoods like Falls Church and Wheaton have a particularly strong selection of top-tier Thai restaurants, D.C. proper has its own strong scene.” With Montgomery County being home to over 30 Thai restaurants, many have previously shared their opinions via the @TasteMoCo food tournaments of 2020. Below you’;; see the three that made it onto Eater DC’s list:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Takoma Park, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
DC News Now

17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival. “H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi. DC News Now was among dozens of participants and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Astro Lab Brewing to Host Hops for Hope Fundraiser

A fundraiser will be held Wednesday evening at Astro Lab Brewing in partnership with the Sebastian Strong Foundation to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. The Hops for Hope event will feature the release of a new beer, “Liquid Courage,” with a percentage of proceeds going to Children’s National Hospital’s pediatric oncology program.
SILVER SPRING, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Green Tea#Vegan#New Pop#Sushi#Food Drink#Restaurants Debut#Buns#Thai
Source of the Spring

The Eleanor Silver Spring, Kao Thai Now Hiring

The Eleanor Silver Spring and Kao Thai restaurants in downtown Silver Spring are now hiring for several positions, according to signs posted in their windows. Available positions at The Eleanor Silver Spring include:. Hosts. Experienced Bartenders. Experienced Servers. Interested applicants can apply online or call (240) 641-4955 to set up...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

For Sale: Four bedrooms, two baths and one cousin

WASHINGTON — A house for sale in D.C. really caught our eye. Four bedrooms, two baths and a cousin. The $664,500 home in Northwest comes with a guy living in it. At first glance, the listing for a rowhouse 746 Newton Place in Columbia Heights looks like a pretty good deal.
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Takoma Park Library to Open at Temporary Location

A temporary location of the Takoma Park Library will open at 7505 New Hampshire Ave. in mid-October, officials announced. The interim location of the library will be open while long-awaited renovations are underway at the Takoma Park Library and Computer Center at 7500 Maple Ave. The community center also will...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hyattsvillewire.com

College Park’s Newest Eatery Takes Fries to Another Level

A new eatery in College Park turns fries into the main dish. Started near Los Angeles in 2017, Mr. Fries Man uses French fries as a base for increasingly intense toppings, including chicken, shrimp, steak, crab and even plant-based meat. From there, sauces are added ranging from Ranch dressing to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
themunchonline.com

3331 Hewitt Ave #1

1st floor apartment with plenty of natural light in. - 1st Floor Apartment with Formica kitchen countertops and oak cabinetry, WHITE appliances. Great open floor plan and wall balcony door that lets plenty of natural light in. Holding deposit of $500.00 is required to be paid immediately after the application...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Officials: Amazon Alexa Alerted Family of House Fire

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials say an Amazon Alexa device alerted a family to smoke inside their home during a fire early Monday morning. The fire occurred in the 12600 block of Davan Drive in Colesville. Four adults and two children were awakened at approximately 1:45 a.m. by an Alexa alert. MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said the family encountered heavy smoke & was able to safely escape the fire due to the early warning of working smoke alarms & Alexa.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Black-owned coffee shop featured in DC Startup Week coming to H Street

Jaliyaa Coffee is set to open on D.C.’s H Street NE in late October, along with a coffee truck that will roam around the city at the beginning of the month. Twenty-nine-year-old Mohamed Jalloh, who is from Sierra Leone, is the founder and owner of the company. He told WTOP that the name has a special meaning.
WASHINGTON, DC
southlakessentinel.com

The Uncertain Future of DC’s Chinatown

Washington DC’s Chinatown faces uncertainty after a slow post-pandemic recovery and a rise in commercialization due to the city’s ongoing gentrification. After a whirlwind past two years of quarantines, anti-Asian violence, and increased urban renewal, this celebrated shopping district and historic landmark for the DC community is bracing for a turbulent future.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Formerly Known As DILF

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
townandtourist.com

20 Best Boozy, Bottomless Brunches in Washington, DC (Get An Uber!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington, DC, is a fabulous place to brunch, especially if you’re looking for a boozy and bottomless weekend excursion. There’s something about eating good food in the national capital with a drink in hand that makes a business or pleasure trip that much better. Even if you’re native to DC, you might want to take a trip to these top twenty brunch spots and live your best life.
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

Silver Spring, MD
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

 https://www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy