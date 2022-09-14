ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester United identify David de Gea replacement

What the papers sayManchester United have reportedly settled on a replacement for David de Gea. The Manchester Evening News, citing French outlet Jeunes Footeux, says the Red Devils have identified Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to take over as their number one. The club could be willing to pay as much as £15.6million per season in an effort to lure him to Old Trafford.The paper, via Calciomercato, also reports Manchester City are set to rival Chelsea in pursuit of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. Both sides are very keen on the 23-year-old, who played a starring role in Milan’s run...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Chelsea hold talks over buying Brazilian and Portuguese side as Todd Boehly plans multi-club ownership like Man City

CHELSEA have reportedly held talks over buying Brazilian and Portuguese teams as their new owners eye a multi-club ownership model like Manchester City. Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Capital group bought the Blues earlier this year after government sanctions left Roman Abramovich's position as club owner untenable. Boehly has wasted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
SkySports

Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play

The second round of Champions League group games were completed this week and we bring you the live tables, results and schedule... The group stages resumed on Tuesday as Liverpool picked up their first European win of the season with a late 2-1 victory over Ajax, Bayern Munich condemned Barcelona to their first defeat of the season with a 2-0 win, while Tottenham were stopped in their tracks as Sporting Lisbon won 2-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Deal#Arsenal
The Independent

Is Wolves vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City could move to the top of the Premier League as they take on Wolves at Molineux.Pep Guardiola’s side return to domestic action after a midweeek Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund. LIVE: Wolves vs Manchester City latest updates Summer signing Erling Haaland continued his outstanding start to the campaign with a spectacular leaping finish, but Wolves could give a debut to their own new striking addition, with Diego Costa in contention for a first appearance for the club.Costa has not played since last December but has joined the club on a free transfer after a serious injury...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Man United ratings: 6/10 Ronaldo, 7/10 Sancho make good on strong showing in Europa League

Manchester United secured their first win of their 2022-23 Europa League campaign as they enjoyed a deserved 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol at Sheriff Stadium. The visitors didn't take long to open the scoring as Christian Eriksen cut through Sheriff's midfield to find Jadon Sancho, whose finish was impressive after cutting back onto his left foot.
MLS
The Guardian

Ambition is Conte’s main concern, not Tottenham players’ feelings

Tottenham manager rarely explains to his players why he leaves them out, with Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min’s places in doubt. Antonio Conte is not the arm-around-the-shoulder type when it comes to the hard business of omitting players from his starting XI because, frankly, where does it end? “I don’t like to give explanations to my players,” the Tottenham manager said before Saturday’s visit of Leicester. “Otherwise in every game I have to speak to one, to another one and another one.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'want to buy a Brazilian club' as part of Todd Boehly's vision for a global network of partners but 'were snubbed by Santos' - who produced Pele and Neymar - as the Blues try to emulate Man City and Red Bull models

Chelsea will continue to explore the possibility of a link-up with a club in Brazil after Santos reportedly turned them down. The Blues' American co-owner Todd Boehly has spoken of his desire to establish a network of partner clubs around the globe, following the model of Manchester City or the Red Bull franchises.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy