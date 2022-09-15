ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

FCI Hazelton guard convicted of lying about inmate abuse allegations

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxKnR_0hwPUH6W00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A correctional officer from the U.S. Penitentiary at Hazelton has been convicted of lying about alleged abuse of inmates, according to a press release from United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

William Lewis, 34, of Elkins was found guilty of two counts of false statement to a federal agent by a jury on Tuesday, the release said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Crime Tracker

Lewis initially reported that excessive force was being used against inmates that were in a special housing unit, but later denied that it had occurred during an interview with a federal investigator, according to the release. He also falsely told the investigator that he had “never told anybody” that he had “seen officers going too far” after previously stating that staff were assaulting inmates and might ultimately kill an inmate, the release said.

He had been charged with a third count, making a false statement, but was acquitted of that charge.

Lewis will be sentenced at a later date. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count he was convicted of, according to the release.

Last year, former secretary at FCI Hazelton Heather Obrad was sentenced to three years of probation for having inappropriate contact with an inmate and Scott Born, a former correctional officer at FCI Hazelton, was sentenced to three months in prison after he was convicted of one count of sexual abuse of a ward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wajr.com

FBI officer faces solicitation charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An FBI officer has been charged with soliciting as minor via a computer. Dale Edward Cheuvront, 52, of Fairmont, was arrested on August 20 and entered a guilty plea to the charge Friday, September 16 and was released on a $10,000 bond. FBI Officials released the...
WDTV

Man charged for being drunk while behind the wheel with 2 children

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Barbour County after officers said he was intoxicated while behind the wheel of a vehicle with two children in the backseat. Officers received a complaint around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday at a Philippi gas station for an intoxicated driver parked on the property, according to a criminal complaint.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazelton, WV
Elkins, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Clarksburg, WV
City
Elkins, WV
wtae.com

Police arrest suspect in Morgantown homicide

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a shooting in Morgantown. Police said the two were shot inside a car on Walnut Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Morgantown Police Department's news release, the male victim, 34-year-old Marcelius Likely, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Ruby Memorial Hospital. The female victim was being treated for her injuries.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Local FBI employee arrested, charged with soliciting minor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man employed by the FBI has reportedly been arrested, and is facing charges involving children. 52-year-old FBI Police officer Dale Edward Cheuvront is being charged with soliciting a minor in Harrison County. The FBI sent 5 News the following statement:. “We are aware of...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Fci#Prison#Violent Crime
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia prison guard convicted of lying about inmate abuse

A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse. A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent. Lewis was a correctional officer at the U.S. Penitentiary at Hazelton. […]
ELKINS, WV
lootpress.com

Man charged with first degree murder after firing into vehicle

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man has been charged with first degree murder after firing several shots into an occupied vehicle on Sunday. According to reports from the Morgantown Police Department, a male suspect who would later be identified as Eric Alastair Sneed, 34 years of age, approached an occupied vehicle parked on the south side of the street on the 200 block of Walnut Street on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 3:07am.
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Police Asking for Public Aid to Help Identify Individuals Involved with a Series of Area Package Thefts

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of package thefts occurring in Monongalia County. If anyone recognizes the attached vehicle or suspects, please contact thr Monongalia County Sheriffs Office at 304-291-7260 or the US Postal Inspectors Office at 877-876-2455. Editor's Note: Photos in the gallery below are courtesy...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy