A few weeks shy of Jermaine Dupri’s 50th birthday, the super-producer is deep into conversation with Variety about his long history of hits and some of the latest notches on his belt… or about as deep as he can be, with Usher repeatedly calling him to discuss the upcoming album they’re in the last stages of finishing, before Dupri finally tells him they’ll have to catch up the next day. Ironically, Dupri can’t talk to Usher right now because he’s busy talking about Usher — in particular, how their 2004 album “Confessions” became a blockbuster and altered the R&B landscape,...

