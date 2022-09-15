ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

‘One chip challenge’ left 13 students at a Ky. school with adverse symptoms, officials say

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

At least 13 Harlan County middle school students experienced “adverse symptoms” after participating in the “one chip challenge,” in which a person eats one extremely spicy tortilla chip, Harlan County schools officials said Wednesday.

“Several students at one of our schools experienced adverse symptoms after participating in the challenge and consuming only a single chip,” district officials said in a statement posted on Facebook about the challenge that is circulating across the country.

Of the 17 seventh and eighth graders at Cumberland Elementary School who participated in the challenge on their own during lunch, 13 reported symptoms ranging from vomiting to pain and swelling, assistant principal Sandy Cope told the Herald-Leader.

The large chip is about the size of a tortilla, Cope said. One student brought the chip to school and it was broken into pieces.

Five vomited, others had severe abdominal pain, burned lips or swelled lips that turned red, said Cope. One reported problems breathing.

Some students’ lips, teeth or hands turned blue.

Some students had to leave school because of their level of discomfort, Cope said, but none sought medical treatment to school officials’ knowledge.

Cope said one student was crying, saying his mouth was burning.

About four students said they did not have symptoms.

“It was quite the experience,” she said.

Parents of all students who participated were contacted. School officials quickly worked to help students, Cope said.

The challenge to youth is circulating across the country, the district statement said. Parents were asked to discourage participation.

“Participating in challenges and/or exchanging food on school campuses is a direct violation of school and district policies,” the statement said. “Our goal is to dissuade students from participating in any sort of challenge to keep them safe.”

District officials said the manufacturer recommends keeping the chips out of the reach of children, but the product is available locally. District spokesman Jeff Phillips said they were purchased at two local convenience stores.

A photo of the chip packaging was posted on Facebook by the district, in which the company advises that the chip be kept away from children, and that consumers should take other precautions.

The manufacturers of the “One Chip Challenge” advise that the product should be kept out of reach of children. Harlan County Public Schools (Facebook)

“While we are concerned this causes disruption to the education process, we are more alarmed by the effects on our students,” said the district statement.

There are numerous reports that consuming the product has resulted in hospitalization of students in other communities, the Harlan statement said, pointing to a situation in Alabama where several students in that state’s Montgomery Public Schools were reported to have been hospitalized after participating in the challenge.

David ree
4d ago

Oh well at least it wasn't tide pods this time. You think our country is in trouble now just wait this moron's will be running our country one day

22
Devan Wilhite
4d ago

Well first of all, this chip has warnings written ALL over it. It’s a “consume at your own risk” type of thing. In regards to this story, if middle school and high school students are eating it without reading it, that’s their own damn fault! It clearly says it will burn the hell out of you! Second, if they are doing it during school lunch, it sounds like the school administrators need to be paying more attention to what their students are doing. The parents aren’t at school to stop that…..

14
Camp Run A Muck Adkinsclan Homestead
4d ago

Whatcha get. I mean good for them. they lived and learned. something missing with today's youth. bet they don't do it again.most people forget Instead of taking the stove out of the house so a kid can't touch it. Tell them not to and if they do anyway they get a learned response called pain, ouch, I won't do that again... it's called life.

8
Lexington Herald-Leader

