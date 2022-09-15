Read full article on original website
PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - Coleman Bluecat JV vs Llano, September 15, 2022
Coleman Today took photos of the JV football game vs Llano's JV on Thursday, September 15, 2022. The JV lost 28-22 to the 3A school, but had some great moments! If you see a photo you'd like to print, contact me and I'll send you the original photo. (Coleman Today Photo Album #1 of 2)
4-H News & Reminders - State Swine Tag Orders DUE by Friday, September 23, 2022
Time to Order State Swine Tags…. Due by FRIDAY, September 23, 2022. It’s time to order state swine tags. 4-H members can contact the County Extension office and let us know how many validation tags you will need for the 2022-2023 Texas State Swine Validation Programs. Validation fees will cost $15.00/tag. Payment will be due at time of ordering. There will not be an option for county-only tags; ALL pigs will be required to have a state validation tag.
Coleman Senior Center Meal Schedule Changes Due to Damage to Gas Line
The Coleman Senior Center meals for September 19, 2022 through September 22, 2022 will be switched around. Monday they will be serving Chef Salad with Chicken and Ham. As of Sunday, the Center still does not have any gas. The Senior Center was hit by a vehicle, which busted a gas line supplying the stoves. (See photos above from Tina Rankin) (READ MORE BELOW...)
UPDATE - Traffic Accident Just West of Coleman on Highway 153
INITIAL STORY - As of 3:00 pm Saturday, law enforcement and fire department personnel had responded to what was reported as a two vehicle accident on Highway 153 roughly one mile west of Coleman. Expect traffic to be diverted off Highway 153, both west and east of the accident scene, for an undetermined amount of time.
Circle C Cattlewomen Looking for Youth Beef Ambassadors
Are you interested in becoming a Coleman County Beef Ambassador? Are you willing to:. Share beef story of daily life on your farm/ranch thru photos or video. Circle C Cattlewomen is providing a new opportunity for Coleman County students. They are looking for students 10-12 yrs old, 13-15 yrs old, and 16-18 yrs old. You do not have to be an FFA or 4-H member, just someone that is passionate about educating the public about agriculture! Circle C Cattlewomen will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary in 2023 and look forward to working with Ag kids during this process. See the attached application for requirements and more information.
Abilene ISD bus hits cow on way home from football game
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene ISD school bus hit a cow while on the way home from a football game earlier this week. The crash happened while the Craig Middle School 7th Grade football team was on their way home from a game in San Angelo Monday evening. Students and staff were not injured […]
UPDATE: Woman killed after crash in east Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed after a crash in east Abilene Thursday evening. Jeanelle Tennison, 70, of Clyde, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18 just before 5:30 p.m. Police say Tennison was traveling in an SUV headed west down FM […]
Grand Jury List: Cocaine, meth cases dominate Taylor County Grand Jury indictments
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 18. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Adrian Pena – Tampering with Physical Evidence Christian Moses Campos – Evading Arrest Enhanced Joseph Lee Dosson, Jr. – Theft, Evading […]
DAR Celebrates Constitution Week
The Captain William Buckner Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Saturday at Heritage Hall for their first meeting of the season. Speaker Monte Guthrie presented his program on the Pentuhkah Comanche tribe and their history. His 501(c)3 organization, Penatuhkah Comanche Trails Partnership, promotes Comanche history and stimulates heritage tourism in the area.
