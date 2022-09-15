There are some exercises that are just widely known for bringing misery to those who undertake them. Burpees, mountain climbers, squats — I understand the physical benefits of all of these deeds, but I would have trouble believing that there are many who actually enjoy doing them. This is especially true for box jumps, where I’m convinced that overcoming your fear is as much a part of the exercise as the actual act of jumping onto the box. If that is the case, Jennifer Garner really is all of us, as she shared a video of the most adorable box jump fail.

FITNESS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO