Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Euclid’s Kacie Armstrong named 2022 Ohio Librarian of the Year
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Kacie Armstrong, the 2022 recipient of the ‘Ohio Librarian of the Year’ award, has had a love of reading since childhood. In her youth, Armstrong moved around several times before settling in the Glenville neighborhood and recalls many vivid memories of walking the aisles of the local library as a child.
Cleveland’s promise: See the challenges of kids and teachers inside the classroom: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We all care about public schools. They spend our tax dollars, educate our kids and prepare the next generation of workers and leaders. But unless you’re a kid or a teacher, it’s difficult to actually see what happens inside them.
It’s nearly time for the Taste of Medina County
MEDINA, Ohio -- The 31st annual Taste of Medina County event is coming up in October, offering a variety of tasty treats and entertainment. The Northern Medina County Chamber of Commerce will be bringing together local restaurants to show off their culinary skills and to treat residents to some of the best the restaurant community has to offer.
Recycling market could take a big turn for the better in the Heights -- Cleveland and Shaker
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Things are looking up -- potentially way up -- in the recycling market for the city, with a new deal inked Monday through the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District. Introduced earlier by Mayor Kahlil Seren, City Council approved a two-year contract with Waste Management of Ohio...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland wants to use artificial intelligence to fight illegal dumping
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city of Cleveland will work with Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland State University on a solution for illegal dumping that’s powered by artificial intelligence. The end product will ideally provide new city-owned technology that Cleveland could use to identify people responsible for dumping,...
U.S. Postal Service struggles with worker shortage, delivery delays in Greater Cleveland, Ohio and the nation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A shortage of delivery employees in the U.S. Postal Service has led to slow or no delivery in communities throughout Greater Cleveland, elsewhere in Ohio and across the nation. It’s a problem that was triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and continues to linger, as the postal...
Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in U.S.
Cleveland is no longer the poorest large U.S. city, according to data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Photos: Castle for sale in Cleveland
You could own your own castle in Cleveland! Or, at least a home that looks a lot like a castle.
RELATED PEOPLE
Best Bike shops in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More and more Americans are realizing that the future of mobility is about more than four wheels. Cycling became a popular lockdown pastime during the coronavirus pandemic. Bike sales in the United States increased by 69% in 2020 compared to the previous year, as outdoor recreation and social distancing became the new norm.
Flourish in nature like autumn flowers: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Nature offers a perpetual canvas. Just when you think you’ve taken it in, there is more to notice, uncover, savor. Being an appreciator of nature calls on your creative side, your knowledge and your curiosity. So be sure to save the date and get your...
ideastream.org
The future of St. Vincent Charity Hospital's psych ER is in doubt now that the medical ER is closing
The future of Cleveland’s only psychiatric ER is uncertain after St. Vincent Charity Medical Center announced last week it would close its medical ER and inpatient services on Nov. 15. Key to the decision will be if the Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga...
A house to call her own after more than a year of homelessness: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the first time in months, Ms. Carol Smith’s fourth-grade class heads out for a field trip. The students hurry to the bus.... in part, urged on by the chilly winter air, but mostly propelled by their excitement. There’s no way they’re going to miss their ride.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Museum of Art board names Ellen Stirn Mavec as its new chair, succeeding Scott Mueller
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Museum of Art’s 38-member board of trustees on Monday elected Ellen Stirn Mavec, president of the Kelvin & Eleanor Smith Foundation, as the museum’s new board chair for a three-year term. An influential philanthropist and former dealer in decorative arts, antiques, and...
Michael Heaton, The Plain Dealer’s ‘Minister of Culture’, dies at 66
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Michael Heaton, known to Plain Dealer readers as the “Minister of Culture,” has died. Heaton, 66, died at home Sunday, according to a Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s report. No cause of death was given. Heaton was a longtime fixture at The Plain Dealer,...
Concord grapes are in season: Here are 3 Greater Cleveland farms to pick your own
GENEVA, Ohio -- Harvest season has started in the vineyards of Northeast Ohio. Just drive down Ohio route 307 or South River Road in Madison and Harpersfield townships with your car windows down and you can taste the heavy aroma of ripe Concord grapes. You will find the deep-purple berries for sale at roadside stands or pick-your-own farms throughout the Grand River Valley. If you don’t have time for the drive, you’ll also find Concord grapes at farmers’ markets such as North Union Market at Shaker Square as well as grocery stores in the Greater Cleveland area.
Chagrin Falls firefighters to host clambake, trick-or-treating this October
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- For 74 straight years, the Chagrin Falls Fire Department has hosted a clambake, and the 2022 version will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Chagrin Falls Fire Station, 21 W. Washington St. Tickets are $50 for the clambake catered by Cleveland...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Proposed Lead Safe ordinance still being tweaked in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city’s proposed Lead Safe ordinance remains a work in progress, getting a rare third reading Monday (Sept. 19) without a final vote being taken -- yet. On the heels of a public hearing last week, Councilwoman and Public Safety and Health Committee chair Gail...
Medina woman survives devastating brain aneurysm
MEDINA, Ohio — Today, life for 55-year-old Cathy Lucas is peaceful. She spends a lot of time on her serene, Medina property with her husband, Paul, and their beloved Great Dane, Earl. Her two grown sons, Matt and Dave come over often to fish or swim in their pond.
YMCA helps families avoid childhood obesity
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As a wellness director with the West Shore Cleveland YMCA and the mother of two young children, Erin Troy knows how difficult it can be to make sure families maintain healthy habits. “It’s a battle,” admitted Troy, who also is a personal training specialist at the Westlake...
At 100 and recognized as the world’s oldest practicing physician, this Cleveland doctor is still going strong
CLEVELAND, Ohio — By almost any standard, Dr. Howard Tucker has led an extraordinary life. To call him accomplished is an understatement. To say he has experienced a multitude of adventures doesn’t begin to tell the whole story. The neurologist and WWII Navy veteran has been practicing medicine...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0