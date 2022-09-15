Read full article on original website
Related
hamlethub.com
Patterson Rotary's "Blues & BBQ" Today at Paterson Fire Department
Today, Sunday the 18th of September, the second day of the 10th Annual Patterson Rotary Blues and BBQ Festival at the Patterson Fire Department grounds. Patterson FD - 311 Burdick Rd @ RT 311, Patterson, NY 12563. FREE Admission and Parking! Bring your family & friends. There will be vendors,...
hamlethub.com
Newtown teen, Wooster student wins the 2022 Dakin Humane Society Youth Award
On September 18th Marley Dixon was presented with the Dakin Humane Society 2022 Youth Award. This award honors a young person, “who through the display of extraordinary care and compassion makes a difference in the lives of animals and makes the world a kinder and gentler place.”. After a...
hamlethub.com
16th Annual SafeWalk to be virtual September 30th – October 2
The Center for Empowerment and Education, formerly the Women’s Center will hold its annual SafeWalk virtually the weekend of September 30th – October 2, 2022. SafeWalk is chaired by Ridgefield resident, Kathy Graham and is The Center’s premier event to unite the community in our vision to end domestic violence and raise much-needed funds to support our no cost programs and services.
hamlethub.com
SBA Results Show Wilton Public Schools Gain in Reading and Mathematics
The Smarter Balanced Assessment results from the CT Department of Education indicate that the academic growth of Wilton students last year was at historically high levels. This was particularly true in the area of mathematics, where students ranked first or second in terms of student growth in the District’s Reference Group (DRG-A) which includes neighboring districts such as Darien, New Canaan and Westport. In English-Language Arts, students ranked first or second in academic growth in DRG-A in 4/5 grade levels.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Wilton Letter: Unaffiliated Voters for Toni Boucher
As an unaffiliated party voter, I enjoy the luxury of voting for individuals who I believe represent the ideas and strategies that support the needs of my family and like-minded neighbors. I am writing to endorse Toni Boucher for State Senate based on her plans to improve the economy in Connecticut, specifically the tax burdens and the rising cost of living here in the state.
hamlethub.com
Bank of America and HCC Foundation Empower and Connect Individuals to Manufacturing Careers
Bridgeport, CT -The Housatonic Community College Foundation (HCCF) announced that Bank of America awarded $15,000 to support their Advanced Manufacturing scholarship fund. The funding will directly support low-income students of color and women as they pursue their manufacturing career goals. Through valuable, skills-based training, Housatonic Community College’s (HCC) Advanced Manufacturing...
hamlethub.com
For Men Only, Let’s Talk: An Open Discussion For Men With A Spouse Or Partner Going Through Cancer.
Support Connection, Inc. announces a free program For Men Only, Let’s Talk: An Open Discussion For Men With A Spouse Or Partner Going Through Cancer. It will be held via ZOOM video conference on Tuesday, October 11, from 7-8 pm (NY time). Open to all men who have a...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Pedego 203
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Pedego 203!
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Chamber Transitions from Paper Gift Certificates to E-Gift Cards, Shop Local!
The Ridgefield Chamber is moving from its current paper-based gift certificate program to a Ridgefield Community E-Gift Card. Diana Spence, Executive Director of the Ridgefield Chamber says redemption of outstanding paper certificates will continue to be honored. "The Gift Card is a prepaid Mastercard and processed by merchants as such....
hamlethub.com
Town of Ridgefield BOS Meeting and Special Town Meeting on Wednesday: Constitution Week, Affordable Housing, Acquisition of Two Fire Trucks, and More
Town of Ridgefield Board of Selectmen Meeting and Special Town Meeting on Wednesday September 21, 2022. 2. Proclamation declaring “Constitution Week” – being presented to the Daughters of the American Revolution Cannon Ridge Chapter. 3. Appointments:. a. Kathleen Daughters - Historic District Commission Re-appointment change (Alt. to...
hamlethub.com
Great Plain Elementary School is 2022 Blue Ribbon School of Excellence!
Danbury's Great Plain Elementary School has been recognized as a 2022 Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education. Congratulations to Superintendent Kevin Walston, Great Plain Principal Dr. K.A. Smith-Davis, and the fantastic school staff on this recognition. Located at 10 Stadley Rough Road, Great Plain Elementary...
hamlethub.com
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity Celebrates 30 Years on Thursday, Guests Invited to Sign a Stud!
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is excited for the organization’s first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans event which will take place this Thursday, September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. The fundraiser will celebrate 30 years of building homes, communities and hope in the Western Connecticut area and will honor longtime Habitat supporter, John Patrick.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
New Teacher Feature: RPS is the Perfect "Second Home"
RPS New Teacher Feature: An Interview with Marie Vergara, Ridgebury Elementary Special Education. I worked in a different district for 17 years. I was at the same school for the whole time, first as a paraeducator, and then as a special education teacher. It was like a family or a home. When I started my degree in education, I was set to teach middle school science. Then everything changed, when I took the position as a Special Education paraprofessional. From day one of working with students I knew that this was the path I was meant to take. I have been able to help students build skills and confidence, which they will carry with them throughout the rest of their lives. The truth is, all of my students have taught me just as much. I carry them with me. It’s a special profession (hence the name) that I am lucky enough to be part of.
hamlethub.com
The 2nd Annual Great Wilton Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, October 15
The 2nd Annual Great Wilton Pumpkin Fest will take place on Saturday, October 15th from 2:00 – 4:00. It’s fun for all ages as with all things pumpkin! Play fall themed lawn games such as cornhole and pumpkin tic-tac-toe, or join costumed colonial docents as they cook over an open hearth, weave and spin flax, or hammer away in the blacksmith’s forge, all while munching on complimentary cider and donuts.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Accelerated Movement Physical Therapy
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Accelerated Movement...
hamlethub.com
Guys and Dolls at ACT of CT, Meet the Local Stars: Val Moranto
There are so many incredibly talented actors working on Broadway, on National Tours, and at some of the most prestigious regional theaters across the country. And many of these accomplished performers hail right from our area! Connecticut has always been a hotbed of talent, and so it is no wonder that, when thumbing through a Broadway Playbill, many cast members give a shout-out to their Connecticut hometowns!
hamlethub.com
Westport Country Playhouse Launches Playhouse Mobile Unit
Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse is launching its new Playhouse Mobile Unit, a fully-staged play that will travel to young audiences, grades 6 to 10, for a live theatrical performance. The project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Town of Westport’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding for the arts.
hamlethub.com
Wilton's Anna Getner, University of Iowa Class of 2026 sets bar high academically
The University of Iowa continues to attract high-achieving students. This fall's incoming first-year class - a group that includes Anna Getner of Wilton who plans to pursue a degree in Criminology, Law and Justice a -- has topped previous records with an average high school grade-point average (GPA) of 3.82. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2025 and 2024 were 3.81 and 3.78, respectively.
hamlethub.com
Grow in Dance with Ridgefield Conservatory: Pre-ballet Classes Start at Age 2!
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance Pre-ballet Classes. Did you know that Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance (RCD) has classes for dancers as young as two years of age?. Registration for RCD's pre-ballet classes is rolling and you can check out these tiny dancers in action by clicking HERE. Like what you see?...
Comments / 0