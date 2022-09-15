Read full article on original website
Producer Jermaine Dupri Celebrates 30-Year Run of Hits by Revisiting Usher … and Ushering in Fresh Controversy With Dvsn’s ‘If I Get Caught Cheating’
A few weeks shy of Jermaine Dupri’s 50th birthday, the super-producer is deep into conversation with Variety about his long history of hits and some of the latest notches on his belt… or about as deep as he can be, with Usher repeatedly calling him to discuss the upcoming album they’re in the last stages of finishing, before Dupri finally tells him they’ll have to catch up the next day. Ironically, Dupri can’t talk to Usher right now because he’s busy talking about Usher — in particular, how their 2004 album “Confessions” became a blockbuster and altered the R&B landscape,...
Kanye West Says His Publishing Is Being Shopped Without His Knowledge: ‘Just Like Taylor Swift’
Kanye West took to Instagram on Tuesday to question a Billboard report that his “camp” has been quietly shopping his song catalog, writing via Stories: “Just like Taylor Swift… my publishing is being put up for my sale without my knowledge.” Billboard reported on Monday that members of the rapper’s team “have met selectively with prospective buyers to explore what kind of valuation his song catalog could fetch,” estimating that they are seeking $175 million. In another Instagram Story, West posted a screenshot of a text message with an unnamed person, with West asking, “Can you ask Gee who is...
He Said, What He Said: John Boyega Makes His Dating Preference Clear, “I Only Date Black”
John Boyega only likes melanin.
