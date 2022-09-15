Shooting investigation underway on Jersey Rd. in Lehigh Acres

Lee County deputies confirmed an active investigation related to reports of a shooting Thursday morning.

Sheriff's vehicles, including the department's Mobile Command Unit, are present in the area of Jersey Road in Lehigh Acres, north of Leeland Heights Boulevard East.

Deputies say they were called to the area around 6 a.m. Thursday. Neighbors reported hearing "more than two" gunshots around that time.

A number of evidence markers can be seen on the road. Crime scene tape blocks off a portion of the road as well as at least one home.

There is no word at this early stage about any potential injuries or suspects; investigators say more information is forthcoming.