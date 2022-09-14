Read full article on original website
Report: Manchester City Will Battle Liverpool For Jude Bellingham Signing
Manchester City are set to rival Liverpool for the signing of highly rated midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.
Football rumours: Manchester United identify David de Gea replacement
What the papers sayManchester United have reportedly settled on a replacement for David de Gea. The Manchester Evening News, citing French outlet Jeunes Footeux, says the Red Devils have identified Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to take over as their number one. The club could be willing to pay as much as £15.6million per season in an effort to lure him to Old Trafford.The paper, via Calciomercato, also reports Manchester City are set to rival Chelsea in pursuit of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. Both sides are very keen on the 23-year-old, who played a starring role in Milan’s run...
Chelsea hold talks over buying Brazilian and Portuguese side as Todd Boehly plans multi-club ownership like Man City
CHELSEA have reportedly held talks over buying Brazilian and Portuguese teams as their new owners eye a multi-club ownership model like Manchester City. Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Capital group bought the Blues earlier this year after government sanctions left Roman Abramovich's position as club owner untenable. Boehly has wasted...
James Rodriguez completes shock Olympiacos transfer after ripping up Qatar contract to join ex-Real Madrid pal Marcelo
FORMER Everton and Real Madrid star James Rodriguez has completed his shock move to Olympiacos. The Colombian playmaker had been looking for an exit from Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan where he was under contract until 2024, which included a £5.2m annual salary. Now Olympiacos have handed him a way out...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo exit could give Manchester United up to £100m for January signings
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. United spent £225m (€261m) on new...
SkySports
Rangers 0-3 Napoli: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side suffer third straight defeat in all competitions
Ten-man Rangers suffered a third straight defeat without scoring after losing 3-0 at home to Napoli in the Champions League. The Group A clash turned, according to Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, on James Sands' 55th-minute sending-off for a second caution after the defender brought down Giovanni Simeone to concede a penalty.
UEFA・
SkySports
Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play
The second round of Champions League group games were completed this week and we bring you the live tables, results and schedule... The group stages resumed on Tuesday as Liverpool picked up their first European win of the season with a late 2-1 victory over Ajax, Bayern Munich condemned Barcelona to their first defeat of the season with a 2-0 win, while Tottenham were stopped in their tracks as Sporting Lisbon won 2-0.
SkySports
Rafael Leao set for new AC Milan deal amid Chelsea and Man City interest - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Rafael Leao is set to put an end to talk of a January move to Chelsea or Manchester City by signing a new long-term deal with AC Milan. THE SUN. Sean Dyche has admitted Burnley were right to sack...
Chelsea set to be joined by Man City in January transfer move for Rafael Leao after AC Milan rejected summer approach
MANCHESTER CITY are set to join Chelsea in the hunt for AC Milan star Rafael Leao, according to reports. San Siro technical director Paolo Maldini has confirmed the Blues had an approach for the winger knocked back in the summer. And now City are hoping to pounce. The 23-year-old is...
Man City join Chelsea and Tottenham in Milan Skriniar transfer race with his Inter Milan deal expiring at end of season
MANCHESTER CITY have joined Tottenham and Chelsea in monitoring Inter Milan’s highly rated defender Milan Skriniar. The Slovakia international’s contract expires at the end of the season and the 27-year-old is set to be one of the most-wanted free agents available next summer. He been at the San...
SkySports
Chelsea join Jude Bellingham transfer race with Liverpool and Man Utd - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Chelsea are set to rival Liverpool and Manchester United for Jude Bellingham next summer. Everton have opened talks with in-demand Anthony Gordon on a new bumper deal worth six times his salary. The Champions League final could be played...
Is Wolves vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Manchester City could move to the top of the Premier League as they take on Wolves at Molineux.Pep Guardiola’s side return to domestic action after a midweeek Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund. LIVE: Wolves vs Manchester City latest updates Summer signing Erling Haaland continued his outstanding start to the campaign with a spectacular leaping finish, but Wolves could give a debut to their own new striking addition, with Diego Costa in contention for a first appearance for the club.Costa has not played since last December but has joined the club on a free transfer after a serious injury...
ESPN
Man United ratings: 6/10 Ronaldo, 7/10 Sancho make good on strong showing in Europa League
Manchester United secured their first win of their 2022-23 Europa League campaign as they enjoyed a deserved 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol at Sheriff Stadium. The visitors didn't take long to open the scoring as Christian Eriksen cut through Sheriff's midfield to find Jadon Sancho, whose finish was impressive after cutting back onto his left foot.
Ambition is Conte’s main concern, not Tottenham players’ feelings
Tottenham manager rarely explains to his players why he leaves them out, with Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min’s places in doubt. Antonio Conte is not the arm-around-the-shoulder type when it comes to the hard business of omitting players from his starting XI because, frankly, where does it end? “I don’t like to give explanations to my players,” the Tottenham manager said before Saturday’s visit of Leicester. “Otherwise in every game I have to speak to one, to another one and another one.”
Brentford vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Premier League clash
ARSENAL travel to Brentford this weekend aiming to bounce back from their Old Trafford humbling. The Gunners lost 3-1 at Manchester United in their last Premier League outing, and now face the Bees with England new boy Ivan Toney leading the line. On the decision to call-up Toney, England boss...
Chelsea 'want to buy a Brazilian club' as part of Todd Boehly's vision for a global network of partners but 'were snubbed by Santos' - who produced Pele and Neymar - as the Blues try to emulate Man City and Red Bull models
Chelsea will continue to explore the possibility of a link-up with a club in Brazil after Santos reportedly turned them down. The Blues' American co-owner Todd Boehly has spoken of his desire to establish a network of partner clubs around the globe, following the model of Manchester City or the Red Bull franchises.
Bayern Munich ‘make Harry Kane top transfer target’ and German side ‘have the money’ to sign Tottenham star in summer
BAYERN MUNICH have reportedly made Harry Kane their top summer transfer target. And the Bundesliga giants allegedly “have the money” to complete what would be the blockbuster signing. The England international striker, 29, tried to force through a move to Manchester City just over a year ago but...
