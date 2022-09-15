Biden approval rises sharply; freight rail strike averted; a less-glitzy Detroit auto show

Read full article on original website
Iran, West at odds, U.S. sees no breakthrough on nuclear deal at U.N.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Iran and the West remained at loggerheads on Tuesday over U.N. probes of uranium traces at three Iranian sites as the United States said it did not expect a breakthrough on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at this week's U.N. General Assembly.
Oil prices down, investors expect big Fed rate hike
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, following other risk assets lower, as the dollar stayed strong and investors anticipated more central bank interest-rate hikes designed to quell inflation.
